FN Media Group News Commentary - Recent reports show that the Multiple myeloma Diagnostic market will continue to grow in the next several years. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell cancer. Normal plasma cells are recognized as an important component of the immune system. The immune system is made up of various types of cells that work together to fight infections and other diseases. The main types of white blood cells in the immune system are lymphocytes (lymph cells) such as T-cells and B-cells. Multiple myeloma develops when these plasma cells become cancerous in nature and grow abnormally. A report from Data Bridge Market Research said that the North American multiple myeloma diagnostic market which was USD 3732.64 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 5390.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. The report said: " The main factors driving the market growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostics market are technological advancement and rising clinical studies for the management of multiple myeloma. Furthermore, rising disposable income is expected to drive the growth of the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. Government funds and initiatives for effective research and development are assisting in the discovery of new drugs for better treatment of multiple myeloma for the multiple myeloma diagnostic market. The rising prevalence of multiple myeloma is driving up demand for treatment. According to GLOBOCAN 2020 statistics… The increasing number of R&D projects to develop novel treatments for multiple myeloma is driving market growth… Such developments will also contribute to market growth." Active companies in the markets this week include: Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF) (TSXV: TELO), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).
December 2023 Quarterly Activities Report
Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the December 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
Highlights
- First clinical validation study of the CleoDX Triage Test, performed in a 334 patient cohort, was published in peer-reviewed journal “Cancers” which detailed the high performance of Cleo’s ovarian cancer diagnostics test:
- Highly accurate with 95% sensitivity1 / 95% specificity2;
- Correctly discriminated malignant from benign samples; and
- Out-performed and was superior to current clinical methods.
- Important commercial foundation progress delivered with biomarkers panel for Cleo’s ovarian cancer test-kit finalised and antibody development advanced that will underpin the consistent and reliable manufacture of test-kits
- Board capacity enhanced with Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director, Dr Andrew Stephens, commencing in a full-time capacity
- A$10.1M cash at bank at 31 December 2023
Cleo’s first clinical validation study for its ovarian cancer triage test has been published in the peer- reviewed international journal ‘Cancers’. The results confirm the high accuracy of the CleoDX Triage Test, which was independent of menopausal status, and showed that it out-performed the two most widely used clinical scoring systems (the “Risk of Malignancy Index” and “Risk of Malignancy Algorithm”) for discriminating benign from malignant ovarian disease.
A copy of the publication is available here: https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/15/21/5267
Moreover, the CleoDX surgical triage test correctly identified 81% of early-stage cancer patients in the cohort.
The next step in development will confirm functionality of the commercially available kits in an independent clinical trial, the results of which will be submitted to the FDA for regulatory approval. Cleo anticipates commencement of this trial early in CY2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
A medical technology company based in Australia, Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) is revolutionising women's healthcare with its disruptive cancer detection platform technology, through a simple blood test that can accurately detect ovarian cancer early – the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.
Approximately 50 percent of women will die within five years of an ovarian cancer diagnosis. The chances of survival beyond five years, however, increase with early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, only about 20 percent of ovarian cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, and more than 90 percent of women live beyond five years when the cancer is detected early.
With early diagnosis being key to a higher survival rate, ovarian cancer has become a target for biomarker research. And one particular biomarker holds promise.
Cleo’s technology is underpinned by the CXCL10 novel and patented biomarker, which was first identified as a small inflammatory molecule in ovarian cancer tissue sections. Subsequent research demonstrated that CXCL10 was overexpressed in ovarian cancers, but importantly not expressed in benign disease, and remains throughout the lifetime of the cancer. The biomarker effectively provides a robust indicator at all stages of cancer. Recognizing that early detection is a significantly unmet need in the clinical diagnostics market, Cleo Diagnostics is focused on bringing to market a simple blood test to accurately detect ovarian cancer early.
The addressable market for a technology like this is compelling, and with a management team that brings to the table decades of leadership experience in the medical technology space, Cleo is well-positioned to leverage this market opportunity.
Cleo chief executive and executive director Dr. Richard Allman has over 30 years of experience in commercially focused scientific research and innovation. Over the course of his career, Allman has overseen and expedited a product development pipeline covering no less than six major cancers, cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes and a commercially available COVID-19 test.
