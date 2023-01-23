Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT PROVIDES PROGRESS UPDATE ON FEASIBILITY STUDY AND LITHIUM EXTRACTION FACILITY

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a progress update on its ongoing Feasibility Study being conducted on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project") near Silver Peak, Nevada and on its operational Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada .

Cypress Development Corp. logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

Highlights
  • The Pilot Plant continues to function as designed, working to optimize the Project's flowsheet. The Plant leaches lithium-bearing claystone material, through to the production of concentrated lithium solution using the Company's Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") process.

  • Additional piloting runs will take place at Saltworks Technologies, Inc. following the successful production of lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") from the Pilot Plant's concentrated lithium solutions.

  • The Project's Feasibility Study is on schedule and is continuing to advance toward an anticipated second quarter 2023 completion.

  • Arrangements are proceeding to initiate federal, state, and local permitting for the Project, with compilation of data and evaluation of related infrastructure, including access, water, and power supply corridors.

  • Ahead of the Feasibility Study and permitting, Cypress management is assessing personnel needs and future Project financing opportunities and structures, which may include government grants and loans.
Pilot Plant

Cypress continues to conduct testing at its Pilot Plant with the support of del Sol Refining, Inc. Since its start-up, the Pilot Plant has operated in 28 cycles of continuous 24/7 operation, with minimal down-time and maintenance matters. The test work was conducted using multiple configurations and equipment to best replicate the Project flowsheet. In the testing to date, nearly 10,000 samples of solutions, solids and precipitates have been collected and analyzed. Other data collection, including recording of flow rates and physical conditions at key sample points throughout the Pilot Plant, has been conducted, with particular attention to the DLE section of the Pilot Plant to develop the Project's mass-balance calculations, and to finalize the flowsheet for the Feasibility Study.

Pilot Plant testing has achieved targets in most areas, including operating with 100% recycled solutions. Specific challenges were addressed with sufficient results to aid in the completion of the Feasibility Study. Further testing in 2023 is planned to confirm the overall process, continue to demonstrate the flowsheet, and produce samples of Li 2 CO 3. Additional 1000-liter lots of concentrated lithium solution from the DLE section of the Pilot Plant will be shipped to Saltworks Technologies, Inc, in Richmond, B.C. , Canada by month end.

2023 plans for the Pilot Plant include testing alternate reagents and equipment, which may include identification of potential by-products, and ways to enhance impurity removal and the DLE process area. Additional space within the Pilot Plant building has been prepared for this work.

Feasibility Study

The Feasibility Study is advancing on schedule, with completion anticipated by mid-year. On-site infrastructure designs, including, mine, processing plant, and tailings and waste storage facilities are completed. Cost estimating and market studies are underway, along with assessments for construction, component lead-time and off-site infrastructure. Completion of the Feasibility Study will then await integration of the design and cost estimates for the acid plant underway by thyssenkrupp nucera.

In addition, Cypress management is assessing personnel needs and future Project financing opportunities and structures, which may include government grants and loans.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a Feasibility Study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ENGAGES THYSSENKRUPP NUCERA FOR DESIGN AND ENGINEERING OF CHLOR-ALKALI PLANT IN FEASIBILITY STUDY

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to announce the selection of thyssenkrupp nucera USA Inc. (thyssenkrupp nucera) to provide the design and engineering for the chlor-alkali plant as part of the ongoing Feasibility Study on the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The chlor-alkali plant is an essential component which will allow the Project to self-generate two key reagents required for processing lithium-bearing claystone through to a Li 2 CO 3 (lithium carbonate) product.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CONFIRMS PRODUCTION OF BATTERY GRADE LITHIUM CARBONATE

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) (Cypress or Company) is pleased to report it has achieved a significant milestone with the production of 99.94% lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) made from lithium-bearing claystone from the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA (Project). The Li 2 CO 3 was derived from the intermediate concentrated lithium solution produced at Cypress' Lithium Extraction Facility in Amargosa Valley, Nevada (Pilot Plant). Following direct lithium extraction (DLE) at the Plant, Saltworks Technologies Inc. (Saltworks) completed the processing system design and pilot work to make the Li 2 CO 3.

