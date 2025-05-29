QEM Appoints New CEO as It Secures $2.05M in Strongly Supported Placement

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q1 2025 and Other Highlights
Critical minerals and energy company QEM Limited (ASX: QEM) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments to raise A$2.05 million (before costs) via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.
Highlights:
The Placement proceeds will fund key workstreams to advance the Julia Creek Vanadium and Energy Project (JCVEP) — one of the world’s largest co-located vanadium and oil shale resources—as it progresses into the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) phase.
Leadership Transition to Drive Next Stage of Growth
With the Company entering a new stage of development, Managing Director and CEO Gavin Loyden has advised that he will retire at the end of the current financial year.
Mr Loyden founded QEM in 2014 and has been instrumental in shaping the Company's vision, securing the Julia Creek asset, and progressing it into a nationally significant critical minerals project.
Gavin Loyden, Managing Director, said:“With the Company now in a strong cash position, ready for commencement of a PFS on the Julia Creek Project, and after a total of 11 years since founding QEM in 2014, now is the perfect time for me to retire and hand over leadership to a highly experienced global mining executive. I am very happy that the Company has been able to attract a new CEO with the global credentials that Robert brings to QEM and I’m excited for the future of the Company.”
QEM Chair Tim Wall added;“On behalf of the Board and shareholders, I sincerely thank Gavin for his vision, leadership, and tireless contribution in realising the strategic ambition he set in 2014—to establish QEM as a leading critical minerals and energy fuel supplier unlocking world-class resources in NW Queensland.”
Incoming CEO: Robert Cooper
The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Cooper as QEM’s new CEO and Managing Director, commencing July 2025.
Mr Cooper brings over 30 years of global mining experience, including senior executive leadership and non-executive board roles across the resources and battery materials sectors. He most recently served as MD/CEO of New Century Resources, and prior to that, as CEO of Round Oak Minerals, a wholly owned subsidiary of Washington H. Soul Pattinson (ASX:SOL). He has held senior roles with Discovery Metals, BHP, and has been a NED at Novonix (ASX:NVX), Syndicated Metals, and Verdant Minerals.
Tim Wall, Chair, said:“I welcome Robert Cooper as QEM’s CEO to lead the next phase of our development. His deep technical, strategic, and commercial background in global metals exploration, project development, and operations—along with his experience in the battery materials space—stand him in strong stead to lead QEM through this next chapter.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from QEM Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Q1 2025 and Other Highlights
Vanadium Market Update
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today released financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The Company reported quarterly vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent sales of 2,046 tonnes at an adjusted cash operating cost excluding royalties per pound 1 sold of $3.88.
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO and Director of Largo, stated: "Our first quarter results reflect the impact of lower production levels, which constrained sales volumes, combined with continued pricing pressure in the vanadium market, all of which significantly affected our revenues and added pressure to our cash position. Despite this environment, Largo achieved a 15% reduction in overall operating costs compared to Q1 2024 as well as a 27% reduction in our adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties 1 , reflecting a continued focus on cost-control initiatives and operational efficiency improvements. We continue to actively advance our operational turnaround plan, implementing targeted initiatives aimed at further reducing costs and improving productivity at our Maracás Menchen Mine."
He continued: "Following the completion of our Storion Energy joint venture transaction, Largo is better positioned to allocate resources and focus on strengthening core mining operations in Brazil, while maintaining a long-term view on the potential of long duration energy storage solutions in the U.S. Looking ahead, securing near-term financing solutions remains a priority as we work to support our liquidity needs and ensure Largo is positioned to navigate ongoing market uncertainty."
Financial and Operating Results – Highlights
Financial figures expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except as otherwise stated
Three months ended
Mar. 31, 2025
Mar. 31, 2024
Revenues
28,235
42,187
Operating costs
(42,477)
(49,707)
Net loss
(9,205)
(13,006)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
(0.14)
(0.20)
Adjusted EBITDA 1
(2,774)
(2,425)
Mining operations adjusted EBITDA 1
(697)
250
Cash used before working capital items (operating activities)
(8,492)
(3,188)
Cash operating costs excl. royalties 1 ($/lb)
6.54
6.12
Adjusted cash operating costs excl. royalties 1 ($/lb)
3.88
5.33
Cash
8,445
45,656
Debt
92,115
75,000
Total mined – dry basis (tonnes)
3,933,242
3,243,492
Total ore mined (tonnes)
446,614
604,231
Effective grade 3 of ore milled (%)
0.53
0.82
V 2 O 5 equivalent production (tonnes)
1,297
1,729
V 2 O 5 equivalent sales (tonnes)
2,046
2,765
Ilmenite concentrate sales (tonnes)
8,647
513
Key Highlights
The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with Largo's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and its management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2025 which are available on our website at www.largoinc.com or on the Company's respective profiles at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov .
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.
Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; the ability to produce high purity V2O5 and V2O3 according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the ability of the Company to make improvements on its current short-term mine plan; and the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy, specially in respect of the installation and commissioning of the EGPE project; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite can be achieved; the Company's ability to protect and develop its technology; the Company's ability to maintain its IP; the competitiveness of the Company's product in an evolving market; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals; that the Company will enter into agreements for the sales of vanadium, ilmenite and TiO2 products on favourable terms and for the sale of substantially all of its annual production capacity; and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in its press release, which are described in the following section. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, the Company's GAAP, and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes that non-IFRS financial measures, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company.
Revenues Per Pound
The Company's press release refers to revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold, V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold, which are non-GAAP financial measures that are used to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance of the Company.
These measures, along with cash operating costs, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales activities. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold, V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold to revenues and the revenue information presented in note 23 as per the Q1 2025 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Revenues - V 2 O 5 produced i
$
12,133
$
21,558
V 2 O 5 sold - produced (000s lb)
2,119
3,113
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - produced ($/lb)
$
5.73
$
6.93
Revenues - V 2 O 5 purchased i
$
—
$
988
V 2 O 5 sold - purchased (000s lb)
—
176
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - purchased ($/lb)
$
—
$
5.61
Revenues - V 2 O 5 i
$
12,133
$
22,546
V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)
2,119
3,289
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold ($/lb)
$
5.73
$
6.85
Revenues - V 2 O 3 produced i
$
1,296
$
6,203
V 2 O 3 sold - produced (000s lb)
165
668
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold - produced ($/lb)
$
7.85
$
9.29
Revenues - FeV produced 1
$
11,712
$
12,249
FeV sold - produced (000s kg)
574
569
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - produced ($/kg)
$
20.40
$
21.53
Revenues - FeV purchased 1
$
2,356
$
1,120
FeV sold - purchased (000s kg)
105
51
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - purchased ($/kg)
$
22.44
$
21.96
Revenues – FeV i
$
14,068
$
13,369
FeV sold (000s kg)
679
620
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold ($/kg)
$
20.72
$
21.56
Revenues 1
$
27,497
$
42,118
V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (000s lb)
4,555
6,096
Revenues per pound sold ($/lb)
$
6.04
$
6.91
Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties Per Pound
The Company's press release refers to cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, which are non-GAAP ratios based on cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to its plan and prior periods, and to also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency.
Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs.
Cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs less royalties.
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs excluding royalties less write-downs of produced products.
Cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are obtained by dividing cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, respectively, by the pounds of vanadium equivalent sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine.
Cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, along with revenues, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound for the Maracás Menchen Mine to operating costs as per the Q1 2025 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Operating costs i
$
42,477
$
49,707
Professional, consulting and management fees ii
535
462
Other general and administrative expenses iii
179
279
Less: ilmenite costs and write-down i
(2,220
)
(47
)
Less: conversion costs i
(2,991
)
(2,023
)
Less: product acquisition costs i
(2,357
)
(2,050
)
Less: distribution costs i
(1,577
)
(1,818
)
Less: inventory write-down iv
1
446
Less: depreciation and amortization expense i
(5,462
)
(8,077
)
Cash operating costs
$
28,585
$
36,879
Less: royalties 1
(1,072
)
(1,673
)
Cash operating costs excluding royalties
$
27,513
$
35,206
Less: vanadium inventory write-down v
(11,206
)
(4,526
)
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties
16,307
30,680
Produced V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)
4,206
5,753
Cash operating costs per pound ($/lb)
$
6.80
$
6.41
Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb)
$
6.54
$
6.12
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb)
$
3.88
$
5.33
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
The Company's press release refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or "EBITDA", and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about key measures used by management to monitor performance. EBITDA is used as an indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.
Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of inventory write-downs, impairment charges (including write-downs of vanadium assets), insurance proceeds received, movements in legal provisions, non-recurring employee settlements and other expense adjustments that are considered to be non-recurring for the Company. The Company believes that by excluding these amounts, which are not indicative of the performance of the core business and do not necessarily reflect the underlying operating results for the periods presented, it will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in better understanding the Company's ability to generate liquidity from its core business activities.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures exclude the impact of depreciation, costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently.
