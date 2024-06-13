Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

Bitcoin Well Announces Release of Bitcoin Well - A Revolutionary Bitcoin Rewards Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta June 13 2024 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announces that it has launched its Bitcoin (Wishing) Well to reward loyal customers and encourage customer activity.

The Bitcoin (Wishing) Well is like a bitcoin dispenser mixed with a retro 90's look and feel. Bitcoin Well customers can redeem Bitcoin Well points (earned by being an active user) to "toss a coin" into the Bitcoin (Wishing) Well (" Coin Tosses "). Each Coin Toss is guaranteed to earn the customer at least 500 sats (roughly equivalent to $0.50 at today's bitcoin prices) and has a chance to win 1,000,000 sats (roughly equivalent to $1,000). You can read more about the Bitcoin (Wishing) Well on the Company's blog post at https://bitcoinwell.com/blog/how-to-earn-bitcoin-with-bitcoin-well .

"This is so much more than your average rewards program," said Adam O'Brien, founder and CEO of the Company. "The Bitcoin (Wishing) Well hits a few key pieces that I think will propel Bitcoin Well into its next phase of growth. Most importantly, this rewards program is uniquely positioned to identify with the culture of our key demographic - a key to any great marketing strategy in 2024. We now have a gamified rewards program that is fun and rewarding, but most importantly is heavily branded and identifiable."

The Company plans to sponsor livestreams and video podcasters who will play the Bitcoin (Wishing) Well game, and their audience will be able to redeem the bitcoin rewards. We are hopeful that the audience will want to continue playing and will sign up to Bitcoin Well in order to do so. The Company believes this will accelerate signups and activity on the Bitcoin Portal.

Since the release of the Bitcoin (Wishing) Well late last week, the Company has seen over 350 Coin Tosses.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is on a mission to enable independence. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. We call this future-proofing money. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Online Bitcoin Portal business units drive cash flow to help fund this mission.

Join our investor community and follow us on Nostr , , and to keep up to date with our business.

Bitcoin Well contact information

For additional investor & media information, please contact:

Adam O'Brien

Tel: 1 888 711 3866

ir@bitcoinwell.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information, which is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", or the negative thereof and similar expressions. All statements herein other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking information including, but not limited to, statements in respect of Bitcoin Well's business plans, strategy and outlook. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information including, but not limited to, the risk factors described in Bitcoin Well's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023. Forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents Bitcoin Well's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change. Bitcoin Well disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