Chief scientific officer Dr. Andrew Stephens boasts an equally impressive resume. A career research scientist with two decades of experience in molecular and cellular biology, Stephens is named in over 60 academic publications and holds numerous patents in the cancer therapy and diagnostic space. Cleo’s blood test looks for a novel and patented biomarker in the blood called CXCL10, which was discovered by Stephens, the product of over ten years of scientific work at Monash Medical Centre's Hudson Institute of Medical Research.
There's also Professor Tom Jobling, Cleo's non-executive director and medical advisor. As the head of gynaecological oncology at Monash Health and visiting medical officer at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Jobling has been treating ovarian cancer for over thirty years. He was also the founding Chairman of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF)
Non-executive director Lucinda Nolan, meanwhile, brings significant business and strategic expertise to the table. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
These experienced professionals, together with the other members of Cleo’s management and board, have developed a staged execution strategy focused on de-risking the pathway to the international screening market — ensuring that, although Cleo is still in its advanced R&D stage, its prospects for commercialisation remain incredibly promising.
Company Highlights
- Backed by medical professionals and cancer specialists with decades of experience, Cleo Diagnostics has developed a disruptive, accurate and early-stage ovarian cancer detection blood test.
- Cleo targets the CXCL10 novel biomarker, which is now known to be overexpressed in all stages of ovarian cancer.
- Cleo is the result of more than a decade of research at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, where chief scientist Dr. Andrew Stephens received more than $5 million OCRF & NHMRC funding for development and clinical studies.
- The test is also supported by Professor Tom Jobling, founder of the Ovarian Cancer Foundation and Lucinda Nolan, the foundation's former CEO.
- Cleo has developed a staged execution strategy focused on an achievable path to market. This ensures the project, which is currently in its advanced R&D stage, can maximise commercial value for all stakeholders.
Key Technology
Cleo Diagnostics
Developed over the course of a decade by Dr. Andrew Stephens, Cleo’s blood test is underpinned by the CXCL10 novel and patented protein biomarker known to be present in all stages of ovarian cancer. By combining CXCL10 with several other biomarkers in a custom algorithm, Cleo can not only be used in triage, but also for the purposes of screening and recurrence testing. The project is currently in the advanced R&D stage and has so far conducted two clinical studies, analysing more than 700 patient samples in the process.
Highlights:
- Readily Accessible: Cleo requires no additional or specialised equipment and can be conducted in any standard pathology lab either on its own or as part of a standard panel of tests ordered by a physician.
- AI-based Risk Assessment: Once the sample has been collected and tested, Cleo leverages a proprietary algorithm to perform a risk evaluation on the patient, determining the likelihood of a cancer diagnosis.
- Intuitive Results: Cleo generates an easy-to-understand post-assessment report which can then be sent to the patient's primary care provider or surgeon for triage.
- High Performance: The Cleo prototype outperforms FDA-cleared predicates and clinical guideline tests in terms of accuracy and specificity.
- Current Roadmap: Cleo plans for the test to be ready for clinical use in a surgical triage setting by 2025, where it will be available initially to one million patients. Target launch dates for recurrence, high-risk screening and mass screening are still to be determined. Additionally, the company has numerous inflection points planned over the next two years:
- Kit Development:
- Internal trial antibody optimisation
- Finalisation of antibody selection for the Cleo test-kit
- Complete re-agent development
- Pre-IDE strategic development
- Manufacturing:
- Establishment and accreditation of ISO13485 quality system
- Manufacturing establishment of Cleo key biomarker
- Manufacturing establishment of Cleo Ovarian Cancer Kit
- Clinical Studies:
- Sign key opinion leaders and trial sites
- Perform and finalise verification of the Cleo kit through clinical studies
- Regulatory Approval:
- FDA Pre-IDE submission
- CE regulatory submissions and approval
- TGA regulatory submission and approval
- FDA submission and approval
- Kit Development:
Management Team
Dr. Richard Allman — Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
Dr. Richard Allman has over 30 years of scientific research leadership and innovation with a clear focus on commercialisation. He has wide experience in research leadership, innovation management, and intellectual property strategy, covering oncology, diagnostics, and product development.
