MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%). Juanicipio is located in the Fresnillo Silver Trend in Mexico, and the JV is constructing and developing the surface and underground infrastructure on the property to support a 4,000tpd mining operation. Also, MAG has an expanded exploration program targeting multiple prospective targets at both Juanicipio and the Deer Trail 100% earn-in prloject in Utah.