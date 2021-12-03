Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Powell Speaks, Gold Slips; EB Tucker's Latest Price Comments

Catch up and get informed with this week's content highlights from Charlotte McLeod, our editorial director.

Top Stories This Week: Powell Speaks, Gold Slips; EB Tucker's Latest Price Comments

It was a week of downward momentum for gold, which briefly made it past the US$1,800 per ounce mark, but had fallen to around US$1,780 by the time of this writing on Friday (December 3) afternoon.

The recently discovered COVID-19 variant omicron has led to market turbulence, and gold has also been affected by comments made midway through the week by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

He indicated that the central bank may wrap up tapering sooner than expected, which could also bump up the timeline for rate hikes. Plans are expected to be discussed at the Fed's December meeting.

"At this point, the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, and it is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases, which we actually announced at the November meeting, perhaps a few months sooner" — Jerome Powell, US Federal Reserve

Looking at the gold space more broadly, many of the conversations I've had this year have centered on why the yellow metal hasn't performed better given the many factors working in its favor.

I spoke this week with EB Tucker, author of the book "Why Gold? Why Now?" and a director Metalla Royalty and Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN,MTA) and Nova Royalty (TSXV:NOVR,OTCQB:NOVRF). He's known for his gold and silver predictions, and we talked about if it even makes sense to be making forecasts in this environment.

EB said part of the problem is the market has been distorted with minute-to-minute trends as investors try to make money as quickly as possible. When you hone in on gold at that level, it can get frustrating — but EB reminded investors to keep the long term in mind and think about what they want to own, not what to buy.

He is confident that there will be a point where gold breaks out of its current trend to move higher, and emphasized that there's still time to get positioned.

"I think people have a window here to get positioned. When gold starts to make that move and major money comes into gold, you do not want to be chasing it" — EB Tucker, author of "Why Gold? Why Now?"

With the future in mind, we asked our Twitter followers this week where they see the silver price at the end of 2021. By the time the votes were tallied, most respondents voted for the US$20 to US$25 per ounce range.

Moving over to the cannabis space, INN's Bryan Mc Govern recently attended the latest Lift & Co. Expo in Toronto. This was the first Lift event since before COVID-19, and industry members were keen to be back on the show floor.

Many attendees spoke about how valuable in-person events are for their businesses, emphasizing their importance for making connections.

"I'm based in Ottawa, and virtually none of my clients are in Ottawa. So these events are the opportunities that I have to get face time with my clients" — Trina Fraser, Brazeau Seller Law

The psychedelics market also got some attention at Lift, with one day of the conference covering this emerging space. Conversations focused on a number of topics that are quickly becoming familiar, including the idea that big-name pharmaceutical companies will likely jump in at some point and take the industry to the next level.

Newmont Provides 2022 and Longer-term Outlook

Newmont Corporation announced its 2022 outlook * with attributable gold production guidance of 6.2 million ounces and AISC ** of $1,050 per ounce at an $1,800 gold price assumption. Total gold production combined with other metals is expected to be 7.5 million gold equivalent ounces

Delivering long-term value from an unmatched portfolio of world-class, long-life operations and a robust organic project pipeline

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) announced its 2022 outlook * with attributable gold production guidance of 6.2 million ounces and AISC ** of $1,050 per ounce at an $1,800 gold price assumption. Total gold production combined with other metals is expected to be 7.5 million gold equivalent ounces in 2022 and improve longer-term, with declining costs through investments in new, lower-cost production and benefits from Full Potential improvements.


Yamana Gold Announces the Discovery of New Mineralized Zones at Wasamac and Provides an Update on Its Growth Projects

YAMANA GOLD INC. is pleased to announce the following updates. At Wasamac, exploration has defined an entirely new shear zone which demonstrates the excellent exploration potential and opportunity to further grow the mineral inventory and support a production platform of 200,000 ounces per year over a mine life of at least 15 years

Download a PDF of detailed drill hole results for Wasamac

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the following updates.


Barrick and NOVAGOLD Agree on Next Steps Toward Advancement of Donlin Gold; Drill Assay Results Continue to Yield High-Grade Intercepts and Demonstrate Important Grade Continuity; With Clear Improvement in Definition of Controls of Mineralization, the Project is Advancing Towards Feasibility Study Update

Donlin Gold LLC owned 5050 by Barrick Gold Corporation and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. is pleased to report progress made during the executive management workshop and site visit in early September between senior representatives from Barrick and NOVAGOLD, as well as the Donlin Gold management team. Additional assay results for 18 completed drill holes, plus partial results for 22 holes from the 2021 drill program

Donlin Gold LLC ("Donlin Gold"), owned 5050 by Barrick Gold Corporation ("Barrick") (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) and NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD") (TSX, NYSE American: NG), is pleased to report progress made during the executive management workshop and site visit in early September between senior representatives from Barrick and NOVAGOLD, as well as the Donlin Gold management team. Additional assay results for 18 completed drill holes, plus partial results for 22 holes from the 2021 drill program are reported below.

  • During the September 2021 executive management meetings in Alaska, the combined team reaffirmed its confidence in the deposit and charted a course toward advancing the project up the value chain
  • In addition, senior executives, including Barrick and NOVAGOLD CEOs Mark Bristow and Greg Lang, met with local stakeholders as well as senior Alaska Federal and State government officials who expressed their continued strong support for the project
  • Assay results from approximately 65% or 15,700 meters of drilling continue to support the global resource estimate, recent modelling concepts, and strategic mine planning work
  • With a progression plan in place, subject to results from the upcoming drill program the partners are well positioned to be able to proceed with a feasibility study update in 2022

2021 Drill Program Delivers Consistent Results