Previously, Allman was chief scientific officer at Genetic Technologies (ASX:GTG). Recent successes include the strategic design and management of a second-generation breast cancer risk assessment test from concept to commercial launch and a similar test for colorectal cancer. These tests have now been NATA-accredited and comprise the first commercially available polygenic risk tests in Australia.
More recently, Allman supervised the underlying R&D, translation, regulatory approval, patent filing and commercial launch of a COVID-19 disease severity test within a 12-month period. This strategy has been utilised to expedite a product development pipeline covering six major cancers, cardiovascular disease and type-2 diabetes which were commercially launched in March 2022.
Dr. Andrew Stephens — Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Director
Dr. Andrew Stephens is a career research scientist with 20 years of experience in molecular and cellular biology research. He has broad experience in academic and pre-clinical research and a strong focus on translation and the commercialisation of research findings. He established and leads an independent academic research group at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, investigating mechanisms that contribute to the formation, progression and dissemination of high grade, serous epithelial ovarian cancers. Since 2010, his research has focused on biomarker identification and development in ovarian cancer and the development of therapeutic strategies to improve patient outcomes. He is also actively involved across the biotech sector, with appointments to the scientific advisory for Invion and AMTBio.
Stephens has more than 60 academic publications and numerous patents (pending and provisional) in the cancer therapeutic and diagnostic space.
Professor Tom Jobling — Lead Medical Advisor and Non-executive Director
Professor Thomas Jobling is director of gynaecologic oncology at Monash Medical Centre. He graduated from Monash University in 1980 and did his postgraduate sub-specialist training in gynaecologic oncology in London at the Royal Marsden and St Bartholomew's hospitals. Jobling has subsequently been elected as a member of the Society of Pelvic Surgeons and is also founder of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (1999). He was the chairman of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Board. His major interests are in radical surgery for ovarian cancer and the application of robotic surgery for gynaecological malignancy.
Jobling is an active member of a research team in biomarker detection and proteomics in ovarian cancer. He is involved as a collaborative investigator on a number of international clinical trials and is a member of the Australia and New Zealand Gynaecologic Oncology Group, the Australian Society of Gynaecologic Oncology, the Victorian Cooperative Oncology Group and the International Society of Gynaecological Cancer.
Lucinda Nolan — Non-executive Director
Lucinda Nolan is a non-executive director and was most recently the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across the public sector and not-for-profit environments. Prior to joining the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, she was selected as the first female CEO of the Country Fire Authority, one of the world’s largest volunteer-based emergency services organisations. She also spent 32 years with Victoria Police, reaching the rank of deputy commissioner. She was awarded the Australian Police Medal in 2009.
Nolan is also the chair of BankVic and a director on the boards of Alkira Box Hill and the Melbourne Archdiocese of Catholic Schools. She has a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Melbourne University and is an alum of the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard University.
Adrien Wing — Non-executive Chair
Adrien Wing began his professional career practising in the audit and corporate advisory divisions of a chartered accounting firm. He has over 25 years of experience in the corporate sector with a large portion of this experience in ASX small caps, lead in IPO transactions and post listing reverse takeovers and acquisitions across a range of industry sectors and jurisdictions. He also has a strong pedigree in the life sciences industry being the founder of Rhythm Biosciences and bringing that entity to the ASX in 2017.Wing currently serves as an officer/director on the following company boards: New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE), director and joint company secretary; Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG), director and joint company secretary; Sparc Technologies (ASX:SPN), company secretary; and Osmond Resources (ASX:OSM), company secretary.
Multiple Myeloma Therapeutics Market Expected to Reach $4.26 Billion in 2030
Data Bridge Market Research continued: "The major factors driving market growth are strategic initiatives undertaken by market participants, increasing R&D, the growing burden of multiple myeloma, and the proven efficacy of immunomodulators… Thus, due to the above-mentioned factors, the market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S. dominates the multiple myeloma diagnostic market because of the favorable reimbursement policies in the region and will expect to show lucrative growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030."
