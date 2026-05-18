Coinbase to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Coinbase Global, Inc. announced today that Emilie Choi, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alesia Haas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at 5:40 a.m. PT / 8:40 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the virtual session will be available on Coinbase's Investor Relations website at https://investor.coinbase.com .

Disclosure Information

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Company uses its Investor Relations website (investor.coinbase.com), its blog (blog.coinbase.com), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, its X feed (@coinbase), Brian Armstrong's X feed (@brian_armstrong), its LinkedIn page, and its YouTube channel as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Coinbase

Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Every experience runs on Coinbase's full-stack platform powering the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.

Press:
press@coinbase.com

Investor Relations:
investor@coinbase.com

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