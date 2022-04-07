U3O8 Corp is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the exploration of uranium and related minerals in South America. The group has a business presence in Canada, Colombia and Argentina.
Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production. Norasa project is the consolidation of the Valencia and Namibplaas Uranium projects.
Consolidated Uranium Inc.
Consolidated Uranium Inc is an exploration company. The company has an interest in the Ben Lomond and Georgetown uranium projects in Australia, and the Mountain Lake uranium project in Nunavut, Canada. In addition, it owns the Mt. Roe gold project located in the Pilbara region and the Kuulu Gold Project in Nunavut.
UEX Corporation
UEX Corp is an exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. It is involved in a portfolio of uranium and cobalt projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's projects include the West Bear Project, Christie Lake Project, Horseshoe-Raven Project and others.
GoviEx Uranium Inc.
GoviEx Uranium Inc is a Canada-based company involved in the industrial metals and mining business sector. It is focused on the evaluation and development of uranium properties located in the Republic of Niger. The asset portfolio of the company includes uranium development projects, including the Madaouela project in Niger, Mutanga project in Zambia, and Falea in Mali.