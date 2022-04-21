Danaher Corporation today announced results for the first quarter 2022. For the quarter ended April 1, 2022 net earnings were $1.7 billion or $2.31 per diluted common share which represents a 1.0% increase over the comparable 2021 period. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.76 which represents a 9.5% increase over the comparable 2021 period. Revenues increased 12.0% year-over-year to ...

