Blockchain Investing News

Coinsmart Financial Inc .   one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has announced the addition of three key new hires in its Toronto office as it expands its leadership team to accelerate company growth after a record year. Jodi Klein joins as Head of Growth, Pierre Soulard as Chief Legal Officer, and Nooreen Kanji as Head of People. "We are extremely pleased to be able to announce the expansion to ...

Coinsmart Financial Inc . (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart'' or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, has announced the addition of three key new hires in its Toronto office as it expands its leadership team to accelerate company growth after a record year. Jodi Klein joins as Head of Growth, Pierre Soulard as Chief Legal Officer, and Nooreen Kanji as Head of People.

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

"We are extremely pleased to be able to announce the expansion to our leadership team with the addition of Jodi, Pierre, and Nooreen", said CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman . "These individuals bring enormous expertise and experience to CoinSmart, and we believe they will be valuable additions to CoinSmart's team as we look to continue to expand our operations both in Canada and abroad."

Jodi Klein , Head of Growth : Jodi brings over 15 years of expertise in Digital Marketing and Marketing Technology. Her background includes an extensive understanding of integrated marketing tactics and emerging tech across sectors spanning online gaming, financial services, automotive, and retail. Most recently, Jodi was Director of Marketing Acquisition and Digital Engagement Marketing at Scotiabank, as well as Senior Director of GroupM Trading division, and Digital Marketing Program Manager at Dell Canada.

Pierre Soulard , Chief Legal Officer: Pierre will oversee CoinSmart's corporate legal strategy and affairs and provide strategic guidance to the executive team and Board of Directors. Pierre joins CoinSmart from Miller Thomson LLP where he was a partner. He brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance, public and private M&A transactions, and corporate governance.  Pierre holds a BCL and LLB from McGill University and a Master of Law from Osgoode Hall Law School.

Nooreen Kanji , Head of People: Nooreen's newly-created role encompasses recruitment administration, onboarding, legal compliance, payroll, data and reporting and other general people-related activities within the team. Before joining Coinsmart, Nooreen previously worked at Coinsquare as Head of Culture and Engagement, and earlier as Manager of the Talent & Culture division at Anomaly.

CoinSmart is also proud to announce that the company has been designated as a Great Place to Work ® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Institute® Canada .

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

"At CoinSmart, we have always strived to create a prosperous, inclusive work environment where employees feel valued and recognized," said CEO Justin Hartzman . We have an extremely talented, hard-working team who work diligently to advance our vision at CoinSmart, so it is our responsibility to ensure they work in an environment in which they feel valued and can prosper. Our certification as a Great Place to Work is testament to the efforts we have put in to achieve this."

About Coinsmart Financial Inc.

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail ( Canada ) and Fortune magazine ( USA ). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may","could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c7653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coinsmart Financial Inc.NEO:SMRTBlockchain Investing
SMRT:AQN
coinsmart stock

CoinSmart Financial Inc


Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Announces Increase in Key Performance Metrics

CoinSmart Announces Increase in Key Performance Metrics

Despite market volatility, the platform saw significant increases in overall volumes and new users in Q4 2021 over Q3 2021

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) ( "CoinSmart" or the "Company" ) one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced that despite a sustained period of risk-off selling across the digital asset market over the past few months, the company has experienced large percentage increases in a number of key growth metrics in Q4 2021 compared to Q3 2021.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Hockey League and CoinSmart Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

Canadian Hockey League and CoinSmart Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

CoinSmart now the official crypto trading partner for the CHL; National partnership one of the first of its kind in Canada

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), one of Canada's leading crypto asset trading platforms, today announced a long-term national sponsorship agreement with the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) to become the CHL's Official Crypto Trading Partner across its three member leagues, the OHL, WHL, and the QMJHL.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CoinSmart Financial Announces NEO Exchange Approval of Share Buyback Program

CoinSmart Financial Announces NEO Exchange Approval of Share Buyback Program

 Coinsmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR) (" CoinSmart " or the " Company "), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a Notice of Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " Share Buyback Program ") with the NEO Exchange which has been accepted for the purchase of up to 10% of the public float of its common shares (the " Shares ").

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

Management and the board of directors of the Company believe that the current market price of the Shares does not adequately reflect their value based on market comparables, and that the purchase of Shares under the Share Buyback Program is in the best interests of the Company. The Company believes the Share Buyback Program is a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.

