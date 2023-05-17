Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Vizsla Copper Announces $5.0 Million Brokered Private Placement Financing

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

KEY POINTS

  • Experienced finance professional Tom Plant appointed as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Mr Plant has almost 30 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant and finance professional within mining and financial sectors.
  • Key strategic appointment as AVL progresses the Australian Vanadium Project.
CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “We are delighted that Tom has chosen to join AVL. His experience in project finance and investment evaluation will be of great assistance as we progress the Project. His stewardship of the financial discipline of the Company will ensure that a robust team of people, processes and systems are in place for delivery of successful operations, spanning our mining operations, vanadium electrolyte facility and downstream battery opportunities. We are looking forward to having Tom on the AVL team and the substantial contribution that a CFO of his calibre will bring to the Company.”

Incoming CFO, Tom Plant comments, “I am excited to be joining AVL at a pivotal time for both the Company and the vanadium industry more broadly. The energy transition is accelerating and sufficient large-scale battery storage is a critical supporting element in this process. The Company’s world-class Australian Vanadium Project is uniquely positioned to capitalise on the expected significant role vanadium redox flow batteries will play in delivering the required battery storage capacity.”

Mr Plant is a seasoned finance executive, with almost 30 years of experience in various corporate and commercial roles. He has a strong background in debt and equity funding solutions, investment evaluation and corporate transactions. Mr Plant’s experience in these areas will complement the existing capabilities in the AVL team as it progresses the Australian Vanadium Project.

Mr Plant most recently served as interim CFO at Leo Lithium Limited (ASX: LLL), the developer of the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali and prior to that, CFO of Firefinch Limited (ASX: FFX). Previous roles have included ten years at global mineral sands and rare earths producer Iluka Resources (ASX: ILU) and various positions in investment banking and professional services with Macquarie Group, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein and Arthur Andersen.

Mr Plant is a Chartered Accountant (CAANZ) and holds an MBA from INSEAD, an MSc (Mineral Economics) from Curtin University, a Bachelor of Commerce from The University of Western Australia and a Graduate Diploma of Applied Corporate Governance and Risk Management from the Governance Institute of Australia.

Interim CFO, Ms Liesl Strachan, will continue to work within the Company on the development of the finance function. We thank her for her leadership in this role.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Operational and Sales Results; Installation of its 6.1 MWh Vanadium Flow Battery and Construction of its Ilmenite Plant Nears Completion

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

  • Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,111 tonnes (4.6 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2023 vs. 2,442 tonnes produced in Q1 2022; In the upper range of Company's quarterly production guidance of 1,900-2,200 tonnes for Q1 2023
  • Quarterly sales of 2,849 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent (inclusive of 245 tonnes of purchased material) in Q1 2023, a 28% increase over the 2,232 equivalent tonnes sold (inclusive of 79 tonnes of purchased material) in Q1 2022 and well above the Company's quarterly guidance range of 2,300-2,500 tonnes for Q1 2023
  • Construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant progressed as planned in Q1 2023; The Company expects to complete commissioning in Q2 2023 and initiate a gradual ramp up of ilmenite concentrate production in early Q3 2023 as a new by-product of its vanadium operations in Brazil
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") continued with the installation of its 6.1-megawatt hour ("MWh") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") for Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") in Q1 2023 with a majority of the site equipment installed
  • In April 2023, Largo completed its registration to become a member of the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, a global non-profit working group to accelerate the decarbonisation of the world through the acceleration of long duration energy storage
  • LCE and Ansaldo Green Tech ("Ansaldo") continue to explore business opportunities to address the identified needs in the European energy sector. Discussions between LCE and Ansaldo have progressed beyond the stage of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to the stage of final agreement negotiations. While the exclusivity period contained in the previously announced non-binding MOU has expired, both parties continue negotiations and an update will be provided at the appropriate time

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,111 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales of 2,849 tonnes V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2023.

Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on Largo Inc.

Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on Largo Inc. (NasdaqGS: LGO, TSX: LGO).

Click Here to view full Argus Equity Research Report .

