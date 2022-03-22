Cypher Metaverse Inc. formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement . The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $178,500 through the sale of 2,550,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $14,280 and issued 204,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the unitsThe Company ...

CODE:CC