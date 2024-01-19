Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

5 Artificial Intelligence ETFs

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain

Large Scale Uranium Project Secured in Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Australian Vanadium Limited

Court Approves Scheme of Arrangement

Advanced vanadium developer, Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (Technology Metals or the Company), provides the following update on the proposed merger of TMT and Australian Vanadium Limited (AVL) via Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme), under which AVL will acquire 100% of the TMT shares on issue.

RESULTS OF SECOND COURT HEARING

TMT is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of Western Australia (Court) has made orders approving the Scheme.

TMT intends to lodge an office copy of the Court’s orders with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission on Monday, 22 January 2024, at which time the Scheme will become legally effective. TMT expects that the ASX will suspend TMT shares from trading on the ASX with effect from the close of trading on Monday, 22 January 2024.

TIMETABLE AND NEXT STEPS

An indicative timetable is set out below:

* All stated dates and times are indicative only. The actual timetable will depend on many factors outside the control of TMT and AVL. Any changes to the above timetable will be announced to ASX and available under TMT’s profile at www.asx.com.au.

TMT will update its shareholders as to any material developments in relation to the Scheme as the timetable progresses.

If you require further information or have questions in relation to the Scheme, please contact the TMT Shareholder Information Line on 08 9321 8533 between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm (AWST).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlvanadium stocksvanadium explorationvanadium investingVanadium Investing
ATVVF
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced financial professional to drive financial outcomes

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced the presentations from the CleanTech and Precious Metal Virtual Investor Conference held on February 14 th -16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3S1V1yg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Provides Update on the Ongoing Exploration Program Surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil

  • The Company is working to establish a correlation between the known mineralization intercepted from Novo Amparo North ("NAN") to the Campbell Pit with the goal of opening a potential mineralized trend measuring more than 7 kilometres ("km") along strike
  • The Company is also reviewing exploration work south of the Campbell Pit to assess the potential of continued mineralization

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program surrounding its Maracás Menchen Mine, including an initial phase of drilling conducted in 2023 and the further analysis of past exploration work completed at the Company's Campbell Pit and exploration targets located both north and south of the Campbell Pit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231218584081/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Vanadium Electrolyte Facility Construction Complete

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) is pleased to announce the completion of construction of its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (“Facility”).1

Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

Vanadium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Vanadium in 2024

Vanadium started off 2023 on a high note with prices rising alongside a post-COVID economic rebound in China, but they have since fallen back as a new global economic downturn has emerged.

Most vanadium is used in China for steel applications, particularly the high-strength, low-alloy steel used to make construction rebar. However, the metal has a growing role in batteries that is attracting interest as the clean energy transition picks up steam.

As the year comes to an end, what can investors expect for vanadium in 2024? Read on to learn more about vanadium’s performance in 2023, as well as what analysts and market watchers are forecasting for next year.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) (AVL) and Technology Metals Australia Limited (ASX: TMT) (TMT) are pleased to announce AVL has increased the total consideration offered under the scheme of arrangement (Scheme) announced on 25 September 2023 (Announcement Date) from 12 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Original Scheme Consideration) to 14 AVL shares for every 1 TMT share (Revised Scheme Consideration).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Australian Vanadium Limited (‘AVL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of AVL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 13 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
SUREFIRE RESOURCES NL

Outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for Victory Bore Vanadium Project

Surefire Resources NL (“Surefire” or “the Company”) is delighted to announce the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) for the Company’s flagship Victory Bore Project, located close to existing infrastructure with direct transport links to Geraldton Port in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium
Sign up to get your FREE

Australian Vanadium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Related News

Resource Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report December 2023

Resource Investing

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Receives $470,000 Tax Credit

Lithium Investing

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

TNC Increases Wallace North Resource

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

Agriculture Investing

Nevada Organic Phosphate Announces Stock Option Grant

×