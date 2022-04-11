Resource News Investing News

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF Cypress Development Corp. is pleased to report the Company has been informed that the petition for judicial review of the Nevada State Engineer's extension of Water Right Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 was dismissed with prejudice by the Fifth Judicial Court of Esmeralda County, Nevada . The Company acquired the Permit from Intor Resources Corporation a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold ...

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report the Company has been informed that the petition for judicial review of the Nevada State Engineer's extension of Water Right Permit 44411 and Certificate 13631 (the "Permit") was dismissed with prejudice by the Fifth Judicial Court of Esmeralda County, Nevada .

Cypress Development Corp. logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

The Company acquired the Permit from Intor Resources Corporation ("Intor"), a subsidiary of Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp., for use at the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, in Nevada (see news release dated December 8, 2021 ). The Permit allows for the appropriation of the public waters of the State of Nevada in the amount of 1,770 acre-feet of groundwater per year for mining, milling and domestic use.  This amount represents the largest single volume of permitted water available in the Clayton Valley, which is a fully appropriated hydrogeographic basin.

Intor submitted an Application for Extension of Time to Prevent Forfeiture of the Permit on July 29, 2021 . The extension was approved by the State Engineer on November 2, 2021 . With the court order, the State Engineer's approval is final and binding, and the extension is valid until August 28, 2022 .

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-reports-water-rights-petition-dismissed-301522487.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c3254.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cypress DevelopmentTSXV:CYPLithium Investing
CYP:CA
Cypress Development

Cypress Development

Overview

Electric vehicles aren’t just the hottest trend in Silicon Valley anymore. With wider cultural acceptance in green power alternatives, more accessible technologies and increasingly supportive legislative action, analysts expect this market and the demand for metals that supply it to climb to exponential highs.

In the United States, the government has named lithium a vital component in electric vehicle batteries and a strategic metal of importance. In 2021, President Joe Biden announced a US$2.3 trillion Infrastructure Plan, which outlines the intent to bring electric cars fully to the mainstream with investments of US$174 billion to promote this technology and construct necessary charging stations. This significant spending demonstrates exciting early-mover investment opportunities for lithium production companies and electric industries alike.

Cypress Development (TSXV:CYP, OTCQX:CYDVF) is an advanced-stage mineral exploration company focused on developing its 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada, USA. The company’s extensive exploration and development have led to discovering a world-class lithium-bearing claystone resource adjacent to the Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation.

The company’s discovery of the massive resource made Clayton Valley a premium American source of lithium that has the potential to impact the supply of lithium for the fast-growing energy storage battery market.

“We’re in Nevada and we’re in a country that badly needs lithium. We would be the most environmentally friendly project, and the lowest acid consumer. We’re able to eliminate sulfuric acid in our process and that would make us an extremely environmentally friendly, large, inexpensive low cost producer in the heart of the United States.” said Cypress Development CEO Dr. Bill Willoughby.

Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada claims map

The company is using environment-friendly mining alternatives through saltwater and hydrochloric acid instead of the traditional fresh water and sulfuric acid method. This significant proposal could mean Cypress will no longer compete for Nevada’s scarce fresh water supply for Nevada’s freshwater resources for project advancement when it comes time for mining.

In August 2020, Cypress released the results of its pre-feasibility report, which provided a positive snapshot of Clayton Valley’s prospective production scope. Probable reserves stand at 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium with an average annual production of 27,400 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and a mine life of over 40 years. After-tax IRR stands at 25.8 percent with a CAPEX of CAD$493 million.

“This PFS is a major milestone for Cypress. These positive results take us closer to our goal of developing a world-class lithium deposit. Cypress’ land position and resources afford us the opportunity for a long-life project with low operating costs and potential to be a significant source of lithium for the United States,” Dr. Willoughby said.

Lithium enriched claystone on surface at Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

The company recently initiated the selection and purchasing of materials to commission a pilot plant and extraction facility for the lithium-bearing claystone from its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. The pilot plant is planned to operate at a rate of one tonne/day and will be designed for correct interaction and testing of the major components within the extraction process and assessment of the resulting lithium products.

