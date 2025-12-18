Cobre Uncovers "Higher-grade" Copper at Cosmos Target, Assay Results Expected February 2026

Cobre (ASX:CBE) has completed a drilling program at its Cosmos target in Botswana, where the company has uncovered a higher-grade mineralised zone compared to nearby Comet target, according to CEO Adam Wooldridge.

“What's really come through as being very interesting at the Cosmos target is the fact that you have a higher-grade zone at the mineralised contact compared to Comet next door, for example.”

He added that the uncovered zone has “grades of a couple of percent copper over a few meters, and it appears to have a pretty good lateral continuity of this high-grade zone.”

The recent drilling focused on step-out holes designed to test the continuity and potential mining methods at Cosmos.

“What we're doing with the current drill program is really assessing whether the Cosmos target could be a candidate for both conventional underground mining, as well as an extension to our in-situ copper recovery process that we're proposing at the Ngami project,” Wooldridge noted.

Assay results from the current drilling program are expected in February, which will help determine the project’s development pathway, Wooldridge stated.

Watch the full interview with Wooldridge above.