Telo Genomics Corp. (OTCQB: TDSGF) (TSXV: TELO) Engages US Diagnostics Experts to Power Product Adoption in the US - Telo Genomics Corp. (the "Company" or "Telo") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Trusted Health Advisors (THA), a market leader specialized in guiding commercialization programs of innovative diagnostics products in the USA. THA will work with Telo's team to refine and accelerate Telo's go-to-market and partnership deployment plan, to facilitate the implementation of Telo's biomarker services for basic and clinical research and clinical diagnostic applications in Multiple Myeloma and the broader cancer field. The program will include partnerships and collaborations with basic and clinical researchers, Biopharmaceutical companies, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), clinical laboratories and oncology providers and healthcare systems.
THA's engagement with Telo will be led by veterans in the diagnostics industry including: Jay Wohlgemuth, MD; Ray Tabibiazar, MD; Richard Bender, MD; and Mr. Paul Owen. The team will also draw on the expertise of additional THA partners ( www.trustedhealthadvisors.us ).
Dr. Wohlgemuth has many years of experience leading healthcare innovation efforts in diagnostic testing, medical devices, virtual care and digital health, and pharmaceutical and companion diagnostics development. Dr. Wohlgemuth served as CMO, CSO and SVP for Quest Diagnostics over a period of 14 years. He also served as CMO of HealthTap, as well as development team leader at Genentech / Roche for Ocrelizumab (Ocrevus) in multiple sclerosis and rheumatology, and as director of diagnostics for programs outside of oncology. Dr. Wohlgemuth was co-founder, CMO and VP R&D for CareDx, a leader in testing for transplant patients, for which he was awarded Technology Pioneer 2005 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also served as Chairman of the Board of the Personalized Medicine Coalition.
Dr. Tabibiazar is a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the healthcare and biopharma industries, including venture capital, pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. As a clinician-entrepreneur and managing director of " 526 Ventures ", he has focused on creating new ventures in the form of new companies or spinouts to translate innovative science into commercially viable products. Dr. Tabibiazar serves as Chair at SalioGen Therapeutics, and previously led Aravive Biologics as CEO, served as SVP, Corporate Development and Business Strategy at Twist Bioscience, and as a Venture Partner at Bay City Capital.
Dr. Bender is a board-certified oncologist who brings more than 40 years of experience in hematological malignancy with a special focus on multiple myeloma ("MM"). He received his medical degree from the UCLA School of Medicine and completed his internship and residency at UCLA-Harbor General Hospital followed by a hematology/oncology fellowship at the National Cancer Institute. His past titles include Medical Director for Hematology/Oncology for Quest Diagnostics, Medical Director for Hematology/Oncology for Kaiser Permanente, and Chief Medical Officer for both Agendia and Signal Genetics. Dr. Bender has also served on the executive board of the American Cancer Society and has been retained by the FDA as a member of the Hematology and Pathology Devices Advisory Committee. He has authored more than 80 peer-reviewed scientific articles and book chapters.
Mr. Owen most recently served as President and Interim CEO of imaware™, which provides a digital health platform experience that offers advanced home-based testing and monitoring. Mr. Owen has had a very productive and successful career in developing and bringing healthcare innovation to market. He previously served as Chief Business Officer and COO for Kailos Genetics and CEO of OneOme, an innovator in precision medicine and pharmacogenetics, co-founded by the Mayo Clinic. Prior to joining OneOme Paul led global commercialization for Invitae, a leader in diagnostics testing. Previously, Mr. Owen served as Vice Chair of Global Business Development for the Mayo Clinic and was the leader of Mayo Medical Laboratories' global commercial team, and held leadership roles at Zimmer-Biomet and Boston Scientific. CONTINUED … Read this full press release and more news for Telo Genomics at: https://www.telodx.com/investors
Other recent developments in the markets of note include:
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended marketing authorization approval of Abecma® (idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent (IMiD), a proteasome inhibitor (PI), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU), will now review the CHMP recommendation.
"This positive CHMP opinion represents an important step toward bringing our potentially transformative first-in-class anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy, Abecma, to more patients earlier in the multiple myeloma treatment paradigm to improve outcomes," said Anne Kerber, M.D., senior vice president and head, Late Clinical Development, Hematology, Oncology, Cell Therapy (HOCT), Bristol Myers Squibb. "We look forward to working with the European Commission with the shared goal of delivering innovative treatment options to more patients with continued unmet need."