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS: Excerpts (as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver ) include:

LGO: Serving Global Vanadium and Renewable Energy Markets

  • Largo is among the lowest cost producers of naturally occurring element Vanadium, a key input in steel construction and used in industries including aerospace, chemicals and renewable energy. We expect vanadium demand to exceed supply for the foreseeable future, which should support sustained higher prices above the commodity's historical average, with premium, high purity products used in non-steel markets expected to support robust cash flow and profitability for the company.
  • In our view, the company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil is poised to improve yield and efficiency in the coming years, as Largo moves past operational challenges that dampened 2022 results, including a change in mining contractors and higher than average rainfall that resulted in atypical operational downtime. We are encouraged by Largo's decision to advance several planned maintenance projects, including the upgrading of its pumping system, that were performed during the down period.
  • Beginning in 2024, we expect results to benefit from the production of ilmenite, which is a by-product of its existing vanadium production, and should incur modest incremental production costs. We expect the ilmenite plant to be commissioned around the middle of 2023. We also see potential for Largo to produce another by-product, titanium, though this project has been delayed, as Largo works to finance it. Still, we favorably view a late 2021 technical report on the site that suggested more than 20 years of remaining mine life for the Brazil operation, including these additional revenue sources, with a projected NPV of more than $2 billion that compares favorably to the current market capitalization of approximately $310 million .
  • We also view positively Largo's foresight to diversify its business to capitalize on long-term growth trends. In 2020, the company acquired 12 patent assets that provided entry into the nascent long duration vanadium battery (VRFB) storage market, which we see benefiting from global economic shifts towards a lower carbon footprint. Largo Clean Energy's VCHARGE VRFBs offer an efficient, safe system that is fully recyclable at the end of its expected 25+ year lifetime. Over time, we expect Largo Physical Vanadium, a partially owned but separately listed entity on the TSX Venture Exchange that will own the vanadium element to be used in these battery projects, to lower the upfront capex of that battery system by 40%-50%.
  • Although we see Largo's diversification into the renewable energy space requiring capital investment and adding an element of risk to Largo's investment thesis, we view the outlook for sustained long-term demand for vanadium and pricing strength in a more normalized, post-COVID-19 world as not fully valued by investors.
  • As of December 31, 2022 , Largo had $54.5 million in cash, and $115.2 million in working capital. The company has entered into new debt agreements totaling $40 million , which we anticipate will enable it to weather near-term operational challenges and internally fund projects including the ilmenite production plant that we expect to begin contributing to revenues and EBITDA by 2024.
  • Largo's stock declined 42% in 2022, and we think its current valuation does not adequately reflect the company's strong underlying fundamentals. Based on our EV/NPV analysis, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $9 , well above its current price near $5 .

INVESTMENT THESIS: Click Here to view full Argus Equity Research Report and Investment Thesis.

About Largo Inc. (NasdaqGS: LGO, TSX: LGO) www.largoinc.com

Based in Toronto, Ontario , Largo is a dual-listed mining and battery energy storage system company that we view as among the world's leading high-quality and low-cost vanadium suppliers, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil . Recently, the Company established a U.S.-based clean energy unit that develops and sells vanadium-based electrical energy storage battery systems to support the global deployment of long duration, renewable energy solutions. Largo has also established a separate public entity, Largo Physical Vanadium, that is designed to lower the costs of Largo's battery customers, while also giving investors direct exposure to vanadium, which never existed before.

For more information please contact:

Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Results
aguthrie@largoinc.com
+1.416.861.9778

About Argus Research Corp.

Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research ( www.argusresearch.com ) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934)  ̶  providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,600 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and IPO research.  In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage.  Argus's Equity Research & earnings estimates are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.

For more Information please contact:

Darrell Stone
646-747-5438
dstone@argusresearch.com

Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from the company discussed in this report as part of a Sponsored Research agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of this assessment or to other opinions expressed in this report. Please refer to the full Argus report and the disclaimer for complete disclosures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-research-initiates-equity-research-report-coverage-on-largo-inc-nasdaqgs-lgo-tsx-lgo-301783204.html

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2023 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

The silvery-gray metal is essential in various alloys, but is mainly used to make ferrovanadium, an alloy of iron and vanadium metal that is used in steel production. Beyond these traditional applications, vanadium's uses in the battery industry are growing — it's increasingly being used in vanadium redox batteries for large-scale stationary energy storage.

On the supply side, world vanadium production has fallen in recent years. Totaling 105,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 100,00 MT in 2022, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results; Highlights Recent Strength in the Vanadium Market and Progress on its Two-Pillar Strategy as a Tier 1 Vanadium Supplier and Emerging Clean Energy Battery Producer

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q4 & Full Year 2022 Highlights

Largo to Release Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results on March 9, 2023

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 9, 2023 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and annual 2022 results and updates on Friday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3Yho3fJ to receive an instant automated call back.

Largo Announces Change in Leadership

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) announces a change in leadership in which Paulo Misk, President and Chief Executive Officer has left the organization with immediate effect.

The Company's Board of Directors ("the Board") has appointed Mr. Daniel Tellechea as interim Chief Executive Officer to assist the Company through this period of transition. Mr. Tellechea has served on the Company's Board of Directors since 2015 and currently serves as the Chair of the Company's Operations Committee.

