Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Cypher Metaverse Inc. (CSE:CODE) ("CODE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is continuing in assisting the financing for the acquisition of Agapi Luxury Brands Inc. ("Agapi"). The secured bridge loan entered between CODE and Agapi on May 10, 2023, has been increased from $600,000 to $950,000 of which $886,692 has been advanced to date to advance Agapi's business plan and growth initiatives

Agapi continues to expand its sales of its luxury cigars. After receiving Cypher shareholder approval for the acquisition of Agapi, Cypher and Agapi are completing their current financials statements and listing statement, after which it is anticipated that the exchange will provide their final consent to closing.

About Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CODE seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem, fintech and the metaverse. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE. CODE is a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:

Cypher Metaverse Inc.
Brian Keane - Director
Phone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the exploration and development of Agapi's products, the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions, including statements regarding the terms and conditions of the Transaction the Exchange Ratio, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the Bridge Loan and the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer. The information about Agapi contained in the press release has not been independently verified by CODE. Although CODE believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because CODE can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties will not proceed with the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions, that the ultimate terms of the Transaction, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will differ from those that currently are contemplated, and that the Transaction, the name change of the Company, the Private Placement, the appointment of the proposed directors and officers of the Resulting Issuer and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including the failure to obtain the required approvals or clearances from regulatory authorities). The terms and conditions of the Transaction may change based on CODE's due diligence and the receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice for both CODE and Agapi. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. CODE undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of CODE, Agapi, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable) except as required by securities laws.

SOURCE:Cypher Metaverse Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cypher MetaverseCSE:CODEEmerging Tech Investing
CODE:CC
×