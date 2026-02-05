Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Appoints Jack Jacobs, Congressional Medal of Honour Recipient, Retired Army Colonel and Distinguished Business Executive to Board of Advisors

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Colonel Jack Jacobs to Tartisan Nickel Corp's. Board of Advisors.

Jack Jacobs was born in Brooklyn, New York. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Rutgers University and entered the U.S. Army in 1966 as a Second Lieutenant through the ROTC program. He served as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division, executive officer of an infantry battalion in the 7th Infantry Division and commanded the 4th Battalion 10th Infantry in Panama. A member of the faculty of the US Military Academy, Jacobs taught international relations and comparative politics, and he was a member of the faculty of the National War College in Washington, DC.

He was in Vietnam twice, both times as an advisor to Vietnamese infantry battalions, earning three Bronze Stars, two Silver Stars and the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest combat decoration. Jacobs retired as a Colonel.

He was a founder and Chief Operating Officer of AutoFinance Group Inc, one of the firms to pioneer the securitization of debt instruments; the firm was subsequently sold to Key Bank. He was a Managing Director of Bankers Trust, where he ran foreign exchange options worldwide and was a partner in the institutional hedge fund business. Jacobs subsequently founded a similar business for Lehman Brothers.

Jacobs is the co-chair of CapZone's USA Fund, which funds projects of the defense industrial base, and he serves on several charitable boards of directors, including the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation and the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. An on-air analyst for NBC News, he was a member of the team that produced the 2011 Murrow Award-winning Nightly News segment "Iraq: The Long Way Out." Colonel Jacobs is also the co-author of the memoir, If Not Now, When? , published by Penguin and winner of the Colby Award. His second work of non-fiction is Basic, released by St. Martin's Press in 2012, and he was an Executive Producer of the series Ten Weeks, which aired on Roku.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan Nickel states, "We welcome Colonel Jacobs to our Board of Advisors as we navigate our way in the Critical Minerals space with various government and corporate agencies. We look forward to working with Colonel Jacobs as we bring Tartisan Nickel Corp. to the next level in 2026 and beyond".

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian-based critical minerals exploration and development company which owns, the Kenbridge Nickel Project near Sioux Narrows, Northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Project near Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario as well as the Night Danger Turtle Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Pond Project near Dryden, Ontario.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 152,215,641 shares issued and outstanding (156,287,356 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282735

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

