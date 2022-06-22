Gold Investing News

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL)(“Collective” or the “Company”) is excited to announce the discovery of a new high-grade copper-gold-silver porphyry-related breccia at the Guayabales project, located in Caldas, Colombia. APC-1, which is the first ever diamond drill hole to test the Apollo target (“Apollo”), was collared approximately 600 metres southeast of the previously announced Olympus discovery hole that assayed 302 metres @ 1.11 g/t gold equivalent (see release dated March 15, 2022). Apollo is one of eight porphyry-related targets situated within a three-by-four-kilometre cluster area generated by the Company through grassroots exploration. As part of its fully funded 20,000 metre drill program for 2022, there are currently three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales, with two turning at Apollo and one turning at the Trap target.

Highlights (See Figures 1 – 4)

  • APC-1, intercepted the mineralized breccia from 291.6 metres downhole (170 metres vertical) with results as follows:
    • 87.8 metres @ 2.49 g/t AuEq including:

10.9 metres @ 4.55 g/t AuEq from 291.6 metres down hole; and

14.3 metres @ 3.67 g/t AuEq from 352 metres down hole

  • Mineralization is remarkably continuous along the axis of the discovery intercept and is hosted within a breccia sulphide matrix consisting of chalcopyrite (Cu) and pyrite. Additionally, overprinting carbonate base metal porphyry veins flood the breccia matrix in various locations along the mineralized interval in APC-1 with visible sphalerite (Zn) and Galena (Pb) observed. The breccia clasts are all quartz diorite in composition and this hydrothermal system is clearly linked to a porphyry system.
  • APC-1 was drilled to the south from Pad 1 on the northern fringe of an 800 metre X 700 metre target area as defined by rock sampling, soil geochemistry and geology mapping. Apollo remains open to the east, west, south and at depth for further expansion. Due to the size of the target area at Apollo, the Company has completed the construction of two additional drill pads. Drill holes APC-1W and APC-2 have already been completed with APC-3 and APC-4 currently underway. Future assay results for Apollo will be reported in batch format once received and interpreted by the Company.
  • The Apollo target area consists of newly generated porphyry and porphyry related targets with coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies in places measuring greater than 500 parts per million (“ppm”) in copper and 30 ppm in molybdenum. Additionally, surface sampling at Apollo has uncovered a series of high-grade gold outcrops with numerous rock samples assaying greater than 3 g/t gold.
  • Apollo is road accessible all year-round and is situated within an elevation range of 1,800 to 2,000 metres above sea level. Additionally, an electrical substation is located less than one kilometre from the target area.

“The discovery at Apollo opens a new and very exciting front for the Company. Firstly, it is the first time that the Company has discovered a significant amount of copper. Secondly, large mineralized systems generally have multiple styles of overprinting mineralization and in the case of Apollo, we have already observed three different mineralization types, namely two types of porphyry related CBM veins and of course the mineralized breccia. Our technical team also believes that the Apollo discovery may be the first in a series of porphyry and breccia discoveries at the Apollo target,” commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman. “With a second rig recently commissioned and now coring, we have made the decision to soon add a third rig to the program in order to aggressively unlock the potential value of this discovery.”

Table 1: Assays Results

HoleIDFrom (m)To (m)Intercept (m)**Au (g/t)Ag (g/t)Cu %Zn %Pb %Mo %AuEq (g/t)*
APC-1291.60379.4087.800.88610.390.070.050.0012.49
Incl291.60302.5010.901.031560.580.340.260.0014.55
and352.00366.3014.302.41280.500.020.000.0013.67

*AuEq (g/t) is calculated as follows: (Au (g/t) x 0.95) + (Ag g/t x 0.014 x 0.95) + (Cu (%) x 2.06 x 0.95) + (Mo (%) x 6.86 x 0.95+(Zn(%)x 0.80 x 0.95)+ (Pb(%)x 0.45 x 0.95) utilizing metal prices of Cu – US$4.50/lb, Mo – US$15.00/lb, Zn – US$1.75/lb, Pb – US$1.0/lb, Ag – $21/oz and Au – US$1,500/oz and recovery rates of 95% for Au, Ag, Cu, Mo, Zn and Mo. Recovery rate assumptions are speculative as no metallurgical work has been completed to date.
** A 0.4 g/t AuEq cut-off grade was employed with no more than 10% internal dilution. True widths are unknown, and grades are uncut.

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target

Figure 2: Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining the Porphyry and Breccia Targets, their Related Soil Anomalies and Drill Holes Completed or Currently Underway

Figure 3: Plan View of the Hydrothermal Breccia Discovery Made at Apollo

Figure 4: Apollo Target Cross Section N-S With APC-1 and Related Core Photos Highlighted

About Collective Mining Ltd.