Cypress Development’s Company Highlights

  • Cypress Development is one of a handful of companies that are post-pre-feasibility, advancing towards production. The company is well advanced to become a long-term, low-cost lithium producer with potential expansive international reach.
  • The Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada has an extensive surface deposit in a unique setting adjoining Albemarle’s Silver Peak brine operation.
  • Operating out of the prolific Nevada state provides the company with world-class exploration opportunities, mineral-rich geological resources and proximity to the Tesla gigafactory.
  • In 2020, the company released strong economic standing with its pre-feasibility study, including a probable reserve estimate of 213 million tonnes at 1,129ppm lithium, IRR of 25.8 percent and CAPEX of CAD$493 million.
  • Cypress possesses very favorable economic and geographic positioning in leveraging a present strong demand for lithium, world-class mining jurisdiction and an advanced stage operation in their flagship Clayton Valley lithium project.
  • 2021 plans include the commissioning of the Clayton Valley lithium project’s pilot plant, which could see significant tonnage in lithium and clay production. Cypress is also looking to complete its feasibility study based on the data from this pilot plant operation.
  • Cypress has acquired 24 unpatented mining claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada bringing the Company’s land holdings to 6558 acres in total.

Cypress Development’s Key Project

Clayton Valley Lithium Projec

The 100 percent owned Clayton Valley lithium project spans 5,430 acres in southwest Nevada and sits immediately east of the Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine, North America’s only lithium brine operation. The asset hosts tremendous potential with Cypress’ discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the brine field to the east and south of Angel Island.

Lithium enriched drill core from Clayton Valley Project, Nevada

Lithium mineralization occurs on the property within montmorillonite clays throughout the sediments to a depth of at least 150 meters. Metallurgical testing has indicated low-cost processing possibilities through leaching with low acid consumption of 126 kg/t and high lithium recovery over 85 percent lithium. This lithium claystone deposit’s unique large flat-lying nature allows for mining with a low strip ratio due to minimal overburden and no interbedded waste, which is hugely economically advantageous for Cypress.

Future plans for the Clayton Valley lithium project include commissioning of the pilot plant, which Cypress proposes could process one tonne a day continuously in 2021. The company also intends to use the data from the pilot plant towards the completion of the project’s feasibility study. Cypress also has the acquisition of water rights for Clayton Valley in the works, which pushes significant advancement in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Cypress Development’s Management Team

William Willoughby, PhD, PE

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Dr. Willoughby is a mining engineer with 38 years of experience in all aspects of natural resources development. Since 2014, he has been principal and owner of consulting firm Willoughby & Associates, PLLC. Prior to that, he was President and COO of International Enexco Ltd., which was acquired by Denison Mines in 2014. He previously held various positions with Teck (Cominco). Dr. Willoughby has been a Professional Engineer since 1985 and received his Doctorate in Mining Engineering & Metallurgy from the University of Idaho in 1989.

Abraham (Braam) Jonker, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Jonker is an accomplished financial leader in the mining industry with almost 30 years of experience. Mr. Jonker has played a pivotal role in several business recoveries and restructurings, was a key team member in management and at the board level in the strategic growth of a number of public companies and has participated, raised and overseen the raising of more than $750 million in the form of equity and debt instruments in the mining industry. He is a registered Chartered Accountant in British Columbia, (Canada), England, Wales and South Africa. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the United Kingdom and holds a Master’s degree in South African and International Tax from the Rand Afrikaans University, South Africa.

Spiros Cacos, MA

Vice President, Investor Relations

Mr. Cacos has over 20 years of investor relations experience working with public mining companies, ranging from early-stage exploration and development to production. Most recently, Mr. Cacos served as Vice President, Investor Relations for First Mining Gold, a Canadian gold development company listed on the TSX and OTCQX, focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. His prior roles include serving as Vice President, Investor Relations for Group Eleven Resources Corp., a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland, and as Director of Investor Relations for Great Panther Mining Limited (formerly Great Panther Silver Limited), a primary silver mining company listed on the TSX and the NYSE with two mining operations in Mexico. Mr. Cacos holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy, from the Schiller International University in Paris, France, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia, Canada.