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, recently announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.
During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 718426. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, February 16, 2024.
Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, recently announced that a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware has reached a unanimous verdict in favor of Natera in its patent infringement case against CareDx, Inc.
The jury awarded Natera $83.7 million in lost profits and $12.6 million in past royalties after finding that the accused CareDx products, AlloSure and AlloSeq, infringe one of the two Natera patents asserted against CareDx, and that all asserted claims of both patents are valid on various grounds. The jury also provided an advisory verdict to the judge that all asserted claims of both patents are valid under 35 U.S.C. Sec. 101. A schedule will be set for further proceedings to determine whether CareDx's future sales of new versions of AlloSeq and AlloSure also infringe the asserted Natera patents.
Previously, Natera successfully invalidated all three of CareDx's patents that were asserted by CareDx against Natera in a separate lawsuit. The invalidity of CareDx's patents was affirmed on appeal.
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) , a leading oncology testing services company, recently announced that NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of NeoGenomics Inc., will appeal the preliminary injunction issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The initial determination is that Natera, Inc. demonstrated a likelihood that products using RaDaR technology infringe one Natera, Inc. patent. The order specifically allows patients already using RaDaR to continue their use. In addition, the order explicitly allows research projects and studies that are in progress, as well as clinical trials that are in progress or have been approved, to continue.
In response to the court's ruling, Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NeoGenomics said, "We continue to believe in RaDaR's innovative and distinguished technology and plan to appeal the Court's ruling and defend our technology. We remain committed to bringing our highly sensitive test to market and providing cancer patients and their clinicians with options for their care."
CABTREO Topical Gel for the Treatment of Acne Vulgaris Now Available in the U.S.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the U.S. launch of CABTREO™ (clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel, 1.2%0.15%3.1% indicated for the topical treatment of acne vulgaris in patients 12 years of age and older
"With today's launch of CABTREO, millions of Americans who suffer from acne each year have access to a new once-daily triple-combination topical acne treatment," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, said. "In many instances, acne treatment requires using multiple products and dosing regimens, which can pose a number of challenges for patients. CABTREO has the potential to simplify dosing with a once daily topical acne treatment regimen."
CABTREO Topical Gel is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved fixed-dose, once-daily triple-combination topical treatment for acne and offers three mechanisms of action, combining an antibiotic, retinoid and antibacterial, to provide a proven, safe and effective treatment.
The FDA approved CABTREO Topical Gel on Oct. 20, 2023, based on data from two multicenter, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled Phase 3 studies that demonstrated CABTREO Topical Gel resulted in statistically significant reductions in both inflammatory and non-inflammatory lesions compared to vehicle. At week 12, 50.0% of participants achieved treatment success with CABTREO versus 22.6% with vehicle gel (P70% reductions in inflammatory and noninflammatory lesions at week 12 (77.9%% and 73.0%, respectively), which were significantly greater than vehicle (57.9% and 48.2%; P
The most common adverse reactions (occurring in >1% of the CABTREO group and greater than the vehicle group) were application site reactions, pain, erythema, dryness, irritation, exfoliation, and dermatitis.
About Acne Vulgaris
Acne is the most common skin problem in the United States, which occurs when hair follicles become obstructed with sebum and skin cells, resulting in the formation of whiteheads, blackheads, or pimples on the face, forehead, chest, upper back and shoulders.1,2 Up to 50 million Americans have acne.2 Depending on its severity, acne can cause emotional distress and scar the skin.2
What is CABTREO?
CABTREO (clindamycin phosphate, adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Topical Gel 1.2%/0.15%/3.1% is a prescription medicine used on the skin only (topical use) to treat acne vulgaris in adults and children 12 years of age and older. Do not use CABTREO in your mouth, eyes, or vagina.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Do not use CABTREO if you have had an allergic reaction to clindamycin, adapalene, benzoyl peroxide, lincomycin, or any of the ingredients in CABTREO or have Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammation of the colon (colitis), or severe diarrhea with antibiotic use.
