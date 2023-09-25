Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Next Steps in Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE: CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding definitive agreement ("Definitive Agreement") dated August 29, 2023, in respect to a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer under the policies of the CSE Venture Exchange (the "CSE"). The CSE has conditionally accepted the Transaction, and the Company will hold a shareholder meeting on December 1, 2023 to give its shareholders the opportunity to consider the Transaction and approve the same

Terms of the Transaction

The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a share exchange, which will result in Agapi becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of CODE.

Upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions set out in the Definitive Agreement, the following, among other things, will be completed in connection with the Transaction:

  • the holders of Agapi Common Shares will receive 0.7601 common shares of the Resulting Issuer in exchange for each of their Agapi Common Shares, (the "Exchange Ratio");
  • all outstanding Agapi warrants will be replaced with equivalent convertible or exchangeable securities of the Resulting Issuer entitling the holders thereof to acquire common shares of the Resulting Issuer;
  • the management and board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will be determined by Agapi and announced in further press releases; and
  • CODE will change its name to such name as determined by Agapi in its sole discretion, in compliance with applicable law and as may be acceptable to the CSE.

The Transaction is a non-arm's length transaction or a related party transaction pursuant to the policies of the CSE and NI 61-103 as the CEO of CODE is a significant shareholder of Agapi. As a result, CODE is being represented in these negotiations by a special committee made of up of independent directors. In addition the Company has commissioned an independent valuation of Agapi and will seek the approval of disinterested shareholders.

Private Placement Financing

In connection with and as a condition to the Transaction, Agapi intends to complete an equity financing of Agapi Common Shares for minimum gross proceeds of $750,000 (the "Private Placement"). It is expected that the issue price per Agapi Common Share will be $0.12. The Agapi Common Shares are expected to be sold to "accredited investors" and other parties pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements under Canadian securities laws.

The Private Placement is intended to be completed prior to or concurrently with closing of the Transaction. The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Conditions of the Transaction

Completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including: (i) receipt of all required approvals and consents relating to the Transaction, including without limitation any approvals of the shareholders of CODE and Agapi as required by the CSE and under applicable corporate or securities laws; (ii) completion of the Private Placement; and (iii) the CSE's final approval for listing the shares of the Resulting Issuer.

Trading Halt

Trading in CODE Common Shares on the CSE will remain halted in compliance with the policies of the CSE. It is not expected that trading in the CODE Common Shares will resume prior to the Closing.

Filing Statement

In connection with the Transaction and in compliance with the policies of the CSE, CODE will file on SEDAR by September 29, 2023 the information circular which will contain details regarding the Transaction, CODE, Agapi and the Resulting Issuer, including proposed management of the Resulting Issuer. .

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8. The common shares of CODE ("CODE Common Shares") are currently listed on the CSE and CODE is a reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

CODE currently has 15,571,906 CODE Common Shares issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into 3,288,070 CODE Common Shares.

About Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Agapi's premium luxury branded cigars sold under the brand "Freud Cigar Co.", are exclusively handcrafted using the finest tobacco leaves that are carefully selected and aged to perfection, and artistically blended to produce an unforgettable smoking experience for the luxury consumer. The company has partnered with renowned industry veterans Eladio Diaz and Wiber Ventura with the aim to disrupt the luxury cigar segment. The company has successfully commercialized products in the US and international markets selling over 40,000 and 10,000 cigars in each respective market.

Agapi is a private company and was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 11, 2021. Agapi's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8.

Agapi currently has approximately 65,571,906 common shares ("Agapi Common Shares") issued and outstanding and securities exercisable or exchangeable into approximately 84,542,058 Agapi Common Shares .

For further information please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Corporate Communications
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.
David Stadnyk, CEO

All information in this press release relating to Agapi has been provided by Agapi and is the sole responsibility of Agapi.

Cautionary Note

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, CSE acceptance and if applicable pursuant to CSE requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration and development of Agapi's products, the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction the Exchange Ratio, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer. The information about Agapi contained in the press release has not been independently verified by CODE. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties will not proceed with the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions, that the ultimate terms of the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will differ from those that currently are contemplated, and that the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including the failure to obtain the required approvals or clearances from regulatory authorities). The terms and conditions of the Transaction may change based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for both CODE and Agapi. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, Agapi, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable) except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE: Cypher Metaverse Inc.



Cypher MetaverseCSE:CODEEmerging Tech Investing
CODE:CC
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent For Proposed Business Combination With Agapi Luxury Brands Inc.

