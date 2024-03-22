- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing
Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) advises that a heritage protection agreement has been signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation over the Broad Flat Well exploration license area. Heritage surveys are planned for late-April/early-May 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Broad Flat Well
- Heritage Agreement signed with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation. Heritage survey planned for the second quarter of 2024.
- Additional Channel Iron Deposit (CID) areas identified within the Broad Flat Well tenement.
- Cane Bore
- The Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan was submitted and is now under review by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.
- Flora and fauna surveys were completed in 2023.
- More than 30km of potential remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) identified.
Burley Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:
“The signing of the Heritage Protection Agreement with the Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation is an important step towards exploring the Broad Flat Well tenement. Burley has applied for drilling permits at Broad Flat Well, and now we will be working with the Yindjibarndi on implementing heritage surveys.
“The review of the Cane Bore Conservation Management Plan by the DBCA is also a significant milestone and we are confident with veracity and completeness of the document. Once the Conversation Management Plan is approved, we anticipate a clear path through to the grant of the exploration license by DEMIRS. We will submit our plans for drilling thereafter. In the meantime, we intend to complete additional data collection and any site work possible. There are extensive, mesa- forms throughout the Cane Bore exploration area as seen in the historic sampling. These Channel Iron Deposits are high-lying, and readily accessible; we intend to commence RC drilling when statutory approvals are received.
“The development of the Conservation Management Plan, and execution of agreements with aboriginal corporations underscores Burley’s commitment to mitigating environmental impacts of our work and ensuring protection of aboriginal heritage.”
BROAD FLAT WELL – 100% INTEREST
Locations and Setting
The Broad Flat Well exploration license, E47/4580, is located approximately 115 km from Karratha and is accessible by the sealed Roebourne - Wittenoom Road, as illustrated in Figure 1. Broad Flat Well is also only 260kms from Port Headland.
Figure 1: Broad Flat Well Location Plan showing only 115km by sealed highway from Dampier.
Rock Chip Sampling and Geology
A mapping and rock chip sampling programme was completed in 20231. Thirty-six (36) rock chip samples were collected from the tops of mesa-form hills which are interpreted as remnant mid- Miocene Channel Iron Deposits (CID) related to the Fortescue River palaeo-drainage system. An earlier sampling programme was completed by API Management between 2006 and 2008.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’
Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) is a “compelling investment case” poised for significant growth driven by the potential of its two flagship projects, Jeffreys Find and Munda Gold, Sydney, Australia-based investment management and corporate advisory firm Canary Capital wrote in a new equity research report.
“AWJ is our preferred ASX-listed company to participate in the current favourable macro environment for gold,” said the report prepared by Paul Hart and Arun Sengupta, both directors at Canary Capital.
The report noted the remarkable progress made by AWJ - transitioning from tenement acquisition and ASX listing to mining and cash flow generation in just under three years - earning $4.77 million in cash from Stage One of the Jeffreys Find gold mining project. More than 9,741 ounces of gold have been mined and sold from Jeffreys Find to date.
A picture of the Jeffreys Find ore body showing gold mineralisation location evidenced by darker zones
AWJ has also completed a scoping study for the Munda gold project, showing exceptional economics and a path to cash flow generation of approximately $77 million.
“Despite the significant cash flow potential of the company’s projects, the current market capitalisation is just $20.3m. We view this as presenting investors with an opportunity to invest in AWJ at a fraction of the real intrinsic value of the company,” the report said.
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ has made remarkable progress in a span of just under three years since its ASX listing and the acquisitions of assets.
- Cash generated from Stage One production at Jeffreys Find, which totals $4.8 million, will fully fund AWJ in 2024 as it develops Stage Two production, which is expected to generate between $6 million and $8 million for the company.
- Munda’s exceptional economics, with a projected positive cash flow of $76.9 million over a 13-quarter mine life based on a conservative gold price assumption of A$2,600/ounce.
- Munda will commence operations with a three-month starter pit and a low capital investment of $1.3 million and a working capital investment of approximately $6.0 million.
- Munda is projected to generate around $8.7 million in surplus cash for AWJ, depending on the results from the current drill program.
