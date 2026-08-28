Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Q4 Fiscal 2025 Highlights
- Revenue of $2.3 million, a 29.0% increase over Q3 2025
- Gross profit of $1.4 million, compared to a gross profit of $0.8 million in Q3 2025
- Cash position of $0.5 million as of August 31, 2025
Subsequent to Quarter End
- On April 18, 2026, President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing U.S. federal agencies to accelerate research, access, and regulatory review for psychedelic-based treatments, including psilocybin, ibogaine, MDMA, and LSD, and committing US$50 million in federal support for state-level programs. The Company views this as a meaningful regulatory development for its clinical research operations and practitioner training programs, both of which are actively engaged in psychedelic research delivery and practitioner readiness. The ultimate impact, however, will depend on further agency implementation by the FDA and DEA.
All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTC Pink: NUMIF) ("Numinus" or the "Company") a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies, today announced its financial results for the three months and year ended August 31, 2025 ("Q4 2025").
Revenue from continuing operations
The Company's consolidated revenues increased by 29.0% quarter over quarter compared to Q3 2025.
Revenues from Cedar Clinical Research ("CCR") operations during Q4 2025 decreased by 13.2% from $1.6 million during Q3 2025 to $1.4 million as a result of seasonality impacts relating to clinical trial patients.
Revenues from Practitioner Training during Q4 2025 increased by 387.6% from $0.2 million during Q3 2025 to $1.0 million. The increase in revenue was due to the ramp up of strategic contracts with a research partner to help support the training efforts of various psychedelic clinical trials.
Gross Margin
Gross margin in Q4 2025 was 61.2%, compared to a gross profit of 48.3% in Q3 2025.
Operating expenditures
Operating expenditures and other items were $2.9 million in Q4 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the previous quarter. The increase is a result of the Company's ongoing cost containment initiatives and operational optimization.
Operational Highlights
Numinus Clinical Research
Revenues from CCR during Q4 2025 were $1.4 million, a decrease of 13.2% compared to Q3 2025.
CCR managed 18 clinical trials, including 306 patient appointments in Q4 2025, compared to 15 clinical trials and 233 patient appointments in Q3 2025.
Practitioner Training
Practitioner Training revenue increased by 387.6% in Q4 2025 to $1.0 million compared to $0.2 million in Q3 2025.
Practitioner Training reached a milestone profit of $1.2 million during the year ended August 31, 2025, compared to a loss of $47,837 during the year ended August 31, 2024.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Numinus ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $0.5 million and a working capital deficiency of $2.7 million.
Q4 2025 Performance Metrics
|For the quarter ended:
| August 31, 2025
(Q4 2025)
| May 31, 2025
(Q3 2025)
|% change
|Total Revenue
|$2,325,321
|$1,802,942
|29.0%
|Cost of revenue
|902,926
|932,842
|-3.2%
|Gross Profit (Loss)
|$1,422,395
|$870,100
|63.5%
|Gross profit margin (loss)
|61.2%
|48.3%
|2680 bps
|Operating expenses and other items
|2,882,259
|1,667,279
|71.8%
|Loss and comprehensive loss
|($881,837)
|($741,575)
|n/a
Numinus' consolidated financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2025, and related management's discussion and analysis are available on Numinus' Investor Relations website at www.investors.numinusnetwork.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These documents were prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Financial Reporting Update
The Company continues to advise that the completion of the August 31, 2025, audit, together with the imminent filing of the Company's outstanding interim financial reports, is a central component of management's plan to satisfy the regulatory requirements necessary to have the cease trade order that is currently in place with respect to the Company (the "CTO") revoked.
Management remains focused on completing the remaining interim financial reports, satisfying all regulatory requirements necessary to have the CTO revoked, and advancing the Company's previously announced application to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). Successfully executing these steps remains management's primary strategy to restore trading, enhance shareholder liquidity, and position the Company for its next phase of growth. A listing on the CSE will be contingent on the Company satisfying the CSE's listing requirements and being approved for listing on that exchange.
Board Appointment
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of John Fong, former CFO of Numinus Wellness Inc., as a member of the Company's Board of Directors and the Board's Audit Committee. Following his departure from Numinus, Mr. Fong founded F28 Studio, a fractional CFO practice serving high-growth companies. F28 turns legacy tools and structures into intelligent systems using AI. Mr. Fong is an independent member of the Board of Directors and its Audit Committee, as well as being financially literate (among other reasons, in light of his prior experience as CFO of the Company).
About Numinus
Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTC Pink: NUMIF) helps people to heal and be well through the development and delivery of innovative mental health care and access to safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Numinus model – including psychedelic research and training – is at the forefront of a transformation aimed at healing rather than managing symptoms for depression, anxiety, trauma, pain and substance use. At Numinus, we are leading the integration of psychedelic-assisted therapies into mainstream clinical practice and building the foundation for a healthier society.
Learn more at www.numinusnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs regarding future performance are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", "believes" or variations of these words, expressions or statements, that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, will occur or will be realized. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from the results, events or developments expected and expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are outlined in our annual information form dated July 25, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be carefully considered, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Despite the Company's efforts to identify the main risk factors that could cause actual measures, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, other risk factors may cause measures, events or developments to materially differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to revise forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new facts or any other reason, except as required by applicable laws.
For more information:
Investor Contact
Craig MacPhail
invest@numinusnetwork.com
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