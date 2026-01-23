Coppernico Metals to Participate in Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026

Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR,OTC:CPPMF, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) ("Coppernico" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference ("VRIC"), taking place on Sunday and Monday, January 25-26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver). Members of the Coppernico team will be available to meet with investors at Booth #124.

On Monday, January 26, 2026, Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Bebek will deliver a 10-minute Corporate Presentation at 1:30 p.m. in Workshop 3. The presentation will provide an overview of Coppernico's strategy and ongoing progress at its Sombrero copper-gold Project in Peru.

Later that day, Mr. Bebek will also participate in the Copper Forecast Panel at 3:50 p.m. in the Speaker Hall, alongside industry veterans Rick Rule and Lobo Tiggre. The panel will discuss copper market fundamentals, supply and demand dynamics, and the role of new discoveries in meeting future global demand.

Members of the investment community are encouraged to attend both sessions and visit the Coppernico Metals team throughout the conference.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VRIC, hosted by Cambridge House International, is one of North America's premier resource investment events. The annual conference brings together thousands of global investors, analysts, company executives, and industry professionals to discuss market trends and investment opportunities in the mining and resource sectors. For more information and to register, visit https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

About Coppernico

Coppernico is a mineral exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through diligent project evaluation and exploration, in pursuit of the discovery of large-scale high-grade copper-gold deposits in the Americas. The Company's management and technical teams have a successful track record of raising capital, discovery and the monetization of exploration successes. The Company's objective is to become a leading advanced copper and gold explorer, and through its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary Sombrero Minerales S.A.C., is currently focused on the Ccascabamba (previously referred to as Sombrero Main) and Nioc target areas within the Sombrero Project in Peru, its flagship project, while regularly reviewing additional premium projects to consider for acquisition.

The Sombrero Project is a land package of approximately 56,400 hectares (564 square kilometres) located in the north-western margins of the world-renowned Andahuaylas-Yauri trend in Peru. It consists of a number of prospective exploration targets characterized by copper-gold skarn and porphyry systems and precious metal epithermal systems. The Company's NI 43-101 technical report, with an effective date of April 17, 2024, and as filed on SEDAR+ on May 23, 2024, focuses on the Ccascabamba and Nioc target areas of the Sombrero Project.

Coppernico Metals Inc. is currently listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "COPR", trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "CPPMF" and is quoted over the counter by certain dealers in the Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "9I3". More information about Coppernico can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

