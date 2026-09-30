Compass Pathways Appoints Kelley Boucher as Chief People Officer

Compass Pathways Appoints Kelley Boucher as Chief People Officer

COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking urgently needed new treatment options in mental health care, announced the appointment of Kelley Boucher as Chief People Officer, effective today. This appointment strengthens the Compass executive team as the company continues to scale in support of its mission to bring the first classic psychedelic treatment to the field of psychiatry. In this role, Ms. Boucher will oversee the Company's people strategy, with an initial focus on guiding its planned evolution towards the launch of COMP360 psilocybin, subject to FDA approval, in the first half of 2027.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kelley to our executive team at this pivotal moment in Compass' journey. As we prepare for our NDA submission in the fourth quarter of this year, we are closer than ever to achieving our goal of introducing an entirely new treatment model in mental health care with COMP360 psilocybin," said Kabir Nath, Chief Executive Officer at Compass Pathways. "Reaching this critical inflection point requires our team to operate at the highest level, together. Kelley brings the right approach to people leadership to foster and build upon the culture of collaboration and support we've created at Compass, as well as to expand our capabilities in support of our expected transition from a clinical pioneer to a commercial stage company. Most importantly, Kelley understands that our people are central to realizing our vision of futures filled with possibilities for people living with serious mental health conditions."

Ms. Boucher brings more than two decades of leadership experience building and scaling organizations across the biotechnology and healthcare sector, with a specific focus on innovative approaches in therapeutic areas where patients have been left with completely unmet medical needs. Prior to joining Compass, she served as Chief People Officer at Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Before Apellis, Ms. Boucher was Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where she helped guide the company's evolution from a research-focused organization into a global, commercial-stage biotechnology leader. Ms. Boucher has also held senior human resources leadership positions at Abiomed and Shire, supporting innovative organizations through periods of growth, transformation and increasing commercial complexity. She began her career at Syntonix Pharmaceuticals and Digitas. Ms. Boucher earned her bachelor's degree from Cornell University.

"It's incredibly energizing and an honor to join a team working towards the potential to meaningfully change lives for people who have not found relief from existing psychiatric treatments," said Kelley Boucher, Chief People Officer at Compass Pathways. "I'm inspired by the purpose and passion that brings people to Compass, and the responsibility to deliver for patients that comes with it. I look forward to building upon the company's strong culture, and fostering an environment where our people can bring their best, support and motivate each other, and work together to carry Compass forward into its next chapter."

About Compass Pathways

We believe mental health patients deserve the possibility of a better future. COMPASS Pathways Plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking urgently needed new treatment options in mental health care. Our initial focus is developing COMP360 psilocybin, a proprietary, investigational, synthetic psilocybin treatment under evaluation for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). COMP360 is a potentially first-in-class treatment and has Breakthrough Therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for TRD. We are leading the world's largest classic psychedelic clinical program in TRD, and building upon that robust foundation, we are executing a late-stage trial evaluating COMP360 for PTSD, another condition with high unmet need. Our goal is to advance treatments that move the field of psychiatry towards treatment options that offer rapid onset and sustained durability with infrequent dosing.

Compass is headquartered in London, UK, with a U.S. office in New York.

We are driven by our purpose of unlocking pathways to be – opening futures filled with possibility. Together, we are on an ambitious journey toward enabling people living with mental health conditions to find clarity through self-discovery, because every journey needs a Compass.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, statements regarding our business strategy and goals; our expectations regarding the timing of our rolling submission of a new drug application, or NDA, for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD and the timing of the review by the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, of such NDA, including potential acceleration due to the grant of rolling review and award of a National Priority Voucher for COMP360 psilocybin treatment in TRD; the potential for the pivotal phase 3 program in TRD to support regulatory filings and approvals on an accelerated basis or at all; and our expectations regarding potential commercial launch timelines and our commercial readiness. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Compass's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: uncertainties associated with risks related to clinical development which is a lengthy and expensive process with uncertain outcomes, and therefore our clinical trials may be delayed or terminated and may be more costly than expected; the full results and safety data from our Phase 3 clinical trials in TRD may not be consistent with the topline results; our need for substantial additional funding to achieve our business goals and if we are unable to obtain this funding when needed and on acceptable terms, we could be forced to delay, limit or terminate our clinical trials; that the rolling review process and/or the National Priority Voucher pilot program may not actually lead to a faster FDA review or approval process; our efforts to obtain FDA approval, or approval from regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions, for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment on an accelerated basis, or at all, may be unsuccessful; the timing and substance of decisions by the Drug Enforcement Administration and states to reschedule COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved by FDA, which contains Schedule I controlled substances and must be rescheduled before commercializing COMP360 psilocybin in the U.S., may not be favorable; our efforts to commercialize and obtain coverage and reimbursement for our investigational COMP360 psilocybin treatment, if approved, may be unsuccessful; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Compass's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other reports we have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Except as required by law, Compass disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Compass's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries
Media: Dana Sultan-Rothman, media@compasspathways.com
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com , +1 401 290 7324

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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