Corby G. Anderson, PhD, CEng, FIMMM, FIChemE

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Dr. Anderson is a registered engineer with nearly 40 years of global experience in industrial operations, corporate level management, consulting, engineering design, research and education and is an expert in the fields of extractive metallurgy, mineral processing, waste minimization and recycling. He holds degrees of BSc in Chemical Engineering from Montana State University, MSc in Metallurgical…

Adam Knight, PE

Project Manager

Mr. Knight is a professional mining engineer, active in the mining industry since 1994. Before joining Cypress, he worked as a consultant and project manager for Practical Mining LLC of Elko, Nevada. He was Vice President Operations for EMC Metals Corp. until 2015. Prior to that, Mr. Knight worked in various operational capacities for Teranga Gold, Premier Magnesia, and AngloGold. He has experience…

Daniel W. Kalmbach, CPG

Manager, Geology

Mr. Kalmbach has practiced geology for over 21 years and has held various positions with private and public companies in the field of geology, including greenfield and generative exploration, development, mining, and environmental science. He has supported and/or authored multiple technical reports on mineral properties. Mr. Kalmbach began his career at Barrick Gold Corp. as a production geologist…

Todd S. Fayram

Technical Advisor, Metallurgy

Mr. Fayram brings over 30 years of metallurgical engineering experience to his role which include extensive diversified experience in the consulting and operating fields of various mining and milling operations across the globe. His industrial experience includes project and construction management; planning, design and engineering of precious and base metal heap leach and milling operations; industrial mineral development and operations, project evaluation for prefeasibility, feasibility and bankable documents; and metallurgical testing and interpretation of numerous mineral deposits. Mr. Fayram has also held positions in mine and process development, construction, expansion, start-up, and operation of numerous mines to include Minefinders-Dolores, American Bonanza Copperstone, Americas Silver-Cosala, Middle Tennessee Zinc-Gordonsville, Getty Copper Getty Project and others. Mr Fayram is a MMSA Qualified Professional in Metallurgy and holds a degree of Bachelor of Science degree in Mineral Processing Engineering and a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ITS LITHIUM EXTRACTION PILOT PLANT IN NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ITS LITHIUM EXTRACTION PILOT PLANT IN NEVADA

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada ("Pilot Plant"). The interim test results were derived from the data acquired during the 3-, 7-, and 14-day continuous operation events, which utilized claystone from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada . Results yielded a concentration of lithium into an intermediate solution product containing 2,700 parts per million ("ppm") lithium with insignificant impurities ("Intermediate Solution"). This is in line with expectations and similar to the data used in the P re- F easibility S tudy ("PFS", effective date August 5, 2020 amended March 15, 2021 ). This information will be incorporated in the Company's upcoming Feasibility Study currently under the direction of Wood PLC.

Cypress Development Announces Results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Nevada (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Highlights:

  • Concentration of lithium into an Intermediate Solution containing 2,700 ppm lithium with insignificant impurities
  • Overall extraction rates of lithium, within the washed tails, are between 83% and 85%
  • Lithium extractions from the ion exchange in the lithium recovery area indicate separation efficiencies for lithium and major cations exceed 98%
  • Sodium and potassium removal in the lithium recovery area has approached 80% with less than 0.5% lithium entrainment
  • Overall impurity removal, specifically, magnesium, calcium, iron, and aluminum all exceed 99%
  • Work continues at the Pilot Plant evaporation process stage to allow the integration of the treatment of the Intermediate Solution to produce a high-grade concentrated lithium solution ready for off-site conversion to a final lithium product

"All primary components of the Pilot Plant are operating to design. The lithium extraction and recovery areas are meeting our expectations and we are very pleased with the optimization changes completed so far, as we are now consistently producing an Intermediate Solution containing 2,700 ppm lithium with negligible impurities," stated Dr. Bill Willoughby , President, and CEO of Cypress Development. "Our team is working on our Pilot Plant's evaporation process to allow us to take our Intermediate Solution to a high-grade concentrated lithium solution, which is essentially our final step on-site. We expect this process to be completed and be tested in the second quarter."