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT ANNOUNCES DRILL RESULTS FROM CLAYTON VALLEY LITHIUM PROJECT, NEVADA

TSXV: CYP | OTCQX: CYDVF

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to report results from the recently completed drill program at its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project ("Project"), in Nevada, USA . A sonic drill program was conducted in May 2022 to obtain sample material for lithium extraction testing at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada and to supplement the Project's resource model for the Feasibility Study that is currently underway.

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp

Couloir Capital has Published a New Research Note on Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (FSE: C1Z1) ("CYP" or "Company"). The report is titled, "Feasibility Study Commenced, Ongoing Pilot Plant Testing Yields Positive Results."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

Cypress Development Announces Positive Direct Lithium Extraction Results

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV: CYP) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z1) ("Cypress" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") portion of its Lithium Extraction Facility ("Pilot Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada . Assays received from samples collected during continuous operating cycles in March, April, and May, 2022, revealed an average lithium recovery of 99.5% within the DLE portion of the Pilot Plant. These high lithium recoveries were accompanied with high levels of impurity rejection.

Cypress Development Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Cypress Development Corp.)

"We are very pleased with the DLE results from the Pilot Plant" said Bill Willoughby , Cypress President, and CEO. "Thanks to Chemionex, vendors of the DLE process, and the work of our team, the results are consistent over time and sufficient to give Cypress confidence in this part of our overall process. The information gained from the testing along with the license to the technology are important steps for Cypress and the ongoing Feasibility Study."

The DLE area is one part in the Pilot Plant and consists of a proprietary process and equipment acquired from Chemionex, Inc. Overall, lithium extraction begins in the Pilot Plant with acid leaching a slurry of lithium-bearing claystone. The lithium solution obtained from leaching then passes through several steps before entering the DLE process. In continuous 24-hour-per-day tests from the end of March through mid-May 2022 , lithium recoveries in the DLE portion were consistently above 99%. These high lithium recoveries were observed in 76 sets of feed and discharge samples. The samples were collected at 6-hour intervals over the operating periods and were assayed at ALS Global for lithium and other elements. Rejection of major cations, calcium and magnesium, during the period was also above 99%.

Based on these results, Cypress' Board of Directors has authorized the release of one million Cypress shares being held in escrow to Chemionex, thereby satisfying the terms of its July 5, 2021 , Share Purchase and License Agreement. With the completion of the purchase agreement, Cypress acquires full ownership of the equipment and a royalty-free license in perpetuity to use the Chemionex technology at its Pilot Plant and at the Company's Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The shares released are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram , MMSA-QP, is the qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and have approved of the technical information in this release.

About Cypress Development Corp

Cypress Development Corp. is a Canadian based advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA . Cypress is in the pilot stage of testing on material from its lithium-bearing claystone deposit and progressing towards completing a feasibility study and permitting, with the goal of becoming a domestic producer of lithium for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market.

ON BEHALF OF Cypress Development Corp.
 WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY , PhD., PE
President & Chief Executive Officer

www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as " expects," "estimates," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "scheduled," and other similar words. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration, and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.

Alpha Lithium Receives Independent Confirmation of Major Fresh Water Discovery at Tolillar Salar, Argentina

  • Sustainable supply supports the Company's planned 50,000 tpa LCE production facility
  • Fresh water discovery is key competitive advantage compared to other lithium brine salars in the region

 Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) ("Alpha" or the "Company"), a company with two substantial, undeveloped lithium assets in the Salta region of Argentina, is pleased to report that an independent fresh water recharge study (the "Study") on its 100% owned Tolillar Salar asset has confirmed the on-site fresh water source is more than sufficient to support the Company's planned 50,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") lithium chemicals production facility.

The preliminary Study, initiated eight months ago, indicates that the fresh water aquifer located within the Tolillar Salar mining tenements can sustainably support 5,109,279 m 3 /year (583 m 3 /hour) of fresh water withdrawals, without affecting the fresh water reserves in this sector of the basin. Sustainable exploitation of the fresh water aquifer requires that the net outflows ("Exploitation") are greater than the net inflows ("Recharge").

