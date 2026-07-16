DePuy Synthes Acquires Expanding Innovations

Transaction will bring expandable interbody cage solutions to DePuy Synthes' Spine portfolio to strengthen position across the lumbar fusion market

DePuy Synthes, a global leader in orthopaedic technologies and solutions, today announced it has acquired Expanding Innovations, Inc., an emerging leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. The transaction strengthens DePuy Synthes' Spine portfolio and expands its position in the rapidly growing expandable interbody cage segment.

Expanding Innovations (EI) is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing expandable implant technologies for spine surgery. Their proprietary, non-screw-based interbody cage technology is designed to help mitigate the incidence of post-operative cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence, while supporting procedural efficiency and implant stability. EI's commercial portfolio includes the X-PAC® TLIF Expandable Posterior Cage, X-PAC® LLIF Expandable Lateral Cage System, and X-PAC® N-GAGE Lumbar Plate System. Building on strong surgeon adoption and clinical experience, EI continues to advance its innovation pipeline with the planned expansion of the X-PAC portfolio, including next-generation Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) and Lateral lumbar Interbody Fusion (LLIF) cages, enhanced instrumentation, and future expansion into Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF).

Expanding Innovations' technology will complement the DePuy Synthes TriALTIS™ Spine System and be integrated into the VELYS™ Enabling Tech portfolio for Spine, creating a more comprehensive offering for both surgeons and patients.

"Expanding Innovations is an exciting addition to DePuy Synthes and furthers our commitment to bringing market-leading solutions across our Spine portfolio," said Namal Nawana, Worldwide President, DePuy Synthes. "Our current portfolio and EI's innovation pipeline will strengthen our position in this high growth segment while expanding our ability to deliver meaningful innovation for surgeons and patients."

About DePuy Synthes

At DePuy Synthes, we see the person beyond the procedure. That's why we've built one of the most comprehensive orthopaedic portfolios in the world - to help people return to the moments that matter most. Our innovations — across joint reconstruction, trauma, extremities, craniomaxillofacial, spinal surgery, and sports medicine — alongside the VELYS™ digital surgery portfolio, are engineered for performance and fine-tuned for feeling. Building on a 130+ year legacy of orthopaedic innovation focused on human needs, we partner with surgeons and healthcare professionals to deliver care for the body, that is felt most deeply in the heart. For more, visit this website .

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and cardiovascular solutions at https://www.jnjmedtech.com.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the acquisition of Expanding Innovations, Inc. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of The Anspach Effort LLC. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the acquisition may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges inherent in product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global healthcare reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of healthcare products and services; and trends toward healthcare cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov , www.jnj.com , www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither The Anspach Effort LLC. nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

© Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2026. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:
Lindsey Diaz-MacInnis
ldiazmac@its.jnj.com

Investor Contact:
Sandra Easton
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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