Results thus far have identified preliminary extraction rates of lithium within the washed tails are between 83% and 85%. Lithium extractions from the Lionex process are 98%. Impurity removal of magnesium, calcium, iron, and aluminum are all above 99%. Sodium and potassium removal in the lithium recovery area is 80% with less than 0.5% lithium entrainment. The remaining sodium and potassium are inconsequential to the final process.

Over the coming months, the Company will continue to run tests to further optimize its Pilot Plant and enhance its process flowsheet.

Plant Update

The Pilot Plant is undergoing modifications on an ongoing basis to further improve throughput and efficiencies. These modifications include the flowsheet with the intention of simplifying the impurity removal steps prior to lithium recovery. The Company has received most of the remaining analyses of the 1,400 samples collected during continuous operating runs. These results are undergoing compilation and review with respect to flow rates and mass balances in the various areas of the Pilot Plant and will form the basis of further optimization studies. Within the lithium recovery area, the results exceed expectations, with separation efficiencies for lithium and major cations are exceeding 98% and have confirmed the successful performance, thus far, of the Chemionex's Lionex lithium recovery and concentration (direct lithium extraction or DLE) process.

Further, changes were made to the tailings handling. Based on the process, all recovered salt (NaCl), process solution, and water is recycled back into the system. No lithium recovery effects were noted with recycled solids and solutions. Changes to the tailing dewatering system has allowed lower moisture content the final tails to less than 40% moisture. Further changes are being made to allow washing additional lithium from the final tails.

Webinar

A webinar will be held by management of Cypress Development to discuss the results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant on Wednesday March 30, 2022 , at 8 a.m. Pacific time / 11 a.m. Eastern time . Shareholders, analysts, investors, and media are invited to join the live webcast by registering using the link below.

Link: https://my.6ix.com/sa-Wg6ln

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details to access the webinar via conference call or webcast.

A replay of the webcast will be available within 48 hours on the Company's Media & Articles section of the Company's website following the conclusion of the call.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP is the "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for battery construction.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-announces-results-from-its-lithium-extraction-pilot-plant-in-nevada-301513659.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c6079.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMMENCES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT AND ENGAGES WOOD PLC AS INDEPENDENT LEAD AUTHOR

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMMENCES FEASIBILITY STUDY ON CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT AND ENGAGES WOOD PLC AS INDEPENDENT LEAD AUTHOR

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that Wood PLC ("Wood") and Global Resource Engineering ("GRE") will be conducting the work required to complete a Feasibility Study ("FS") in accordance with Canadian Securities National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project located in Nevada, USA .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONSOLIDATES STRATEGIC LAND POSITION AT CLAYTON VALLEY, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP  OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that, together with its wholly owned subsidiary Cypress Holdings ( Nevada ) LTD, it has entered into a Definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Enertopia Corporation ("Enertopia") (OTCQB: ENRT) pursuant to which Cypress will acquire Enertopia's Clayton Valley Lithium Claystone Project ("Enertopia's Project") located immediately adjacent to Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES TORREY HILLS CAPITAL

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES TORREY HILLS CAPITAL

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES TWO WEEK LITHIUM EXTRACTION TEST AT ITS NEVADA PILOT PLANT

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT COMPLETES TWO WEEK LITHIUM EXTRACTION TEST AT ITS NEVADA PILOT PLANT

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP ) (OTCQX: CYDVF ) ( Frankfurt : C1Z1 ) ( " Cypress" or " the Company") is pleased to report the successful completion of a 14-day operating test at the Company's lithium extraction pilot plant in Nevada . During this period, the pilot plant operated continuously treating lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project.

Cypress Development Completes 14-Day Lithium Extraction Test at its Nevada Pilot Plant (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"The progress so far is substantial, and we are very pleased with the initial results" stated Bill Willoughby , President and CEO of Cypress Development. "We have now completed 3, 7 and 14-day tests, achieving improvements in the operation and gaining important knowledge as we develop our unique lithium extraction process."

