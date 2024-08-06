Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX: Full Service Precious Metals Dealer and Exchange Operator


Neptune GBX, a trusted partner for wealth management solutions, is a full-service precious metals dealer, and exchange operator in Wilmington, Delaware. Founded in 2002, the company has been building its reputation in the precious metals industry consistently expanding its services and expertise to meet the evolving needs of its diverse clientele. Neptune GBX focuses on first-class cost-efficient solutions, establishing itself as a knowledgeable and reliable partner in this specialized market.

Neptune GBX's combination of expertise, innovative products, and client-centric approach positions it as a distinctive and valuable partner in the precious metals investment sector.

Neptune GBX silver vault in 20 years$100,000 investment with 10% ROI compounded

Neptune GBX's value proposition centers on empowering clients through education and insightful market analysis. The company places a strong emphasis on client education. By providing clients with essential knowledge and tools, Neptune GBX enables them to navigate the precious metals investment landscape with confidence.

Company Highlights

  • Neptune Vault offers significantly lower premiums—up to 25 percent less than competitors. This reduction in premium costs translates to potential gains of more than twice over the long run. Minimizing spreads is crucial, and Neptune Vault excels in providing cost-effective options for investors.
  • Neptune-GBX has teamed up with Franklin Templeton’s Fiduciary Trust International to provide precious metals investors with institutional-quality custodian, cash management and reporting services. This means products and services are tailored for various client types, from individual investors to wealth management professionals.
  • Neptune Vault accounts offer storage fees as low as 0.30 percent per annum, ensuring substantial savings over time. For comparison, the PSLV Silver Fund has a management expense ratio of 0.60 percent. With Neptune Vault at 0.40 percent, investors gain an extra 1 percent every 5 years, totaling a 5 percent gain over 25 years.
  • Neptune Vault accounts provide instant liquidity with better spreads than coins and small bars. With live pricing available five days a week, there is no need for shipping or assaying. A simple phone call or email can liquidate your investment promptly, ensuring access to funds in times of urgent need.
  • Every ounce in a Neptune Vault account is directly allocated to the client's name, ensuring no over-allocation. The vault provides an asset custody letter to affirm true ownership, giving you peace of mind that you own the metal outright.
  • Neptune Vault makes redemptions straightforward and quick. With just a phone call or email, your bullion can be transferred, shipped, or converted within days. The segregated and allocated nature of the product ensures that it is always ready for you, providing essential quick access to your physical investment.
  • The PMC Ounce® offers diversified exposure to multiple precious metals.

This Neptune GBX profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Neptune GBX to receive an Investor Presentation

The Conversation (0)
Assays up to 63g/t Gold and 3.2% Copper Highlight Immense Exploration Upside

Assays up to 63g/t Gold and 3.2% Copper Highlight Immense Exploration Upside

Proceeds of successful capital raising will help fund follow up work to refine drilling targets

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report highly promising gold and copper assays from soil sampling and rock chips at its Comet Vale Project in WA (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Three 2 ounce gold bullion bars on top of US dollar bills with gold-colored price chart on top.

4 Ways to Invest in Gold for Retirement (Updated 2024)

If you’ve been watching the gold space in recent years, you may know that the precious metal has appreciated in value by over 750 percent since 2000, when it was under US$300 per ounce.

Even when adjusting for inflation, the value of gold is still up a significant 350 percent over that period.

Given that fact, investors may want to turn their attention to investing in gold as a retirement plan. While there are pros and cons to using gold for retirement savings, many successful investors consider the metal a safe-haven investment.

Keep reading...Show less
Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars, green up arrow and US Federal Reserve flag.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Reacts to Fear, Uranium Sector Dissects Cameco Results

The gold price was on the rise this week, briefly passing US$2,500 per ounce before ending lower.

The US Federal Reserve's latest meeting provided a boost midway through the week. As was widely expected, the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.25 to 5.5 percent, but it's indicated a cut may come as early as September.

In a press conference after the gathering, Chair Jerome Powell said a reduction "could be on the table" if inflation continues to fall. The Fed would like to see an inflation rate of 2 percent, and its preferred gauge, the personal consumption expenditures price index, was up 2.5 percent year-on-year in June. Month-on-month it rose 0.1 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Mining Plays a Vital Role in Advancing the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, says Barrick

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Given its importance to the economies of many developing countries and the proximity of its activities to people and natural habitats, the mining sector is uniquely placed to support the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow at the Company's fourth annual sustainability update today.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of a newspaper.

Agnico Eagle Reports Record Free Cashflow, Allocates Additional Funds to Exploration

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM) announced its Q2 financial and operating results on Wednesday (July 31), reporting record numbers on the back of gold's strong price move during the period.

The company achieved net income of US$472 million, or US$0.95 per share, up 46 percent from the previous year. Its adjusted net income came to US$535.3 million, or US$1.07 per share — a new record.

Free cashflow also saw significant growth, marking the third consecutive quarter of record performance.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

CENTURY LITHIUM PRODUCES LITHIUM CARBONATE ONSITE AT PILOT PLANT

Zodiac Gold Receives EPA Permit and Mobilizes Drill Rig to Alasala Target

South Star Announces Additional Sales of Natural Flake Graphite Concentrate to U.S. Customer

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