Read the full analyst report here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.
- Financial year posts a maiden profit of $1,313,644.
- Adjusted maiden profit after one off write-down is $2,845,638.
- Net cash from operating activities is $4,223,898.
2023 Full Year Financial Report
Managing Director, Mark English, said “We’ve topped off an outstanding 2023 with a maiden adjusted profit of $2.8 million. The net cash from operating activities resulted in a surplus of $4.22 million, a terrific result.
“We benefited from a rising gold price as we undertook Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find. The mining performed better than expected with production of 9,741 ounces of gold selling at an average of $3,006 per ounce. Six months of mining generated almost $10 million in surplus cash for Auric and its JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie. Mining at Jeffreys Find has commenced for the 2024 year. The first processing is scheduled at the Greenfields Mill in mid-late April 2024.
“The past 12 months has seen us become self-funding for 2024. We are a dynamic small gold company with a pipeline of mining activities, that will generate cash for the Company and our shareholders,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says
Australian mining analyst Gavin Wendt has identified junior gold explorer and producer Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) as a stock to watch, citing the company’s “gradual market re-rating” and its appeal as a low-risk, fully-funded operation with cash flow from its 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find gold project.
Gold mining at Jeffreys Find commenced in July 2023, with AWJ’s joint venture project BML Ventures handling the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share basis. Jeffreys Find has an indicated and inferred gold resource estimate at 0.5 grams per ton (g/t) cut-off grade of 1.22 million tons @ 1.22 g/t for 47,900 oz gold.
“By being prepared to retain a 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find net cash flows, AWJ has avoided the time, complexity and costs of mobilizing equipment and hiring contractors independently, as well as eliminating the requirement for it to fund its proportionate share of working capital for the project,” Wendt stated in his report.
Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find already began in early March 2024, with the aim of extracting at least 300,000 tons of ore, which is 70 percent more than Stage One, which Wendt said could realize net cash proceeds of approximately $8 million for AWJ.
Stage Two of gold production at Jeffreys Find commenced in early March 2024. (Image courtesy of Auric Mining)
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ is a gold story worth watching as the company continues to realize cash flows from its 50 percent stake at Jeffreys Find gold production in a JV with BML Ventures.
- Through the JV, wherein BML handles the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share agreement, AWJ avoided the time, complexity and cost of mobilizing equipment and personnel, and eliminated the need to fund its share of the working capital.
- AWJ has the advantage of gaining quicker returns from the Jeffreys Find project, and leveraging the current strong gold price environment, and allowing the company to focus on advancing its Munda project to production by late 2024 to early 2025.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Lincoln Unveils 1.2 Billion Tonne Eyre Peninsula Green Iron Project and Commences Partnering Process
Lincoln Minerals (ASX: LML) is pleased to announce it will commence a partnering process for its large-scale Green Iron Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, which is underpinned by the recently announced 1.2 billion tonne (Bt) magnetite resource1. A review by Lincoln’s new Board and management team has highlighted the development potential of this large-scale multi deposit magnetite project, known as the “Green Iron Project”., which Lincoln has held since 20182.
- Portfolio review by new management team validates significant scale of Lincoln’s Green Iron Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, underpinned by 1.2 billion tonne magnetite resource1.
- Previously completed studies contemplated production scenarios of 3 – 10 million tonnes per annum of magnetite concentrate analysing all aspects of project development, including mining, processing, logistics, port, power and water.
- Previous incomplete feasibility studies demonstrated the project’s favourable metallurgical properties, including high recoveries, high resultant iron ore grades and favourable grind size characteristics.
- The commencement of a partnering process for Lincoln’s Green Iron Project is the first step towards unlocking shareholder and regional value from its magnetite resource. The Company understands the local Eyre Peninsula community has an interest in our projects and Lincoln looks forward to working constructively with the community to develop this important Green Iron Project.
- Recent initiatives aimed at decarbonising Australia’s steel industry are expected to support third party project interest, noting plans by the SA Government to update its magnetite strategy, in which Lincoln has been requested to participate.