To see our latest corporate presentation, please visit www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making significant new mineral discoveries and advance the projects to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own nearly 45% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, a total of eight major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grassroot discoveries at both projects with near-surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres at 1.11 g/t AuEq at the Olympus target, 163 metres at 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target and 87.8 metres at 2.49 g/t AuEg at the Apollo target. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected, from surface, 710 metres at 0.53 AuEq. (See press releases dated October 27th, 2021, November 15, 2021, March 15, 2022 and June 28, 2022 for AuEq calculations)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective’s future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/daebaee6-2d48-47e3-8e6d-7d0ffec9969c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/035afcd0-f037-41e8-acce-5e596b6ffe72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b416f51-a785-4cfe-ac2e-5c67658955d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37c36a24-ac20-4c9e-a57a-877175620c85


Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating in two upcoming and in-person industry conferences. Management looks forward to discussing its ongoing 20,000+ metre drill program that has yielded three discoveries from four targets to date, including visually encouraging intercepts from a fifth target.

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Collective Mining, Metallic Minerals, Vertex Resource Group, and Blackrock Silver Corp. on their latest news.The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.Collective Mining (TSXV:CNL) announces additional assay results from the Olympus Target

Collective Mining (CNL) has announced high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from the Olympic target at the Guayabales Project in Colombia. The company has three diamond drill rigs operating at the Guayabales Project as part of its 2022 drill program. Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the results from the Olympus and Apollo targets.
Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold and silver channel sample assay results from its grassroot generated Olympus target ("Olympus") within the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills turning at the Olympus and Apollo targets as well as the newly discovered Trap target. At Olympus, the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced discovery holes of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent and 216.7 metres @ 1.08 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15 and May 9, 2022, respectively).

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is advancing as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has three diamond drill rigs at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and the Olympus area where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) to the south and west. Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Surface mapping and soil and rock chip sampling at Apollo have outlined a porphyry target in the south with a porphyry-related hydrothermal breccia target flanking its northern side. Both the porphyry and breccia targets are characterized by coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum soil anomalies measuring greater than 500 parts per million ("ppm") and 30 ppm, respectively . Apollo covers an area measuring 750 metres X 580 metres and remains open to the east, west and south for further expansion.

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the final five diamond drill holes completed in late 2021 at the Donut Target ("Donut") as part of its maiden drill program at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales and plans to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling in 2022. The 2022 program will focus on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent while also testing for the first time a suite of new targets including but not limited to Victory East, Victory West, Olympus South and Apollo.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 22, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) and Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE:CDL) (the " Alliance ") are pleased to announce t hat the required permits to begin the 2022 drilling program on behalf of partner Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied") (TSX-V: CPR) have now been received. The drill program is expected to begin in mid July, 2022.  The Klondike Property consists of 76 unpatented mining claims, a State of Colorado Exploration Permit and an exclusive right to a State lease.

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results in Mali from Fekola North and Anaconda Area Exploration Drilling

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from Fekola North and the Anaconda area, and provide an update on the development of the Anaconda area.

VIDEO — John Feneck: Better Times Coming for Gold Juniors After Head Fake

Major miners like Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX:YRI,NYSE:AUY) ran higher in the first few months of the year, but their gains didn't trickle down to gold juniors.

"I think now we can look back at the period of time from say, January to April, as a head fake in our space. It head faked me too," said John Feneck, portfolio manager and consultant at Feneck Consulting.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he told the Investing News Network that ultimately the juniors will follow their bigger counterparts along for the ride.

Global central banks hold more than 35,500 metric tons (MT) of gold in their reserves. Most of that supply has been amassed since 2010, when central bankers commenced a gold-buying spree.

Central banks were net sellers of gold before that time, selling roughly 4,426 MT of gold between 2000 and 2009. But for more than a decade now they’ve been net buyers, and in 2022 central bank gold reserves are at their highest level since 1990, according to the World Gold Council (WGC).

In 2019, approximately 605 MT were added to the vaults of national financial institutions, the second highest amount in 50 years. Despite the record-setting total, it was a decrease year-over-year. In 2018, the 50 year bar was set with 656 MT of gold purchased.

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Next Price Call for Bitcoin, Gold's Path to Major Upside Move

Gareth Soloway of InTheMoneyStocks.com has been calling for bitcoin to fall below US$20,000 for quite some time, and the key cryptocurrency recently did just that.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, he outlined how he projected the price drop well before it happened, mentioning the double top he saw in the bitcoin chart, along with elements like wild market hype.

"You have the four year cycles in bitcoin, so that tells you an 80 to 85 percent correction — so at a bare minimum I was thinking U$20,000, which was the 2017 high," Soloway explained.

