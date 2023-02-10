Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced February 14th-16th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference to be held February 14 th - 16 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3DLrxPx

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We are looking forward to hosting our CleanTech & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference in partnership with Murdock Capital Partners and TAA Advisory LLC," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our markets are tailored to meet the needs of today's resource companies as they look to expand their investor base, and we are proud to support their outreach through the VIC platform."

February 14th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
10:00 AM Madison Metals Inc. OTCQB: MMTLF | CSE: GREN
10:30 AM Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
11:30 AM Fission Uranium Corp. OTCQX: FCUUF | TSX: FCU
12:00 PM Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
12:30 PM Keynote Presentation: The Outlook for Vanadium Supply/Demand Projections and Analysis
Terry Perles, Secretary of Board of Directors
US Vanadium
1:00 PM Energy Fuels Inc. NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR
1:30 PM Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. TSXV: VAND
2:00 PM Currie Rose Resources Inc. Pink: CUIRF | TSXV: CUI
2:30 PM Phenom Resources Corp. OTCQX: PHNMF | TSXV: PHNM
3:00 PM Australian Vanadium Limited OTCQB: ATVVF | ASX: AVL

February 15th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Vision Lithium Inc. OTCQB: ABEPF | TSXV: VLI
10:30 AM CleanTech Lithium PLC AIM: CTL
11:00 AM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL
12:00 PM Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG
12:30 PM Golden Arrow Resource Corp. OTCQB: GARWF | TSXV: GRG
1:00 PM Metallic Minerals Corp. OTCQB: MMNGF | TSXV: MMG
1:30 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY
2:00 PM Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. OTCQB: AVLNF | TSX: AVL
2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN
3:00 PM Wealth Minerals Ltd. OTCQB: WMLLF | TSXV: WML
3:30 PM Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
4:00 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

February 16th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
10:00 AM Guanajuato Silver Co Ltd. OTCQX: GSVRF | TSXV: GSVR
10:30 AM Doré Copper Mining Corp. OTCQX: DRCMF | TSXV: DCMC
11:00 AM Amex Exploration Inc. OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX
11:30 AM Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
12:00 PM Grounded Lithium Corp. OTCQB: GRDAF | TSXV: GRD
1:00 PM Lavras Gold Corp. OTCQB: LGCFF | TSXV: LGC
1:30 PM Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
2:00 PM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: CMETF | TSXV: PNPN
3:00 PM O3 Mining Inc OTCQX: OIIIF | TSXV: OIII
3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
4:00 PM Empress Royalty Corp. OTCQX: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Retains Karbon-X to Offset their 2023 Drill Program of up to 40,000 metres, with Voluntary Carbon Offsets

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN)(OTCQB:CMETF)(Frankfurt:IVVI) announced today that the company has retained Karbon-X Corp (OTCQB:KARX) to retire 159 high quality Verra VCU carbon offsets, in the name of Power Nickel Inc. These 159 carbon offsets will counteract 159 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emitted by the burning of 60,000 litres of diesel in their exploratory drilling operations and represents Power Nickel's commitment to offsetting their drilling program in the years to come

"These offsets will neutralize the Diesel fuel we will use to drill approximately 40,000 metres of drilling. It symbolizes our goal of creating the world's first carbon neutral Nickel mine at our Nisk Project in Nemaska Quebec. Karbon X and it's DrillGreen.ca initiative makes a lot of sense to us. Miners are amongst the most environmentally friendly people I know and we need to start showing the world we can and will find responsible ways to find the materials needed to power the greening of our economy. This is a modest first step for us and I would hope other miners will follow our lead" said Power Nickel CEO, Terry Lynch.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

Power Nickel Extends PN-22-009 Nickel Mineralization from 25 to 40m

0.88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m in PN-22-009

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

BTV Highlights Mining Featuring: Southern Energy, Pan Global Resources, Power Nickel, Avalon Advanced Materials, and Exploits Discovery

On National Television Broadcast Dec 17 & Dec 18, 2022 - BTV-Business Television showcases emerging companies in the markets.

Discovery Companies to Invest In - BTV interviews:

Southern Energy Corp. (TSXV: SOU) (OTCQX: SOUTF) - BTV checks in on this emerging oil and gas producer's projects in Mississippi on the verge of their largest organic growth program to date. With abundant global energy shortages, Southern Energy is well positioned for success in their sector.

Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) (OTC: PGNRF) - Engaged in base and precious metal exploration in southern Spain, Pan Global's experienced leadership team shares their perspective on the company's upside. Their 18+ months of drilling has already resulted in a significant copper discovery.

Power Nickel Inc. (TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF) - The shift to clean energy puts battery metals in high demand and nickel is a key metal. Power Nickel informs BTV of their plans to capitalize on this booming demand with potentially Canada's next low carbon, high grade nickel mine.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) - Focused on critical minerals development in Canada, BTV explores a lithium project that's making headlines. The company plans to benefit the Provincial economy by attracting battery and EV manufacturers by establishing the lithium battery materials supply chain in Northwestern Ontario.

Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (OTCQX: NFLDF) - Taking advantage of the modern-day gold rush in Newfoundland with their early mover advantage, Exploits enjoys

one of the largest and strategic land packages in the province. The company is drilling in active pursuit of world-class gold discoveries.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 24 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location on site. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Dec 17 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday Dec 18 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun Dec 18 @ 8:30am ET

Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148120

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Increases Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement by C$300,000

Power Nickel Inc. (the "Company" or "Power Nickel") (TSXV:PNPN, OTCQB:CMETF, Frankfurt:IVVI) is pleased to announce it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") originally announced in its news release dated October 18, 2022 (the "Original News Release") by CAD $300,000. The Private Placement will now consist of up to 10,250,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 FT Units) at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit and up to 12,500,000 non-flow-through units (each, an "NFT Unit") of the Company (up from 10,000,000 NFT Units) at a price $0.10 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $3,300,000. The prices of each FT Unit and each NFT Unit are unchanged from the prices set out in the Original News Release. The other terms of the FT Units and NFT Units are also unchanged from the terms set out in the Original News Release. These terms have been provided below for ease of reference

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

Canada Nickel Announces C$20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV:CNC) (OTCQX:CNIKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Scotiabank to act as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale (or arrange for purchase by substituted purchasers) the following equity securities of the Company on a bought deal basis for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$18.2 million (the " Public Offering "):

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

Avrupa Minerals to Continue Positive Progress in Finland, Portugal, and Kosovo in 2023

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Warrants Exercised and Options Issued

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to report that 8,050,287 common share purchase warrants, with an exercise price of $0.55 issued on September 29 and October 1, 2020, have now been exercised prior to their January 31, 2023 expiry. The warrant exercises generated gross proceeds of approximately $4.4 million, with approximately $3.8 million coming from warrant exercises in January 2023. As of February 3, the Company's unaudited cash position is approximately $6.6 million with issued capital of 80,239,886 common shares.

Barksdale CEO Rick Trotman comments, "We would like to thank all of those that exercised their warrants over the past twelve months. Our great shareholder base, including Teck Resources, Delbrook Capital Advisors, US Global Investors, among others, have ensured that the Company is fully funded to execute our fully permitted San Antonio drilling program as well as to initiate drilling at Sunnyside when the final permit is delivered in the next few months."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

Highlights

  • Another key milestone for advancing Crawford Nickel Project towards production
  • Anglo American to become a 9.9% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. Announces Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, Shining Tree Joint Venture with Fancamp and $2.5M Equity Financing

Platinex Inc. (" Platinex " or the " Company ") (CSE:PTX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding heads of agreement dated February 6, 2023 with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (" Fancamp ") (TSXV: FNC) with respect to advancing the exploration and development of certain gold mineral properties owned by the parties located in Ontario in the Timmins mining camp (the " Transaction ") (see attached map). The Transaction includes several components, pursuant to which (i) Platinex and Fancamp will transfer certain mining properties which they currently hold to South Timmins Mining Inc. (" Goldco "), currently a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Platinex; (ii) enter into a shareholders' agreement respecting the operations of Goldco; (iii) Platinex will conduct a non-brokered private placement of flow- through units; and (iv) Platinex will conduct a private placement of non-flow-through units, of which Fancamp will subscribe for 9.5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, all as more particularly described below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Marvel Receives Drill Permit, Key Lake - Highway Zone Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan

Jindalee Resources Limited (ASX: JRL) – Trading Halt

RC Drilling at Chalice West and Miitel South

Passing of Chief Financial Officer - Mr Neil Kaplan

×