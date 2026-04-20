Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Numinus Wellness Responds to Trump Executive Order on Psychedelic Therapies

Company's clinical research operations and therapist training programs directly positioned to support accelerated research and commercialization timelines

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTC: NUMIF) today acknowledged the Executive Order signed by President Donald J. Trump directing United States federal agencies to accelerate research, access, and regulatory review for psychedelic-based treatments, including psilocybin, ibogaine, MDMA, and LSD.

The Order directs the FDA to prioritize review of psychedelics with Breakthrough Therapy designation, establishes new investigational access pathways for eligible patients, and commits $50 million in federal support for states developing psychedelic treatment programs.

"Friday's executive order is a genuine inflection point," said Payton Nyquvest, Founder and Executive Chairman of Numinus Wellness. "But inflection points don't automatically translate into patient access. What comes next is continued hard work — the trials, the training, the site readiness, the reimbursement infrastructure, the operational systems that turn regulatory progress into care that actually reaches people. This is the work that Numinus has been dedicated to, and we intend to continue to play a meaningful part of what comes next."

Psychedelic-assisted therapies have long held significant promise for conditions including treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and addiction. What has lagged behind the clinical data is the operational and commercial infrastructure required to actually deliver these therapies at scale: trained therapists, qualified clinical research sites, care protocols grounded in real-world administration experience, and the operational and reimbursement systems that determine whether promising treatments ever reach patients in a sustainable way.

Numinus has been working on solving these problems through its clinical trial site operations and practitioner training programs.

Cedar Clinical Research (CCR), the company's specialized clinical trial site operation, is capable of administering nearly 200 psychedelic dosing sessions annually and has accumulated meaningful, hands-on execution experience in psychedelic research delivery. As drug developers move through accelerated approval timelines, the need for qualified, experienced trial sites becomes acute. CCR is positioned to serve that need.

Numinus Training, the company's practitioner education division, is currently contracted to deliver therapist training for an active Phase 3 clinical trial program — one of the more credible external signals of the company's standing in the space. Therapist supply is among the most tangible near-term bottlenecks to scaled psychedelic care delivery. Training programs with real protocol depth and clinical grounding are far and few with Numinus' program being at the forefront.

Numinus recognizes that the gap between regulatory momentum and scaled, accessible care remains significant. Coding frameworks, payer workflows, clinical documentation standards, site readiness, and therapist supply all require sustained investment and expertise.

The company's assets — clinical research capacity, training infrastructure, and operational experience and implementation knowledge — will be crucial to providing access to the hundreds and thousands of patients who can benefit from the White House's mandate.

About Numinus Wellness Inc.

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTC: NUMIF) is a behavioral health and psychedelic infrastructure company focused on enabling the safe, scalable delivery of emerging therapies. Through Cedar Clinical Research, Numinus Training, and a body of operational IP built from years of real-world experience in psychedelic care delivery, Numinus works at the intersection of clinical research execution, practitioner readiness, and commercialization infrastructure.

For more information:
Investor Contact
Craig MacPhail
invest@numinusnetwork.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293317

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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