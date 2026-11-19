CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that MSI GuaranteedWeather and Edge Tech AG have executed the first block trade in its new Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 options, brokered by TP ICAP, on November 17, 2026.
"Our Wind Power contracts are a significant step forward for renewable energy hedging," said Peter Keavey, Managing Director and Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products at CME Group. "Wind is the key variable in the power stack, and these products provide the first listed tool to help clients manage their exposure directly."
CME Group launched its financially settled Wind Power futures and options contracts on October 5. The five contracts cover four key global power regions:
- Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2019 Index
- Wind Power Germany ERA5 100m 2022 B Index
- Wind Power UK ERA5 100m 2022 Index
- Wind Power Australia VIC 2024-06 Index
- Wind Power U.S. Texas ERCOT ERA5 100m 2022 Index
Wind Power futures and options are listed on and subject to the rules of NYMEX. For more information on these products, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Groupe Rd, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CME-G
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-announces-first-trade-for-wind-power-contracts-302944734.html
SOURCE CME Group