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as per the Q1 2025 unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
March 31, 2025
March 31, 2024
Net loss
$
(9,205
)
$
(13,006
)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(5,791
)
911
Share-based payments
110
290
Finance costs
2,151
1,812
Interest income
(121
)
(306
)
Income tax expense
50
22
Deferred income tax recovery
(2,666
)
(5,329
)
Depreciation i
5,683
8,724
EBITDA
$
(9,789
)
$
(6,882
)
Inventory write-down ii
11,580
4,080
Write-down of vanadium assets
267
(114
)
Movement in legal provisions iii
347
491
Gain on disposal of interest in subsidiary
(5,179
)
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(2,774
)
$
(2,425
)
Less: Clean Energy Adjusted EBITDA
1,778
2,484
Less: LPV Adjusted EBITDA
299
191
Mining Operations Adjusted EBITDA
$
(697
)
$
250
______________________________________
1 Revenues per pound sold, Adjusted EBITDA, Mining operations adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties and cash operating costs excluding royalties are non-GAAP ratios with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
2 Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
3 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250514691044/en/
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) announces voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on Monday, May 12, 2025.
A total of 45,626,173 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 71.17% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting, including the election of all director nominees and the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.
Largo's Board of Directors wishes to thank its shareholders for their continued support. Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:
Name of Director Nominee
Shares Voted For
%
Shares Withheld
%
Alberto Arias
31,061,877
83.27%
6,242,148
16.73%
David Brace
36,620,985
98.17%
683,040
1.83%
Jonathan Lee
35,650,102
95.57%
1,653,923
4.43%
Daniel Tellechea
36,605,044
98.13%
698,981
1.87%
Andrea Weinberg
35,649,578
95.56%
1,654,447
4.43%
For further detailed voting results on the Meeting, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on www.sec.gov .
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.
Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250512675623/en/
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q1 2025 Highlights
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 1,297 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide (" V 2 O 5 ") equivalent and sales of 2,046 tonnes V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2025.
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo stated: " Production in the first quarter was lower than anticipated, primarily due to impacts from mining lower-grade ore zones, reduced equipment availability, and operational adjustments related to the kiln refractory replacement completed in Q4 2024. We anticipate continued short-term impacts to production as we prioritize essential mine pushbacks and stripping activities aimed at accessing higher-grade ore later this year as part of the Company's previously announced operational turnaround plans. As a result of these impacts, the timing of sales deliveries, which depend on prior-quarter production output—will be affected in Q2 2025 and in the second half of 2025. Accordingly, we have updated our annual production and sales guidance to reflect these short-term operational impacts. Encouragingly, we are seeing improved progress recently, with total mined material and total waste moved increasing 21% and 32% year-over-year, respectively. Successfully executing this turnaround remains our top priority, and we are committed as a team to delivering improved performance going forward."
Maracás Menchen Mine Operational and Sales Results
Q1 2025
Q1 2024
Total Mined – Dry Basis (tonnes)
3,933,242
3,243,492
Total Waste Moved – Dry Basis (tonnes)
3,486,628
2,639,261
Total Ore Mined (tonnes)
446,614
604,231
Ore Grade Mined - Effective Grade (%) 3
0.41
0.53
Concentrate Produced (tonnes)
53,245
74,986
Grade of Concentrate (%)
2.86
2.90
Global Recovery (%) 4
77.8
70.5
V 2 O 5 produced (Flake + Powder) (tonnes)
1,297
1,729
V 2 O 5 produced (equivalent pounds) 1
2,852,778
3,811,788
Total V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
2,046
2,765
Produced V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
1,892
2,609
Purchased V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (tonnes)
154
156
Ilmenite concentrate produced (tonnes)
6,162
9,563
Ilmenite concentrate sold (tonnes)
8,647
513
Q1 2025 Production and Sales Overview
Revised 2025 V 2 O 5 Equivalent Production and Sales Guidance
In Q1 2025, the Company continued executing its previously announced operational turnaround plans ( see press release dated March 28, 2025 ). Over the coming months, the Company will prioritize critical mine stripping activities and pushbacks at the Maracás Menchen Mine, essential steps for accessing higher-grade ore zones required for steady production in the second half of the year. As a result of these measures, short-term production will be temporarily impacted, subsequently affecting the timing of sales commitments and deliveries in Q2 2025 as well as in the second half of 2025. The Company has updated its annual guidance for V 2 O 5 equivalent production and sales to reflect these anticipated impacts, as detailed in the table below. The Company has maintained its annual cost guidance range for 2025 but does expect unit costs above annual guidance in Q2 2025. Annual production and sales guidance for ilmenite has been maintained for 2025.
Previous 2025
Revised 2025
Low
High
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
9,500
11,500
8,500
10,500
Sales (tonnes) i
7,500
9,500
6,500
8,500
|i.
The annual 2025 sales guidance does not include purchased material, or any sold material related to the Company's previously announced vanadium inventory supply agreement.
Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties Guidance – Maintained
2025
Low
High
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties ($ / lb V 2 O 5 sold) 2
4.50
5.50
Ilmenite Concentrate Production and Sales Guidance – Maintained
2025
Low
High
Production (tonnes)
25,000
35,000
Sales (tonnes)
20,000
30,000
Liquidity and Financial Position
The Company continues to be actively engaged in negotiations for new working capital facilities and the refinancing of its long-term debt facilities to support its current and future financial position. These efforts are ongoing with the goal of improving liquidity and capital resources amid current vanadium market conditions and near-term operational and sales challenges. In parallel, the Company continues to assess additional measures to manage its costs and optimize cash flows as it works to stabilize operations as outlined in its operational turnaround plans. For further information, see disclosure under the heading "Liquidity and Capital Resources" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended December 31, 2024. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.
Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; the ability to produce high purity V2O5 and V2O3 according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the ability of the Company to make improvements on its current short-term mine plan; and the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy, specially in respect of the installation and commissioning of the EGPE project; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite can be achieved; the Company's ability to protect and develop its technology; the Company's ability to maintain its IP; the competitiveness of the Company's product in an evolving market; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals; that the Company will enter into agreements for the sales of vanadium, ilmenite and TiO2 products on favourable terms and for the sale of substantially all of its annual production capacity; and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Future Oriented Financial Information:
Any financial outlook or future oriented financial information contained in this press release, as such term is defined by applicable securities laws, has been approved by management of Largo as of the date hereof and is provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the Company's 2024 guidance. Readers are cautioned that any such future oriented financial information contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. The Company and its management believe that the prospective financial information as to the Company's anticipated 2024 guidance has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.
Non-GAAP 5 Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release, which are described in the following section.
Adjusted Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties
The Company's press release refers to adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, which are non-GAAP ratios based on cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to its plan and prior periods, and to also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency.
Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs.
Cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs less royalties.
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs excluding royalties less write-downs of produced products.
Cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are obtained by dividing cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, respectively, by the pounds of vanadium equivalent sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine.
Cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, along with revenues, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
|________________________
|1
Conversion of tonnes to pounds, 1 tonne = 2,204.62 pounds or lbs.
|2
Adjusted cash operating costs per pound excluding royalties is a non-GAAP ratio with no standard meaning under IFRS, and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.
|3
Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V2O5 in the magnetic concentrate.
|4
Global recovery is the product of crushing recovery, milling recovery, kiln recovery, leaching recovery and chemical plant recovery.
|5
GAAP – Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250422689351/en/
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Q4, Full Year 2024 and Other Highlights
Vanadium Market Update
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today reported financial and operational results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Amid challenging market conditions and declining vanadium prices, the Company has increased its focus on operational improvements, further cost reductions, and productivity enhancements at its Maracás Menchen Mine. The Company achieved annual vanadium pentoxide (" V₂O₅ ") equivalent sales of 9,600 tonnes, with adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound¹ sold improving significantly to $3.04 in Q4 2024 down from $5.04 in Q4 2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250328844695/en/
Largo Reports Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Announces Operational Turnaround Plan and Additional Cost Optimization Initiatives
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO and Director of Largo, stated: "We recognize the significant operational and market challenges Largo has encountered and are taking decisive steps to reposition the Company. While our cost reduction initiatives have already delivered measurable results—such as a 30% reduction in operating costs in Q4 2024 compared to the prior year—we continue to face production challenges and near-term financial pressures that require focused action." He continued: "As part of our operational turnaround strategy, we've implemented a number of critical initiatives in recent months to further enhance productivity and strengthen cost controls. With the appointment of Gordon Babcock and Luis Rendón as Co-Chief Operating Officers in February 2025, we've further intensified our focus on execution and efficiency across the business. Under their leadership, our team is actively identifying and acting on additional opportunities to improve operational performance."
He concluded: "We are also prioritizing efforts to reinforce our liquidity position and are pursuing a range of strategic and refinancing options to support ongoing operations. Driving a successful turnaround remains a company-wide priority, and we remain focused on taking the steps needed to help strengthen Largo's operational and financial foundation for the future."
Financial and Operating Results – Highlights
(thousands of U.S. dollars, except as otherwise stated)
Three months ended
Year ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Dec. 31, 2024
Dec. 31, 2023
Revenues
24,268
44,170
124,920
198,684
Operating costs
(30,194)
(43,218)
(145,818)
(174,758)
Net income (loss)
(12,990)
(13,301)
(50,565)
(32,358)
Basic earnings (loss) per share
(0.19)
(0.21)
(0.78)
(0.51)
Adjusted EBITDA 1
2,337
793
(2,076)
11,948
Mining operations adjusted EBITDA 1
4,466
3,503
7,976
29,992
Cash provided before working capital items (operating activities)
18,563
43
16,038
9,335
Cash operating costs excl. royalties ($/lb) 1
3.67
5.44
4.84
5.30
Adjusted cash operating costs excl. royalties 1 ($/lb)
3.05
5.04
4.05
5.19
Cash
22,106
42,714
22,106
42,714
Debt
92,280
75,000
92,280
75,000
Total mined – dry basis (tonnes)
3,673,416
3,490,711
13,949,665
14,864,394
Total ore mined (tonnes)
476,742
473,958
2,249,759
1,752,982
Effective grade of ore milled 2 (%)
0.73
1.03
0.88
1.04
V 2 O 5 equivalent produced (tonnes)
1,775
2,768
9,264
9,681
Ilmenite concentrate produced (tonnes)
10,292
8,970
44,863
8,970
Key Highlights
The information provided within this release should be read in conjunction with Largo's annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and its management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 which are available on our website at www.largoinc.com or on the Company's respective profiles at www.sedarplus.com and www.sec.gov .