Performance within areas of the Pilot Plant:

Continuous test, operating 24 hours per day

  • 97% utilization throughout the plant, including leaching, filtration, and lithium extraction areas
  • Change in filtration equipment resulting in lower moisture content in final tails
  • Reagent consumptions in-line with projected recoveries of 80 to 85%.

More than 700 samples were collected for analysis and sent to an external certified laboratory. Due to turn-around time from the laboratory, analyses from earlier tests are only now beginning to be received. The Company's on-site laboratory continues to be used to generate internal assays and guide operations. In the final step of the process, an equipment failure limited the amount of product solution targeted for shipment for offsite treatment. That item of equipment is currently being addressed. The pilot plant continues to operate to generate the required amount of product solution, and to test an alternate configuration and operating conditions in leaching and filtration.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium exploration company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Work completed by Cypress led to the discovery of a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to the Albemarle Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. Cypress is advancing its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada towards the production of high-purity lithium hydroxide suitable for tier one battery usage.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cypress-development-completes-two-week-lithium-extraction-test-at-its-nevada-pilot-plant-301479821.html

SOURCE Cypress Development Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c0760.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Expands Land Position at Salar de Antofalla

Argentina Lithium Expands Land Position at Salar de Antofalla

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with a local vendor to earn a 100% interest in three granted mine concession properties totalling 5411 hectares in the Salar de Antofalla in Catamarca Province, Argentina (the "Option").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cell phone with trading charts

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Avalon Advanced Materials Up on Lithium Refinery Agreement

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 21,890.56 early last Friday (April 8).

The index was higher on the back of gains in energy and materials stocks. Even though it incurred a weekly loss, finishing at 21,868.78, the TSX is up more than 3 percent year-to-date.

Looking over to metals, palladium rose about 11 percent on Friday as concerns over supply increased after the London Platinum and Palladium Market said it will block Russian refineries from selling the metal in the London market. The move is another measure against Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Keep reading...Show less
Latin Resources Logo

3.07% Li2O New Results Confirm High-Grade Continuity and Increasing Thickness of Pegmatites Drilling Update - Salinas Lithium Project

Latin Resources Limited (ASX: LRS) (“Latin” or “the Company”) is very pleased to announce that the latest assay results from drilling at the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil, continue to confirm high-grade lithium with a peak grade of 2.0m @ 3.07% Li2O returned in hole SADD0041 . These continued very positive results from the Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil provide Latin with the confidence to expand the drilling team to facilitate the fast tracking of systematic mineral resource definition drilling

Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2022 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold its conference call to discuss first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . This call will be webcast and can be accessed through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com , via the webcast link below or by phone at the following numbers:

US Toll free:            + 1 844 200 6205
International direct: +1 929 526 1599
Access code:          277103
Webcast: Q1 Webcast Link

To avoid registration wait times, participants are encouraged to use the webcast link as the primary listening source. If a caller is anticipating asking a question, please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to be placed in the queue early.

An online replay of this call will be available on Albemarle Corporation's website (for 12 months) and by phone at the following numbers (for 7 days):

US Toll free:            +1 866 813 9403
International direct: +44 204 525 0658
Access Code:         840105

About Albemarle
ALBemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com , including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-first-quarter-2022-earnings-results-on-wednesday-may-4-2022-301520464.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Noram Completes CVZ-72 At 428ft With Near Surface Mineralization, Over 323ft Of Visually Rich Clays

Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to report that the Company has completed hole CVZ-72 (PH-06) on its Zeus lithium clay deposit in Nevada to a total depth of 428ft (130.5m). Visual inspection of the core confirmed that clays previously shown to be high in lithium grades appeared near surface and extended down to a depth of 400ft (121.9m) for a total drilled intersection of 323ft (98.4m

Figure 1 - Two boxes of core from CVZ-72. The box on the left is from depths of 253-261.5ft (77.1-79.7m) and shows some of the black, highly reduced mudstone/claystone. The box on the right is from 288.5-298ft (87.9-90.8m) and is typical of the somewhat less reduced blue mudstone/claystone. From past drilling experience, both lithologic units are usually high in lithium content.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charger metals

Battery Minerals Conference APRIL 2022

This investor presentation (“Presentation”) has been prepared by Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×