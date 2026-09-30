Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1

Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1

Download the PDF here.

aue:auasx:aueprecious metals investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside ResourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BDT2 gold beyond current resourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited FY2026 Report: Exploration Activity Across Australian, United States and Canadian Projects

Red Mountain Mining Limited FY2026 Report: Exploration Activity Across Australian, United States and Canadian Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited reported exploration activity at its Armidale, Pioneer, Thompson Falls and Fry Lake projects during the year ended 30 June 2026. Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF) has reported on exploration activity... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Optioned Chibougamau Independent Claims

Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to report to shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (LOT-TSXV, TOGOF-OTCPK) have reported the... Keep Reading...
TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

TomaGold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Zinc, Gold and Silver on Globex Royalty Claims

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) herein called Globex, is pleased to report to... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining Corp. Announces $1,150,000 Private Placement Offering

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Announces $1,150,000 Private Placement Offering

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce a private placement of units (the "Units") and Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit ("CMETC") flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company at a price of $0.11 per Unit and $0.13 per FT Unit for aggregate gross... Keep Reading...
A magnifying glass highlights a yellow figure among white figures on a textured teal background.

Mining's Next Elite Teams? Three Young Leaders Weigh In

Investors in the resource sector are often told to know the management teams of the companies they invest in. However, many of mining’s elite leaders are closer to the end of their careers than the start. Names like Pierre Lassonde, Ross Beaty and the Lundins carry weight among resource sector... Keep Reading...
NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

NevGold Defines Multiple High-Priority Drill Targets Including Key Feeder Structures at Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project, Idaho

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the results of gravity and CSAMT geophysical surveys completed at its 100% owned, oxide, heap-leachable, resource-stage Nutmeg Mountain Gold Project (the "Project", "Nutmeg... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Multiple Mineralised Shoots Defined at Music Well

Red Mountain Mining Limited FY2026 Report: Exploration Activity Across Australian, United States and Canadian Projects

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

Related News

base metals investing

Multiple Mineralised Shoots Defined at Music Well

battery metals investing

Lithium Argentina Announces Cauchari-Olaroz Stage 2 Scoping Study Results and Acceleration of Initial Phase of 10,000 tpa

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia

copper investing

Copper Intelligence and CoTec Finalise Joint Venture Shareholder Agreement to Target Processing Historical Copper Tailings Opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo

potash investing

5 Canadian Potash Stocks

Coelacanth Energy Announces Completion of its Private Placement

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Engages Naturalresourcestocks.net