Operational Turnaround and Cost Optimization Strategy
In recent months, the Company has implemented several critical initiatives aimed at addressing operational challenges, enhancing productivity, and strengthening cost controls. Following the appointment of Gordon Babcock and Luis Rendón as Co-Chief Operating Officers in February 2025, Largo has further increased its focus on operational execution and efficiencies. Under their leadership, the team is actively identifying additional areas for improvement and implementing targeted enhancements to drive increased performance. Successfully executing the Company's operational turnaround remains a top priority and will require the collective efforts of the entire team.
Key actions underway and priorities ahead include:
The Company recognizes that while its ongoing operational turnaround is a critical step forward, additional measures are needed to fully address the Company's broader financial headwinds. Market conditions, including a 21% decline in vanadium prices since December 31, 2023, and an elevated cost environment, have affected cash flows and financial forecasts. In response, the Company has taken decisive actions to strengthen its financial position, including ongoing cost reductions, operational efficiencies, and liquidity management. As a result of its cost reduction initiatives, the Company has recognized a 30% reduction in operating costs in Q4 2024 vs. Q4 2023. The Company is also actively working to improve its liquidity to support long-term goals, including exploring financing alternatives such as refinancing existing debt and securing additional capital through new debt facilities.
The Company will continue to monitor its progress and provide updates as needed. At this time, it will maintain its annual guidance ranges for 2025 and will reassess as operational improvements advance. Should any material changes to guidance be necessary, the Company will update the market accordingly.
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.
Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; the ability to produce high purity V2O5 and V2O3 according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the ability of the Company to make improvements on its current short-term mine plan; and the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy, specially in respect of the installation and commissioning of the EGPE project; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite can be achieved; the Company's ability to protect and develop its technology; the Company's ability to maintain its IP; the competitiveness of the Company's product in an evolving market; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals; that the Company will enter into agreements for the sales of vanadium, ilmenite and TiO2 products on favourable terms and for the sale of substantially all of its annual production capacity; and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
Non-GAAP 3 Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP measures in this press release, which are described in the following section. Non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, the Company's GAAP, and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when supplementing measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company.
Revenues Per Pound Sold
This press release refers to revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold, V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold, which are non-GAAP financial measures that are used to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance of the Company.
These measures, along with cash operating costs, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales activities. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
The following table provides a reconciliation of revenues per pound sold, V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold, V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold and FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold to revenues and the revenue information presented in note 19 as per the 2024 annual consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Revenues - V 2 O 5 produced i
$
10,271
$
25,182
$
57,446
$
115,534
V 2 O 5 sold - produced (000s lb)
2,053
3,215
9,332
13,113
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - produced ($/lb)
$
5.00
$
7.83
$
6.16
$
8.81
Revenues - V 2 O 5 purchased i
$
—
$
1,497
$
988
$
9,028
V 2 O 5 sold - purchased (000s lb)
—
265
176
1,279
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold - purchased ($/lb)
$
—
$
5.65
$
5.61
$
7.06
Revenues - V 2 O 5 i
$
10,271
$
26,679
$
58,434
$
124,562
V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)
2,053
3,480
9,508
14,392
V 2 O 5 revenues per pound of V 2 O 5 sold ($/lb)
$
5.00
$
7.67
$
6.15
$
8.65
Revenues - V 2 O 3 produced 1
$
457
$
6,213
$
8,353
$
13,788
V 2 O 3 sold - produced (000s lb)
59
596
898
1,215
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold - produced ($/lb)
$
7.75
$
10.42
$
9.30
$
11.35
Revenues - V 2 O 3 purchased i
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
1,155
V 2 O 3 sold - purchased (000s lb)
—
—
—
88
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold - purchased ($/lb)
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
13.13
Revenues - V 2 O 3 i
$
457
$
6,213
$
8,353
$
14,943
V 2 O 3 sold (000s lb)
59
596
898
1,303
V 2 O 3 revenues per pound of V 2 O 3 sold ($/lb)
$
7.75
$
10.42
$
9.30
$
11.47
Revenues - FeV produced i
$
12,212
$
11,278
$
46,890
$
57,686
FeV sold - produced (000s kg)
585
479
2,221
2,070
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - produced ($/kg)
$
20.88
$
23.54
$
21.11
$
27.87
Revenues - FeV purchased 1
$
106
$
—
$
4,872
$
1,386
FeV sold - purchased (000s kg)
5
—
227
50
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold - purchased ($/kg)
$
21.20
$
—
$
21.46
$
27.72
Revenues – FeV i
$
12,318
$
11,278
$
51,762
$
59,072
FeV sold (000s kg)
590
479
2,448
2,120
FeV revenues per kg of FeV sold ($/kg)
$
20.88
$
23.54
$
21.14
$
27.86
Revenues 1
$
23,046
$
44,170
$
118,549
$
198,577
V 2 O 5 equivalent sold (000s lb)
4,041
5,743
18,519
22,920
Revenues per pound sold ($/lb)
$
5.70
$
7.69
$
6.40
$
8.66
Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties and Adjusted Cash Operating Costs Excluding Royalties
This press release refers to cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, which are non-GAAP ratios based on cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about a key measure used by management to monitor performance. This information is used to assess how well the Maracás Menchen Mine is performing compared to its plan and prior periods, and to also to assess its overall effectiveness and efficiency.