Before using CABTREO, tell your healthcare provider about all your medical conditions, including if you: plan to have surgery, are pregnant or plan to become pregnant, are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed, have other skin problems, including cuts, abrasions, sunburn, or eczema; or use other skin and topical acne products that may increase the irritation of your skin when used with CABTREO.
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, herbal supplements, and if you take or use a medicine that contains erythromycin. CABTREO should not be used with products that contain erythromycin.
What should I avoid while using CABTREO?
- Avoid or limit your time in sunlight, including use of sunlamps or tanning beds during treatment with CABTREO as it can make you more sensitive, and you could get severe sunburn. Use sunscreen and wear clothes including a hat that covers the treated areas of your skin if you have to be in sunlight.
- Cold weather and wind may irritate skin treated with CABTREO.
- Avoid applying CABTREO to areas with skin problems including, cuts, abrasions, sunburned skin, or eczema.
- Avoid skin products that may dry or irritate your skin.
- Avoid the use of "waxing" as a hair removal method on skin treated with CABTREO.
What are the possible serious and most common side effects of CABTREO?
Tell your doctor right away if you experience side effects, including:
- Allergic reactions: Stop using CABTREO if you have hives, rash, severe itching, swelling of your face, eyes, lips, tongue or throat, trouble breathing, throat tightness, feeling faint, dizzy, or lightheaded.
- Inflammation of the colon (colitis): Stop using CABTREO if you have severe stomach (abdominal) cramps, watery diarrhea, or bloody diarrhea during treatment, and within several weeks after treatment with CABTREO.
- Sensitivity to sunlight. See "What should I avoid while using CABTREO".
- Skin irritation at the application site is common with CABTREO and may include redness, scaling, dryness, stinging, burning, itching, and swelling.
These are not all the possible side effects of CABTREO. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to Bausch Health US, LLC at 1-800-321-4576 or FDA at 1-800-FDA- 1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch
Please click here for full Prescribing Information, Patient Information and Instructions for Use.
About Ortho Dermatologics
Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at https://www.ortho-dermatologics.com.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch +Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.
References
1. American Academy of Dermatology. (2020). Skin conditions by the numbers. Retrieved from https://www.aad.org/media/stats/conditions/skin-conditions-by-the-numbers. Accessed March13, 2023.
2. Mayo Clinic. (2020). Acne. Retrieved from https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseasesconditions/acne/symptoms-causes/syc-20368047. Accessed March 13, 2023.
Investor Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(848) 541-3785
###
CABTREO™ is a trademark of Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.
Ortho Dermatologics is a trademark of Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.
© 2024 Ortho Dermatologics' affiliated entities.
CAB.0025.USA.24
SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for IPX203
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal"), granting Knight the exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize IPX203 in Canada and Latin America. IPX203 is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopalevodopa (CDLD) extended-release capsules designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
IPX203 contains immediate-release (IR) granules and extended-release (ER) coated beads. The IR granules consist of CD and LD, with a disintegrant polymer to allow for rapid dissolution. The ER beads consist of LD, coated with a sustained release polymer to allow for slow release of the drug, a mucoadhesive polymer to keep the granules adhered to the area of absorption longer, and an enteric coating to prevent the granules from disintegrating prematurely in the stomach.
IPX203 was studied in the RISE-PD clinical study which was a 20-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial with 630 patients. The RISE-PD study met its primary and secondary endpoints and showed that treatment with IPX203 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in daily "Good On" time with fewer doses of IPX203 compared with immediate-release carbidopa-levodopa (least squares mean, 0.53 hours; 95% CI, 0.09-0.97), with IPX203 dosed a mean three times per day vs 5 times per day for immediate-release carbidopa-levodopa 1 .
"This transaction builds on our strategy of expanding our CNS portfolio," said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight. "There is a high unmet medical need in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and we are confident that, with IPX203, we will be bringing a much needed novel treatment option to Parkinson's patients."
"We have found in Knight an equally committed partner who will work with us to advance IPX203 and bring it to patients across Canada and Latin America," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers at Amneal. "We see IPX203 as a critical innovation that can meaningfully advance the standard of care for Parkinson's patients."
