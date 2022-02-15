This press release corrects and replaces the earlier press release with updated year over year growth percentages.Highlights:January 2022 Total Transaction Volume of AUD $169m up 207% Year-on-YearSigned 5 new partners in January, including Ethereum zkRollup layer 2 protocol LoopRingAdded 12 new fiat currencies in JanuaryBanxa Holdings Inc. the world's first listed payment service provider and RegTech platform for ...