Cash operating costs includes mine site operating costs such as mining costs, plant and maintenance costs, sustainability costs, mine and plant administration costs, royalties and sales, general and administrative costs (all for the Mine properties segment), but excludes depreciation and amortization, share-based payments, foreign exchange gains or losses, commissions, reclamation, capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation costs. Operating costs not attributable to the Mine properties segment are also excluded, including conversion costs, product acquisition costs, distribution costs and inventory write-downs.
Cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs less royalties. Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties is calculated as cash operating costs excluding royalties less write-downs of produced products.
Cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound are obtained by dividing cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, respectively, by the pounds of vanadium equivalent sold that were produced by the Maracás Menchen Mine.
Cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound, along with revenues, are considered to be key indicators of the Company's ability to generate operating earnings and cash flow from its Maracás Menchen Mine. These measures differ from measures determined in accordance with IFRS, and are not necessarily indicative of net earnings or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS.
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash operating costs, cash operating costs excluding royalties, adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties, cash operating costs per pound, cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound and adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound for the Maracás Menchen Mine to operating costs as per the 2024 annual consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Operating costs i
$
30,194
$
43,218
$
145,818
$
174,758
Professional, consulting and management fees ii
474
887
1,875
3,102
Other general and administrative expenses iii
(38
)
718
898
1,750
Less: ilmenite costs and write-down i
(2,317
)
—
(8,192
)
—
Less: iron ore costs i
(29
)
(84
)
(512
)
(722
)
Less: conversion costs i
(2,217
)
(1,768
)
(8,240
)
(7,319
)
Less: product acquisition costs i
(99
)
(1,974
)
(4,996
)
(15,354
)
Less: distribution costs i
(1,601
)
(2,366
)
(7,418
)
(8,540
)
Less: inventory write-down iv
23
(192
)
(238
)
(1,853
)
Less: depreciation and amortization expense i
(7,984
)
(6,592
)
(26,795
)
(26,048
)
Cash operating costs
$
16,406
$
31,847
$
92,200
$
119,774
Less: royalties i
(1,630
)
(2,243
)
(7,052
)
(9,162
)
Cash operating costs excluding royalties
$
14,776
$
29,604
$
85,148
$
110,612
Less: vanadium inventory write-down v
(2,517
)
(2,215
)
(13,897
)
(2,215
)
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties
$
12,259
$
27,389
$
71,251
$
108,397
Produced V 2 O 5 sold (000s lb)
4,024
5,437
17,603
20,871
Cash operating costs per pound ($/lb)
$
4.08
$
5.86
$
5.24
$
5.74
Cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb)
$
3.67
$
5.44
$
4.84
$
5.30
Adjusted cash operating costs excluding royalties per pound ($/lb)
$
3.05
$
5.04
$
4.05
$
5.19
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
This press release refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or "EBITDA", and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in order to provide investors with information about key measures used by management to monitor performance. EBITDA is used as an indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.
Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of inventory write-downs, impairment charges (including write-downs of vanadium assets), insurance proceeds received, movements in legal provisions, non-recurring employee settlements and other expense adjustments that are considered to be non-recurring for the Company. The Company believes that by excluding these amounts, which are not indicative of the performance of the core business and do not necessarily reflect the underlying operating results for the periods presented, it will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in better understanding the Company's ability to generate liquidity from its core business activities.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are intended to provide additional information to analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures exclude the impact of depreciation, costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operating activities as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently.