About Parkinson's Disease
Parkinson's disease (PD) has become the fastest growing neurological disorder worldwide, with approximately 1 million patients diagnosed in the U.S. 2,3 It is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system (CNS) that affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brain that affect movement.
PD is characterized by slowness of movement, stiffness, resting tremor and impaired balance. 4 While PD is not considered a fatal disease, it is associated with significant morbidity and disability. 5 The average age at diagnosis for patients with PD is 60; as people live longer, the number of patients living with PD is predicted to grow significantly over the coming decades. 2 , 6
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.
CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:
|Investor Contact:
|Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|Samira Sakhia
|Arvind Utchanah
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|T: 514.484.4483
|T. +598.2626.2344
|F: 514.481.4116
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
References:
- Hauser RA et al. JAMA Neurol. 2023 Oct 1;80(10):1062-1069.
- Dorsey ER et al. JAMA Neurol. 2018;75(1):9-10.
- Marras et al. NPJ Parkinsons Dis. 2018;4:21.
- NINDS. Parkinson's disease: challenges, progress, and promise. Reviewed August 2019. Accessed April 16, 2021.
- Data Monitor: Gibrat et al., 2009; Goldenberg, 2008; Muangpaisan et al., 2009; Pringsheim et al., 2014.
- John Hopkins Medicine. Young-Onset Parkinson's disease. Accessed August 17, 2021.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Medtronic: Here Comes the Sun - 3 Things To Know About Our Solar Footprint
Our commitment to investing in renewable energy forms like solar is a bright idea in our sustainability toolkit
Our first solar farm opened in 2014 in Santa Rosa, California and our solar energy footprint across the globe has been growing ever since. In November 2023, we unveiled a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus, a seven-acre site expected to generate more than 10% of the building's annual electric needs. With this addition, we have ten Medtronic locations with on-site solar arrays
Our longstanding commitment to renewable energy predates even our ambition to be net zero by 2045. We've invested in a variety of low-carbon energy sources such as purchasing green electricity from the grid or generating our own renewable electricity on site. Last year, we used approximately 414,300 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity - more than 46% of our total electricity usage. This accomplishment was in large part due to our solar arrays at our facilities around the globe.
Here are three things to know about how we're using the sun to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions:
1. About one-quarter of our sites generate solar power - and more are planned.
Of the 94 Medtronic locations our company tracks around the world, 19 of them already have on-site solar generation. And there are 18 more projects we hope to complete in the near-term, said Daniel Sterner, a 20-year employee who leads our global energy, water, and utility infrastructure.
"They are relatively low-risk projects. We install them, flip the switch, and they'll produce energy for us for years to come," noted Sterner.
We're putting solar infrastructure in place now so that we will have a positive impact and contribution to the greening of the different electricity grids our sites are connected to.
2. Our fleet of solar energy farms spans the globe.
Just as our company is embedded in all parts of the world, so is our commitment to producing green energy.
Our solar generation fields are often installed on roofs, which are otherwise unused spaces, said Daniel. Sometimes, we build carports and install solar panels on top, which offer an extra benefit for employees who drive to work. Some solar array systems generate 5% of a site's electricity needs, while others are nearly 50%.
Our notable solar sites around the globe include:
- Juncos, Puerto Rico: Spanning 13 acres and outputting five megawatts at a given time, this site was first installed in 2017. Later that year, it was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. It reopened in 2021. The site produces clean energy for our Juncos facility and sends surplus power back to the grid for community use.
- Alajuela, Costa Rica: This 450-kilowatt site was built in under four months, our fastest execution to date. The U.S. Green Building Council recently awarded our facility here a LEED Platinum certification for the building operations and maintenance - a global recognition for green building design efforts.
- Lafayette, Colorado: One of our recent solar gardens to open, this was built on top of a carport. It's a one-megawatt system, meaning it can produce up to 2 million kilowatt-hours annually. For reference, the average U.S. home consumes 10,500 kilowatt-hours per year so the energy produced in Lafayette is equivalent to powering 200 homes for an entire year.
3. Our ambitious energy goals are driving this work.
We are expanding our renewable footprint as we anticipate what's ahead, said Sterner. He noted that very little construction is being done at our sites to install fossil fuel generation. Instead, we are prioritizing and investing in renewable energy, whether it's solar, wind, hydroelectricity, or geothermal.