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States of America. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated May 10, 2023, to enter into a business combination (the "Transaction") with Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). It is expected that upon completion of the Transaction, the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer") will meet the listing requirements for an industrial issuer and constitute a "Reverse Takeover" ("RTO") under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

Cypher Announces Cancellation of Stock Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announced today that it has cancelled a total of 1,287,500 stock options, including 377,500 to insiders as they were no longer serving their purpose in aligning the interest of the holders with those of shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022

The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Baker Tilly to Assess the Arcology Network

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE), (FSE:C5B), (OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has engaged Baker Tilly WM Advisory (Baker Tilly) to review the Arcology platform. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models

Toggle3D.ai Grows Userbase by 70% and Unveils Groundbreaking AI Tool Transforming Doodles into 3D Models

Toggle3D.ai Now Trading Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: Q0C)

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTCQB:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to unveil a new groundbreaking AI-powered tool that enables individuals and designers to effortlessly convert simple sketches and doodles into intricate 3D objects, streamlining prototyping and visualization processes. This feature is going into beta testing with Toggle3D.ai users and will be live in the coming months. Toggle3D.ai has also officially surpassed 17,000 user sign ups, +70% demonstrating the market demand and the Company's ability to scale with demand

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with STA, a Cutting-Edge, Innovative and Bespoke Technology Solutions Provider

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Strategic Partnership MOU with STA, a Cutting-Edge, Innovative and Bespoke Technology Solutions Provider

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today it has signed a strategic partnership memorandum of understanding (MOU) with STA, a cutting-edge, innovative and bespoke technology solutions provider with a wide range of alliances and partnerships within the Technology and Business Development Outsourcing, AI Systems, Early Warning Systems, and Aerial Surveillance spaces

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Establishes Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited As It Moves to High Scale 3D Model Production Ahead of Record Demand

Nextech3D.ai Establishes Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited As It Moves to High Scale 3D Model Production Ahead of Record Demand

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2)), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company is moving to high scale production and in preparation it has established Nextech3D Solutions India Private Limited, which is anticipated to increase profitability and reduce labor costs starting in Q4, 2023. This strategic transition is anticipated to reduce expenses and significantly enhance the Company's profitability and performance as it rolls out its AI solution. The Company is gearing up for a record Q3 and Q4 and record 3D model growth in 2024. The Company is now exclusively focused on high-scale production for its 3D modeling business with Amazon and other enterprise accounts

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources: Tetepisca Property - Exploration Update

E-Power Resources: Tetepisca Property - Exploration Update

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress of exploration on the Company's flagship Tetepisca flake graphite property located in the North Shore region of Québec. Significant flake graphite mineralization has been intersected on two of the three main targets planned for evaluation. The third target is currently being drilled. A total 2,115 metres have been completed to date and the company anticipates completing the planned drill program within the next 10 to 15 days after which samples will be prepared and dispatched for Carbon and other analyses. In addition, the Company is completing fieldwork to evaluate potential locations for the extraction of a bulk sample for metallurgical test work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.ai Announces Hire Of Former Microsoft, Meta Exec Hareesh Achi To Manage Its 3D Modeling AI Productivity

Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the appointment of Hareesh Achi as the new Head of Product Operations. He is bringing enhancements to Nextech3D.ai's productivity capabilities using AI while building operational efficiencies across Nextech. Having worked at industry titans MSFT & META for over a decade Hareesh has a deep-rooted understanding of big technology, coupled with extensive experience in building efficient, scalable and profitable technology operations. Hareesh is now poised to play a vital role in enhancing Nextech3D.ai's profitability through operational effectiveness

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai Selected to Participate at Apple Vision Pro Developer Labs

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has been selected to participate at Apple's Vision Pro Developer Labs in Cupertino, California

In June, ARway.ai announced its plans to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. The Company is currently executing this goal, as Apple's visionOS operating system natively supports the Unity 3D engine and RealityKit (formally ARkit) enabling ARway to seamlessly distribute its technology through existing and new applications in iOS.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Over 56,000 Metres Of Pegmatites Mapped At Yinnetharra Lockier Range Project- Gascoyne Lithium Projects

TMT: Additional TMT Shareholders Support Proposed Merger with AVL

Australian Vanadium Successfully Completes A$15.7 Million Institutional Placement

Vietnam Approves Blackstone's Exploration & Reserve Report

Resource Investing

Vanadium Investing

TMT: Additional TMT Shareholders Support Proposed Merger with AVL

Vanadium Investing

Nickel Investing

Vietnam Approves Blackstone's Exploration & Reserve Report

Vanadium Investing

Resource Investing

Drilling Preparations At Picha Copper Project In Peru

Nickel Investing

Vietnam Approves Blackstone’s Exploration & Reserve Report

Copper Investing

Sediment Hosted Copper System Confirmed At The Storm Copper Project And Thunder Delivers 76m @ 2% Cu From 32m

Resource Investing

Drilling Preparations At Picha Copper Project In Peru

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Provides Update on Permitting and Development Strategy for the Penco Module Project in Chile