The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as per the 2024 annual consolidated financial statements.
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Net loss
$
(11,664
)
$
(13,301
)
$
(49,239
)
$
(32,358
)
Foreign exchange loss
8,560
(823
)
12,517
183
Share-based payments
138
231
1,321
(362
)
Finance costs
2,360
4,096
9,460
9,630
Interest income
(92
)
(280
)
(1,523
)
(2,018
)
Income tax (recovery) expense
29
40
(2,813
)
88
Deferred income tax recovery
(7,651
)
(3,119
)
(19,193
)
(2,786
)
Depreciation i
8,205
7,393
28,675
29,250
EBITDA
$
(115
)
$
(5,763
)
$
(20,795
)
$
1,627
Inventory write-down ii
5,627
2,407
18,475
4,068
Write-down of vanadium assets
(78
)
3,535
1,119
4,862
Write-down of mine properties, plant and equipment iii
—
—
1,092
—
Movement in legal provisions iv
(3,097
)
(85
)
(1,967
)
692
Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,337
$
793
$
(2,076
)
$
11,948
Less: Clean Energy Adjusted EBITDA
1,906
2,341
9,345
16,999
Less: LPV Adjusted EBITDA
223
369
707
1,045
Mining Operations Adjusted EBITDA
$
4,466
$
3,503
$
7,976
$
29,992
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
Clean Energy
Net loss i
$
(1,930
)
$
(2,943
)
$
(11,529
)
$
(19,429
)
Foreign exchange loss i
9
5
27
36
Finance costs i
7
12
39
56
Depreciation ii
8
585
1,026
2,338
Clean Energy EBITDA
$
(1,906
)
$
(2,341
)
$
(10,437
)
$
(16,999
)
Write-down of mine properties, plant and equipment iii
—
—
1,092
—
Clean Energy Adjusted EBITDA
$
(1,906
)
$
(2,341
)
$
(9,345
)
$
(16,999
)
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2024
December 31,
2023
LPV
Net loss 1
$
(194
)
$
(3,930
)
$
(1,927
)
$
(5,969
)
Foreign exchange loss 1
35
2
38
(50
)
Finance costs 1
19
24
81
112
Interest income 1
(5
)
—
(18
)
—
LPV EBITDA
$
(145
)
$
(3,904
)
$
(1,826
)
$
(5,907
)
Write-down of vanadium assets 1
(78
)
3,535
1,119
4,862
LPV Adjusted EBITDA
$
(223
)
$
(369
)
$
(707
)
$
(1,045
)
____________________
2 Effective grade represents the percentage of magnetic material mined multiplied by the percentage of V 2 O 5 in the magnetic concentrate.
3 GAAP – Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250328844695/en/
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces a leadership transition as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance operational performance and strengthen its production strategy. Largo has promoted and appointed Mr. Gordon Babcock and Mr. Luis Rendón as Co-Chief Operating Officers (" COO "). Both executives, who recently joined the Largo operations team in other capacities, bring extensive mining sector leadership and operational expertise to Largo and will carry on with implementing operational improvements at the Maracás Menchen Mine. These promotions and appointments follow the resignation of former COO, Celio Pereira for personal reasons.
Daniel Tellechea, Interim CEO of Largo, stated: "To ensure a smooth transition and maintain our focus on strengthening operational improvements in Brazil, we have appointed Gordon Babcock and Luis Rendón as Co-Chief Operating Officers. Both have been actively engaged in our efficiency initiatives and bring deep expertise in mine management, engineering, and production optimization. Their leadership will be instrumental in advancing our operational realignment as part of our broader turnaround strategy. These leadership changes are intended to support our focus on enhancing efficiency, improving cost control, and optimizing production at the Maracás Menchen Mine. We also extend our gratitude to Celio for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors."
The Co-COO structure is intended to enhance oversight of the Company's operations, with each executive assuming responsibility for distinct operational areas to improve efficiencies.
Gordon Babcock is a mining professional with over 40 years of experience in mine operations, engineering, and project development. He has held senior leadership roles at multiple mining companies, including serving as COO at Sierra Metals and Jaguar Mining, where he played a key role in driving operational efficiency and production stability. At Nyrstar, he served as Vice President and General Manager, overseeing complex underground and open-pit mining operations. Gordon has also worked as an independent consultant, advising mining companies on mine planning, operational optimization, and cost reduction strategies. Gordon holds a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen's University and is a registered Professional Engineer.