Critical Elements Lithium Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Infinity Stone to Fly Airborne Geophysics at Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey at the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project, adjacent to PMET's Corvette Lithium Discovery, with the goal of understanding regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets.
  • Geophysics results will enable a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early Spring.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") is pleased to announce it intends to conduct an airborne magnetic gradiometer survey ("Winter Geophysics Program" or the "Survey") on its Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project (the "Camaro - Hellcat Project") adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' ("PMET" or "Patriot") Corvette Lithium Discovery in the James Bay Lithium District of Quebec. The goal of the survey will be to gain a greater understanding of the regional geology to inform future prospecting and drill targets. The intended survey will be approximately 918 line-km over the Hellcat, Camaro, and Taiga claim blocks, with detailed line spacing of 100 metres, and more detailed line spacing over the Hellcat claims.

Infinity Stone intends to conduct a focused exploration program on the Hellcat claim block in the early spring and will leverage the results of the Winter Geophysics Program in targeting sampling and trenching. The Survey will further enable the mapping and delineation of the pegmatitic units across the claim blocks.

The Hellcat claims are underlain by 9 km of strike length of underexplored greenstone and metasediments of the Mesoarchean Rouget formation and Neoarchean Marbot formation, respectively. The under-explored Rouget formation greenstone belt represents an attractive exploration target which is geologically similar and proximal to the Guyer Group greenstone, which hosts the PMET Corvette Pegmatites.

"We are excited to push forward with exploration on the Camaro Hellcat Lithium Project. Given PMET's recent high-grade drilling results, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083)[1], we are eager to gain a further understanding of the project ahead of an extensive exploration program in the spring", said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

About the Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project

The 5,187-hectare Hellcat Camaro Lithium Project is located adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Property, in the James Bay Region of Quebec, approximately 235 kilometres east of Radisson, Quebec and 245 kilometres northeast of the Cree village municipality of Nemaska. The Project has three property blocks, the Taiga, Hellcat, and Camaro, collectively covering 3,850 hectares adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium discovery in the James Bay Region of Quebec. PMET has recently returned significant high-grade results at the Corvette Lithium Project, including 156.9 m at 2.12% Li2O (176.4 m to 333.4 m), including 25.0 m at 5.04% Li2O (CV22-083).1

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Case Lewis, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

To register for investor updates please visit https://infinitystone.ventures.

Connect with Infinity Stone

Email | Website | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram |

Infinity Stone Contact
Zayn Kalyan
CEO and Director
Direct: 778-938-3367
zayn@altuscapital.ca

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company, including those described in the Company's public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

ACME Lithium Samples Highest Values to Date at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that its recent geological field review and sampling program at Fish Lake Valley, Nevada has resulted in the highest surface lithium values to date with up to 1325 ppm lithium. See results in link to table below. Boron anomalies occur with and adjacent to surface lithium anomalies.

Link to Rock and Soil Analysis Table

Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its November 15, 2022 press release, that it has elected to draw down C$1,000,000 (the "Loan") under the C$2,000,000 convertible credit facility with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender"), which is controlled by a significant shareholder

The Loan has a term of 3 years and bears interest ("Interest") at 15%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the end of the Loan term. At the discretion of the Lender, after six months from the initial drawdown date, the Loan plus accrued Interest is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the Loan at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP (C$0.62) of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share; and (b) for Interest at the Market Price (as defined under Exchange policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior Exchange approval, per share. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the producing Penouta royalty. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSXV and other customary closing conditions.

Coloured Ties Announces Successful Completion of the Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") today announced today that it has taken up and purchased for cancellation a total of 5,192,307 common shares ("Shares") at a price of $0.65 per Share under its substantial issuer bid ("SIB") for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.375 million. The Shares purchased represent approximately 23.5% of the total number of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares at the time the SIB was announced in October 2022. After giving effect to the SIB, the Company will have 16,919,552 Shares issued and outstanding.

Payment for the Shares accepted for purchase under the SIB will be effected by Computershare by January 27, 2023 in accordance with the SIB and applicable law

