The Calmer Co. Secures Exclusive Global Distribution Agreement for Kava Extract Ingredients up to $25 million

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- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
August 16, 2026
Brisbane, Australia - The Calmer Co. International Limited (ASX: CCO), a leading consumer packaged goods company specialising in kava and other natural products that promote relaxation and sleep support, is pleased to announce the execution of an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with a multinational ingredients company (the"Distributor"), securing exclusive global distribution rights for the Company's range of kava extract ingredients.
The Agreement grants the Distributor exclusive rights to distribute the Company's kava extract ingredients across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and ASEAN markets.
To retain exclusivity, the Distributor must comply with minimum purchase commitments of approximately A$25 million over the initial three-year term, including approximately A$5.5million in the first year, representing a potentially significant new contracted revenue stream and validating the Company's growing botanical ingredients business.
Strategic Highlights
- Exclusive Distribution Agreement executed with a multinational ingredients company for the Company's kava extract ingredient range.
- To maintain exclusivity, the Distributor must meet minimum purchase commitments of approximately A$25 million over the initial three-year term, including approximately A$5.5 million for the first year of the Agreement, increasing in years two and three.
- Exclusive distribution rights granted across Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada and ASEAN markets, subject to meeting minimum purchase volumes.
- Initial three-year term with two further three-year renewal options, subject to the Distributor meeting minimum purchase and payment conditions.
- Establishes a co-branding arrangement for the Distributor's ingredient brand on the Company's finished products.
- Incorporates standard commercial protections, including retention of title and periodic price review rights.
- Reinforces The Calmer Co.'s strategy of monetising its Pacific kava supply chain through high-value branded ingredient sales alongside its consumer products business.
Securing a Global Distribution Partner for Kava Extract Ingredients
Chief Executive Officer Zane Yoshida said the Agreement was an important strategic step in monetising the Company's kava extract ingredients through a globally established distribution partner.
"This agreement represents a major validation of our botanical ingredients strategy. Securing a multi-year distribution commitment from a multinational ingredients company gives us confidence in the global demand for our kava extract range and provides a substantial, contracted revenue stream over the coming years."
"Importantly, this agreement complements the strategic initiatives we have announced over recent months, including our expanding Pacific supply chain and manufacturing capability. It reflects our disciplined approach to building an integrated Pacific kava business capable of delivering long-term value for shareholders."
The Agreement adds a new, exclusive global distribution channel for the Company's kava extract range, alongside its existing wholesale ingredients customer base, which is preserved under agreed carve-out arrangements. Together, these relationships provide the Company with a diversified, high-value ingredients sales channel supporting its broader kava value chain strategy.
Exclusive Distribution Agreement
Under the Agreement, the Distributor has been granted exclusive rights to distribute the Company's range of kava extract ingredients, including water-extracted and CO2-extractedNoble Kava products, across the Territory, subject to the Distributor meeting agreed annual minimum purchase requirements.
To maintain the exclusivity granted under the Agreement, the Distributor must meet minimum purchase requirements totalling approximately A$25 million over the initial three-year term, including approximately A$5.5 million in the first year, increasing in years two and three as minimum volumes grow.
The Distributor is part of a multinational ingredients group specialising in plant-derived and natural healthcare ingredients, supplying botanical, nutritional and plant-based raw materials into the dietary supplements, sports nutrition and complementary medicines markets, with distribution across more than 60 countries, reflecting its scale and standing as a strategic distribution partner for the Company's ingredients business.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from The Calmer Co. licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
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