Luis Rendón is a metallurgical engineer with over 40 years of experience in mineral processing, plant operations, and cost optimization. He has held senior leadership roles at Sierra Metals, Compañía Minera Kolpa, and Pan American Silver, where he managed plant expansions, implemented advanced metallurgical techniques, and optimized production processes to improve efficiency and cost control. At Largo, he has been instrumental in enhancing process performance and supporting operational realignment efforts at the Maracás Menchen Mine. Luis has also worked as an independent consultant, advising mining operations on production planning and metallurgical enhancements. Luis holds a degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Universidad Nacional de San Agustín (UNSA) in Arequipa, Peru.
About Largo
Largo is a globally recognized supplier of high-quality vanadium and ilmenite products, sourced from its world-class Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. As one of the world's largest primary vanadium producers, Largo produces critical materials that empower global industries, including steel, aerospace, defense, chemical, and energy storage sectors. The Company is committed to operational excellence and sustainability, leveraging its vertical integration to ensure reliable supply and quality for its customers.
Largo is also strategically invested in the long-duration energy storage sector through its 50% ownership of Storion Energy, a joint venture with Stryten Energy focused on scalable domestic electrolyte production for utility-scale vanadium flow battery long-duration energy storage solutions in the U.S.
Largo's common shares trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on the Company, please visit www.largoinc.com .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information:
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward‐looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and amount of estimated future production and sales; the future price of commodities; costs of future activities and operations, including, without limitation, the effect of inflation and exchange rates; the effect of unforeseen equipment maintenance or repairs on production; timing of ilmenite production; the ability to produce high purity V2O5 and V2O3 according to customer specifications; the extent of capital and operating expenditures; the ability of the Company to make improvements on its current short-term mine plan; and the impact of global delays and related price increases on the Company's global supply chain and future sales of vanadium products.
The following are some of the assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based: that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; demand for, and stable or improving price of V2O5 and other vanadium products, ilmenite and titanium dioxide pigment; receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner; that the Company will not experience any material accident, labour dispute or failure of plant or equipment or other material disruption in the Company's operations at the Maracás Menchen Mine or relating to Largo Clean Energy, specially in respect of the installation and commissioning of the EGPE project; the availability of financing for operations and development; the availability of funding for future capital expenditures; the ability to replace current funding on terms satisfactory to the Company; the ability to mitigate the impact of heavy rainfall; the reliability of production, including, without limitation, access to massive ore, the Company's ability to procure equipment, services and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; that the estimates of the resources and reserves at the Maracás Menchen Mine are within reasonable bounds of accuracy (including with respect to size, grade and recovery and the operational and price assumptions on which such estimates are based); the accuracy of the Company's mine plan at the Maracás Menchen Mine; that the Company's current plans for ilmenite can be achieved; the Company's ability to protect and develop its technology; the Company's ability to maintain its IP; the competitiveness of the Company's product in an evolving market; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled personnel and directors; the ability of management to execute strategic goals; that the Company will enter into agreements for the sales of vanadium, ilmenite and TiO2 products on favourable terms and for the sale of substantially all of its annual production capacity; and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, permits and renewals in a timely manner.
Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include those words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Largo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Largo and in its public documents filed on www.sedarplus.ca and available on www.sec.gov from time to time. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Although management of Largo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Largo does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Largo's annual and interim MD&A which also apply.
Trademarks are owned by Largo Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250218257166/en/
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Alex Guthrie
Director, Investor Relations
+1.416.861.9778
aguthrie@largoinc.com
Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL,OTC Pink:ATVVF) announced its asset has been selected as a lead agency advice and support project under the Western Australian government’s new Lead Agency Framework.
In a January 29 release, the company said the framework falls under the government’s Green Energy Major Projects group, established in December 2024 as “the first point of contact for green energy projects in Western Australia.”
State government agencies will work together under the projects group to streamline approvals, developing clear assessment pathways and providing support for project proponents and investors.
“Being recognised under the Western Australian Government’s Lead Agency Framework is a significant development for (our company), highlighting (our) project’s importance in Australia’s energy transition,” said CEO Grahan Arvidson.
Located in Western Australia's Murchison province approximately 43 kilometres south of the mining town of Meekatharra, Australian Vanadium’s namesake project is set to unlock domestic vanadium production.
The company states on its website that the project is one of the largest and highest-grade vanadium deposits being developed globally. According to a resource estimate released by Australian Vanadium this past May, the total resource for the project stands at 395.4 million tonnes at 0.77 percent vanadium pentoxide.
The Australian Vanadium project has received government recognition in the past — in March 2022, the company was granted development funding of AU$49 million from the federal government.
Last month, the firm received environmental approval from the Western Australian government for its Gabanintha vanadium project, which is also located in the state's Murchison province.
Both properties fall under the company’s strategy to align with the Australian government’s "Future Made in Australia" plan, which is geared toward domestic manufacturing and the transition to a net-zero economy.
“We look forward to collaborating with the government to accelerate project development and deliver lasting benefits to Australia’s economy and clean energy future," Arvidson said.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