Last year, our Ireland and Italy sites began participating in renewable energy purchase programs with their local electric utility providers to achieve 100% renewable energy. And we're just getting started!
Learn more about our efforts in our most recent Sustainability Report.
Ribbon cutting at a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China
Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets
(*CORRECTION to the release that was posted earlier on January 18, 2024: The TR-4 Return Pad is approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (as part of the Thermage FLX device registration) See sentence below.*)
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).
Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China
Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration
"The approval of Thermage FLX, and the TR-4 return pad, marks a significant milestone for Solta Medical," Thomas J. Appio, Bausch Health Chief Executive Officer, said. "Not only is this important for growing our business, but it also represents an enormous achievement for our R&D and Regulatory Teams, who worked tirelessly with the NMPA."
Thermage is a non-invasive treatment that uses radiofrequency technology to help tighten and improve the smoothness and texture of the skin's surface to optimize a patient's appearance. Thermage is a versatile and effective treatment that can be used on all skin types and genders, on a wide range of areas on the face, body and around the eyes. Globally, more than two million Thermage treatments have been performed.
"The approval from NMPA means we are able to continue the momentum of the growth of Thermage in China," Jiny Kim, Senior Vice President, Solta Medical, said. "Building on the legacy of Thermage CPT, which has been serving Chinese institutions and consumers effectively since 2015, we look forward to delivering the Thermage FLX proven technology to the Chinese market."
Indications
- The radiofrequency energy only delivery components of the Thermage® [CPT] [FLX] system and accessories are indicated for use in:
- Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eyes, including upper and lower eyelids
- Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles
- The simultaneous application of radiofrequency energy and skin vibration by the Thermage® CPT and FLX systems and accessories are indicated for use in:
- Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles around the eye
- Non-invasive treatment of wrinkles
- Temporary improvement in the appearance of cellulite
Important Safety Information
- Do not undergo Thermage treatment if you have a cardiac pacemaker, a cardioverter, a defibrillator, or any other electrical implant. Let your doctor know if you have an electrical implant or if you have any questions about whether you should undergo a Thermage® treatment.
- Solta Medical has not studied the use of the Thermage system:
- Over skin fillers (lips, cheeks, facial wrinkles and skin folds)
- In people who are pregnant and/or breast feeding, diabetic, have an auto-immune disease such as lupus, have cold sores, have genital herpes, or have epilepsy
- In people who have permanent make-up and/or tattoos
- In children
- Mild redness may occur and typically resolves within 24 hours.
- Swelling may occur and typically resolves within 5 days, but can remain up to several weeks.
- The following adverse effects occur infrequently:
- The procedure may produce heating in the upper layers of the skin, causing burns and subsequent blister and scab formation. There is a possibility of scar formation.
- Skin surface irregularities may appear up to 1 or more months post-treatment.
- Numbness, tingling" or temporary paralysis may occur; typically resolves in a short period of time but may persist up to several weeks.
- Lumps or nodules may occur under the skin primarily in the neck area, and usually resolve within 1 or 2 weeks without chronic or long-term complications.
- Skin may darken, but normally resolves within several months.
- The most commonly reported adverse effect during treatment is mild to moderate pain in the area being treated.
- The most commonly reported adverse effects after treatment include the following:
Ask your doctor for more information about Thermage FLX and see www.thermage.com for additional details.
About Solta Medical
Solta Medical, a business unit of Bausch Health, is a global leader in the medical aesthetics market. Our vision at Solta is to develop and support trusted aesthetic brands that provide value to our customers and their patients. The Thermage® RF systems, Fraxel® laser, Clear + Brilliant® laser, and VASER® ultrasonic system provide exceptional results for patients and lasting growth to physicians due to our foundation of brands that have stood the test of time. More than five million procedures have been performed with Solta Medical's portfolio of products around the world. More information can be found at www.solta.com.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch +Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the expected results of, and market for, the Company's Thermage® treatment. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.
###
Investor Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(848) 541-3785
SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
View the original press release on accesswire.com
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Cleo Diagnostics Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
