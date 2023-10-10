Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says
“We don't just throw the information out to them, we come back to them and say, let us partner with you and help you resolve these issues as well. And the important thing is to create an infrastructure with education and training,” said Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber Solutions.
When it comes to cyber security, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) represent a largely underserved market and innovative solutions that address SMBs’ unique challenges offer significant opportunities for investment, according to Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS) CEO Alan Guibord.
“(Cyber security market for SMBs) is still in the infancy stages, but it's in the billions,” Guibord said. “The reason that we chose the SMB market is because they don't have the capability or capacity to invest like the larger corporations do, but there's tens of thousands of them just in the United States alone, and more in Canada and more around the world. And we feel that this market is really ripe for our kind of service where we can really bring them the capabilities that the large corporations have at a very affordable price.”
Integrated Cyber offers a suite of internet security solutions driven by artificial intelligence and designed to address vulnerability challenges of SMBs. The company’s offerings include: pen-testing, vulnerability assessments, remediation, cyber training, managed detection and response, and managed services.
“The perspective that we have created is one that is really what the market needs right now. Instead of going out and selling software point solutions, we're out there selling an environment where people can use the cyber tools that we create for them to better understand and manage their risks and their needs and their responses,” Guibord said.
Watch the full interview with Integrated Cyber Solutions CEO Alan Guibord above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Integrated Cyber Solutions (CSE:ICS) . This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Integrated Cyber Solutions in order to help investors learn more about the company. Integrated Cyber Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Integrated Cyber Solutions and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1860.26
|-2.16
|Silver
|21.85
|-0.05
|Copper
|3.63
|-0.01
|Oil
|85.92
|-0.46
|Heating Oil
|3.01
|+0.04
|Natural Gas
|3.39
|+0.02
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Cyber Security Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.