Pursuant to the Share Buyback Program, CoinSmart may purchase up to a maximum of 2,764,765 Shares, representing approximately 10% of its public float of Shares as at the date hereof, subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids. In accordance with NEO Exchange rules, daily purchases (other than pursuant to a block purchase exception) on the NEO Exchange under the Share Buyback Program cannot exceed the greater of 25% of the average daily trading volume on the NEO Exchange or 1,000 Shares.

The actual number of Shares that will be purchased under the Share Buyback Program, if any, and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company from time to time. The timing and extent of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, valuation of the Shares, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. Purchases under the Share Buyback Program may be made through open market transactions on the NEO Exchange and/or any Canadian alternative trading systems on which the Shares are traded, based on the prevailing market price. Any Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program will be cancelled.

The Company intends to appoint Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood ") as the broker through which the Company will conduct purchases under the Share Buyback Program, which purchases will be completed pursuant to the policies of the NEO Exchange. The Company and Haywood intend on entering into a dealer agreement and automatic share purchase plan outlining the terms upon which the Share Buyback Program will be conducted.] The price that the Company will pay for the Shares purchased under the Share Buyback Program, if any, will be the prevailing market price of such Shares at the time of the applicable purchases.

The period during which the Company will be authorized to make purchases under the Share Buyback Program will commence on January 21, 2022 and end the earlier of (i) January 21, 2023 or (ii) such earlier date on which the maximum number of Shares are purchased under the Share Buyback Program. The Company has not purchased any Shares during the previous year pursuant to any issuer bid. To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company currently intends to sell any Shares under the Share Buyback Program.

About CoinSmart
CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a restricted dealer and a marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (" forward-looking information ") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/18/c0500.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Codebase Adds Senior Technology Advisor

Codebase Adds Senior Technology Advisor

Mr. Manan Mehta, Blockchain Engineer and Entrepreneur to Advise on Leveraging Code's Existing Technology Assets and Investments, and Identifying New Opportunities Including Within the Metaverse

Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that the Company's has appointed Mr. Manan Mehta, blockchain engineer and entrepreneur, as Senior Technology Advisor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin: A Brief Price History of the First Cryptocurrency

In just over a decade, bitcoin has grown a cult-like following and surged to impressive heights. Now the digital asset of choice, bitcoin’s meteoric rise is unlike any other commodity, resource or asset.

Bitcoin has paved the way for the growing cryptocurrency asset class, amassing a loyal following and surging to an all-time high of US$68,649.05 on November 10, 2021.

But bitcoin hasn't gone straight up. In the 14 years since the world’s first digital currency was introduced, it's gone through peaks and troughs, keeping market participants on their toes.

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION: Banxa announces $169 million January Transaction Volume - up 207% Year-on-Year

CORRECTION: Banxa announces $169 million January Transaction Volume - up 207% Year-on-Year

This press release corrects and replaces the earlier press release with updated year over year growth percentages.

Highlights:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Banxa Announces $169 Million January Transaction Volume - Up 300% Year-on-Year

Banxa Announces $169 Million January Transaction Volume - Up 300% Year-on-Year

Highlights:

  • January 2022 Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of AUD $169m (USD $121m) up 300% Year-on-Year
  • Signed 5 new partners in January, including Ethereum zkRollup layer 2 protocol LoopRing
  • Added 12 new fiat currencies in January

Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) (OTCQX:BNXAF) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the world's first listed payment service provider (PSP) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry, has today announced its January 2022 TTV, recording AUD $169.3 million (USD $121.4m) which is in line with the general market trends

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skychain Announces Director Appointment

Skychain Announces Director Appointment

Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) ("Skychain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bernard (Wing Mou) Fung to the board of directors. Mr. Fung has over 30 years' experience in the corporate management, corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions of high-tech, as well as clean and renewable energy companies. Since 2009, Mr. Fung has been the Deputy Chairman of Advanced Fiber Resources (Zhuhai) Ltd., listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and previously held executive positions in technology companies involved in manufacturing and distribution of computer hardware. Mr. Fung received his bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Essex in England in 1985. Mr. Fung's international experience in computer infrastructure will complement the Company in assessing new opportunities. Mr. Fung was the placee for $1million of the total private placement of $1.1million announced on December 31, 2021, which was closed with TSX Venture Exchange's approval.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ken Wang as the President of the Company. Dr. Wang was announced as an appointee to the Advisory Board of the Company on December 31, 2021. Concurrently the Company has made changes to the management of its subsidiaries.

Keep reading...Show less
Prophecy Defi

Prophecy DeFi


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×