Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-02 has been completed, logged, measured and zones of mineralization have been identified.

  • DDH WD-26-02 was successful, intersecting base metal sulphides, pyrite and chalcopyrite mineralization between 39.20 and 273.35 meters (234.15 m.) with 2 distinct horizons of visible Cu bearing VMS mineralization, the lower, a new copper rich VMS horizon at depth.
  • DDH WD-26-02 was collared in the north and drilled at an azimuth of 175 degrees and a dip of -60 degrees to a final depth of 290.50 meters to expand mineralization intersected in 2024 and 3D Modeling by Apex Geoscience.
  • The drill hole was collared in siliceous volcanics followed by sequence of banded sediments, the presence of local pyrite +/- chalcopyrite commencing at 39.20 meters then increasing at approximately 97.00 meters.
  • At 102.50 meters, pyrite and chalcopyrite are within black sediments followed by the upper mineralized zone between 105.80 and 114.30 meters (8.50m.) consisting of abundant pyrite and visible chalcopyrite (Figure 1).
  • Pyrite +/- chalcopyrite mineralization continues to 204.60 meters, the lower contact comprised of sheared volcanics. Between 204.60 and 222.30 meters, (17.70m) a new Cu bearing VMS horizon was intersected having a true width of 17.70 meters, comprised of 70% sulphides including massive, visible chalcopyrite, pyrite, galena and sphalerite (Figures 3 and 4).
  • The sulphide mineralization over the 234.15 meters occurs within both sediments and silicified volcanics as bands, stringers and fine-grained masses adjacent to the VMS horizons.

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Figure 1: New, Copper Rich Lower Zone, (204.60 - 222.30 meters)

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Figure 2: Massive Chalcopyrite, Upper Zone

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Figure 3: Massive Chalcopyrite and Pyrite at 216.00 meters, New VMS Horizon (Lower Zone)

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Gary Lohman, VP Exploration, Director stated, "Drilling continues to intersect massive to semi massive copper bearing mineralization, the new horizon at depth a welcome surprise confirming the robust nature of the Wedge. Due to the massive nature of the mineralization and presence of galena and sphalerite, we also look forward to the lead and zinc assays in addition to gold and silver."

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Figure 4: Jim Walker, PhD, P.Geo. and G. Lohman, P.Geo. reviewing the Lower Zone mineralization

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Apex Geoscience was present at site, confirming all Nine Mile Drill Holes, inspecting core, reviewing current drill program progress and providing insight in preparation for a NI 43-101 report. Apex Geoscience recommended additional holes on the North flank of the deposit, to aid with their 3D modeling and the 43-101 Assessment report in progress.

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Figure 5: Drill Hole Location, DDH-WD-26-02

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Patrick J. Cruickshank, CEO & Director stated "We continue to demonstrate a very large copper dominant system exists at the Wedge Mine. We were pleased to have both Apex Geoscience & Jim Walker to share technical expertise and advise on the current drill program, both onsite and in the core shack. We look forward to sharing our certified results and our next hole summary. This drill season will be a defining one for our company, and it has started off very successfully on the heels of last fall's program."

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Figure 6: Orbit Garant Drill Rig on site, Drill Hole WD-26-02

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All drill core has been measured, logged, photographed, marked for sampling at the company's warehouse in Bathurst, New Brunswick. A quick XRF analysis was also completed for base metal confirmation - filtering and width identification in definition for sampling core for ALS Global. When sampling is complete, the samples will be shipped to ALS Global in Moncton, New Brunswick, for Base, Precious Metal and Antimony analysis.

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., PGO., VP Exploration and Director who acts as the Company's Qualified Person, and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on Critical Minerals VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its four VMS Projects: Wedge VMS Project, Nine Mile Brook VMS Project, California Lake VMS Project, and the Canoe Landing Lake (East - West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on Critical Minerals Exploration (CME), positioning for the boom in AI Data Centers and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

Social Media
X: @NineMileMetals
LinkedIn: Nine Mile Metals
Facebook: @Nine Mile Metals

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals LTD.

"Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA"
CEO and Director
T: +1.506-800-0581
E: info@ninemilemetals.com

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. . Forward-looking statements in this press release include that (a) prior to commencing the 2023 exploration drill program, the ground will be mapped at surface and representative samples analyzed to determine the base and precious metal assay values , (b) the Ag and Au values will be reported upon receipt of the certified assay results from ALS Global, and (c) our current financial raise will enable us to drill the Wedge Project (along with our Canoe Landing VMS Project and follow up exploration work on our California Lake VMS Project) this season as opposed to next year. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

The Canadian Venture Building, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 www.ninemilemetals.com (506) 804-6117 T

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301857

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