- Project partnering process aimed at advancing the project to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) status and complete approval documents to commence imminently, overseen by Lincoln Director Julian Babarczy.
- Value realised from Lincoln’s Green Iron Project will fund and fast-track development of the Kookaburra Graphite Project, the Company’s core asset and primary focus.
The Green Iron Project partnership process, which Lincoln is launching today, seeks to identify a funding and project partner for advancing the Green Iron Project to operational status. The initial phase involves progressing the project to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) status and completing necessary approval documents. It is important to note that previous DFS-level studies and regulatory approvals were not finalized, although were well advanced. The goal of the partnering process is to realise value for shareholders and potentially secure funding for the Kookaburra Graphite Project (KGP) while minimizing equity dilution for Lincoln shareholders.
Lincoln Director Julian Babarczy said, “We believe there is substantial potential value in Lincoln’s 100%-owned Green Iron Project, which in our view is currently not reflected in Lincoln’s share price, due to a lack of awareness by the market of the scale and attractiveness of previous study outcomes. During the strong iron ore pricing environment of 2010-2012, the project attracted significant funding as well as strong engagement from major steel companies, however project advancement halted due to the retracement of iron ore prices in subsequent years.
Following our review of the project, it is clear it has a compelling and significant scale, with detailed yet incomplete, advanced stage feasibility studies undertaken on all aspects of the project showing the potential to produce a very high-quality magnetite end-product with favourable metallurgical characteristics, ideal for the production of green steel in the region. I look forward to overseeing this important partnering process for the Company in the months ahead.”
Lincoln CEO Jonathon Trewartha said,“Magnetite, with its environmental advantages, has emerged as an appealing option for sustainable, low carbon steel production. Lincoln’s Green Iron Project, focused on producing a coarse-grind, high-grade iron ore concentrate, is expected to attract interest from potential steel producers, as has been the case with other peers in the region. The project’s unique properties, positive environmental impact, and proximity to established infrastructure and workforce contribute significantly to the project’s attractiveness.”
“Lincoln Minerals has recently unearthed a wealth of assets during an extensive review of the company’s overall portfolio. Among these are the iron ore assets, which represent just one facet of Lincoln’s underlying value and potential. Additionally, we are in the final stages of evaluating Lincoln’s Uranium assets, which we look forward to updating shareholders on shortly.”
“While we remain focused on development of our Kookaburra Graphite Project, our aim is to deliver maximum value to our shareholders and realise value from assets within our broad portfolio in the best interests of shareholders.”
Overview of Lincoln’s Green Iron Project
Lincoln’s Green Iron Project encompasses iron ore rights for a large-scale magnetite project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, with a JORC Mineral Resource estimate of >1.2 Bt of magnetite iron ore, which has demonstrated strong metallurgical recoveries and a high-quality end product (as displayed in Table 1).
Table 1: Combined Total Mineral Resources by Resource classification##For further details relating to Lincoln’s magnetite resource, please refer to ASX release dated 21 March 2024, titled “1.2Bt Eyre Peninsula Green Iron Project Partnering Commences”.
Mineral Resources & Metallurgy1
Underpinning Lincoln’s Green Iron Project is a magnetite Total Mineral Resource of 1.2 Bt at a head grade of 25.7% Fe, which is considered significant due to the optimal location of the resource, the strongly supportive metallurgical characteristics, the overall potential scale of the project as well as the recently emerged preference for high quality magnetite feedstock for green steel production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lincoln Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on 31 March 2024 Options
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the 16,829,135 quoted Options (ASX: AWJOA) to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company each at an exercise price of $0.15 expiring on 31 March 2024.
1. At the close of business Friday 15 March 2024 a total of $339,026.70 has been received by Computershare, representing the conversion of 2,260,178 options into fully paid ordinary shares.
2. Auric Directors will exercise all their options. The total is 645,839 options for a total of $96,875.85.
3. The last day of trading AWJOA will be Friday, 22 March 2024.
4. The last day to exercise the AWJOA is Thursday 28 March 2024.
If you need assistance with the paperwork and forms, please contact the Joint Company Secretary, Catherine Yeo on cyeo@auricmining.com.au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.