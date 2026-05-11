Canada is emerging as a leader in digital finance, driven by regulatory advancements and innovative exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking tokenized assets.

The Budget Implementation Act, 2025, No. 1 introduced Canada’s first stablecoin regulations, placing Canadian-pegged assets under Bank of Canada oversight. This transition from hype to a regulated reality fosters trust among institutional and individual users.

During an interview on the Investing News Network podcast, Ken Chen of Global X Investments Canada highlighted how tokenization and stablecoins will transform the nation’s financial infrastructure, payments and investment landscape by providing access to previously illiquid assets and enhancing diversification, as well as efficient, cost-effective financial services.

While some fear oversight hinders progress, Canada’s history with Bitcoin ETFs suggests that thoughtful regulation actually accelerates growth.

Looking ahead, widespread adoption within financial infrastructure will lower costs and increase global competitiveness. As tokenization moves into the mainstream, it will complement traditional finance, creating a secure and innovative ecosystem for banking and payments.

Listen to the full interview with Chen for more insights on Canada’s financial future.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.