Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Trading Halt

Medtronic
This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen
Description
The securities of Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (‘COV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of COV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Sam Dorland
Adviser, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A medical technology company based in Australia, Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) is revolutionising women's healthcare with its disruptive cancer detection platform technology, through a simple blood test that can accurately detect ovarian cancer early – the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.
Approximately 50 percent of women will die within five years of an ovarian cancer diagnosis. The chances of survival beyond five years, however, increase with early detection. According to the American Cancer Society, only about 20 percent of ovarian cancers are diagnosed at an early stage, and more than 90 percent of women live beyond five years when the cancer is detected early.
With early diagnosis being key to a higher survival rate, ovarian cancer has become a target for biomarker research. And one particular biomarker holds promise.
Cleo’s technology is underpinned by the CXCL10 novel and patented biomarker, which was first identified as a small inflammatory molecule in ovarian cancer tissue sections. Subsequent research demonstrated that CXCL10 was overexpressed in ovarian cancers, but importantly not expressed in benign disease, and remains throughout the lifetime of the cancer. The biomarker effectively provides a robust indicator at all stages of cancer. Recognizing that early detection is a significantly unmet need in the clinical diagnostics market, Cleo Diagnostics is focused on bringing to market a simple blood test to accurately detect ovarian cancer early.
The addressable market for a technology like this is compelling, and with a management team that brings to the table decades of leadership experience in the medical technology space, Cleo is well-positioned to leverage this market opportunity.
Cleo chief executive and executive director Dr. Richard Allman has over 30 years of experience in commercially focused scientific research and innovation. Over the course of his career, Allman has overseen and expedited a product development pipeline covering no less than six major cancers, cardiovascular disease, type-2 diabetes and a commercially available COVID-19 test.
Chief scientific officer Dr. Andrew Stephens boasts an equally impressive resume. A career research scientist with two decades of experience in molecular and cellular biology, Stephens is named in over 60 academic publications and holds numerous patents in the cancer therapy and diagnostic space. Cleo’s blood test looks for a novel and patented biomarker in the blood called CXCL10, which was discovered by Stephens, the product of over ten years of scientific work at Monash Medical Centre's Hudson Institute of Medical Research.
There's also Professor Tom Jobling, Cleo's non-executive director and medical advisor. As the head of gynaecological oncology at Monash Health and visiting medical officer at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre, Jobling has been treating ovarian cancer for over thirty years. He was also the founding Chairman of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (OCRF)
Non-executive director Lucinda Nolan, meanwhile, brings significant business and strategic expertise to the table. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
These experienced professionals, together with the other members of Cleo’s management and board, have developed a staged execution strategy focused on de-risking the pathway to the international screening market — ensuring that, although Cleo is still in its advanced R&D stage, its prospects for commercialisation remain incredibly promising.
Developed over the course of a decade by Dr. Andrew Stephens, Cleo’s blood test is underpinned by the CXCL10 novel and patented protein biomarker known to be present in all stages of ovarian cancer. By combining CXCL10 with several other biomarkers in a custom algorithm, Cleo can not only be used in triage, but also for the purposes of screening and recurrence testing. The project is currently in the advanced R&D stage and has so far conducted two clinical studies, analysing more than 700 patient samples in the process.
Dr. Richard Allman has over 30 years of scientific research leadership and innovation with a clear focus on commercialisation. He has wide experience in research leadership, innovation management, and intellectual property strategy, covering oncology, diagnostics, and product development.
Previously, Allman was chief scientific officer at Genetic Technologies (ASX:GTG). Recent successes include the strategic design and management of a second-generation breast cancer risk assessment test from concept to commercial launch and a similar test for colorectal cancer. These tests have now been NATA-accredited and comprise the first commercially available polygenic risk tests in Australia.
More recently, Allman supervised the underlying R&D, translation, regulatory approval, patent filing and commercial launch of a COVID-19 disease severity test within a 12-month period. This strategy has been utilised to expedite a product development pipeline covering six major cancers, cardiovascular disease and type-2 diabetes which were commercially launched in March 2022.
Dr. Andrew Stephens is a career research scientist with 20 years of experience in molecular and cellular biology research. He has broad experience in academic and pre-clinical research and a strong focus on translation and the commercialisation of research findings. He established and leads an independent academic research group at the Hudson Institute of Medical Research, investigating mechanisms that contribute to the formation, progression and dissemination of high grade, serous epithelial ovarian cancers. Since 2010, his research has focused on biomarker identification and development in ovarian cancer and the development of therapeutic strategies to improve patient outcomes. He is also actively involved across the biotech sector, with appointments to the scientific advisory for Invion and AMTBio.
Stephens has more than 60 academic publications and numerous patents (pending and provisional) in the cancer therapeutic and diagnostic space.
Professor Thomas Jobling is director of gynaecologic oncology at Monash Medical Centre. He graduated from Monash University in 1980 and did his postgraduate sub-specialist training in gynaecologic oncology in London at the Royal Marsden and St Bartholomew's hospitals. Jobling has subsequently been elected as a member of the Society of Pelvic Surgeons and is also founder of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation (1999). He was the chairman of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation Board. His major interests are in radical surgery for ovarian cancer and the application of robotic surgery for gynaecological malignancy.
Jobling is an active member of a research team in biomarker detection and proteomics in ovarian cancer. He is involved as a collaborative investigator on a number of international clinical trials and is a member of the Australia and New Zealand Gynaecologic Oncology Group, the Australian Society of Gynaecologic Oncology, the Victorian Cooperative Oncology Group and the International Society of Gynaecological Cancer.
Lucinda Nolan is a non-executive director and was most recently the CEO of the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation. She has a wealth of knowledge and experience across the public sector and not-for-profit environments. Prior to joining the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, she was selected as the first female CEO of the Country Fire Authority, one of the world’s largest volunteer-based emergency services organisations. She also spent 32 years with Victoria Police, reaching the rank of deputy commissioner. She was awarded the Australian Police Medal in 2009.
Nolan is also the chair of BankVic and a director on the boards of Alkira Box Hill and the Melbourne Archdiocese of Catholic Schools. She has a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) from Melbourne University and is an alum of the Advanced Management Programme at Harvard University.
Adrien Wing began his professional career practising in the audit and corporate advisory divisions of a chartered accounting firm. He has over 25 years of experience in the corporate sector with a large portion of this experience in ASX small caps, lead in IPO transactions and post listing reverse takeovers and acquisitions across a range of industry sectors and jurisdictions. He also has a strong pedigree in the life sciences industry being the founder of Rhythm Biosciences and bringing that entity to the ASX in 2017.Wing currently serves as an officer/director on the following company boards: New Age Exploration (ASX: NAE), director and joint company secretary; Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG), director and joint company secretary; Sparc Technologies (ASX:SPN), company secretary; and Osmond Resources (ASX:OSM), company secretary.
Medtronic
This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen
Medtronic was named the winner of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Awards in the Best Corporate Steward-Large Business category.
This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and "maintain good citizenship as a company," which is a key tenet of the Medtronic Mission.
The annual Citizens Awards highlight how businesses serve as a force for good - expanding opportunity and driving progress in every aspect of society. The Best Corporate Steward Award category recognizes companies that are responsive and responsible members of society, whose overall values, operational practices, and decision-making exemplify "shared value."
Learn more about the award recognition at: https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-social-responsibility/2023-citizens-awards-winners
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Medtronic
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: Medtronic
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.
Date : Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time : 8:30 a.m. ET
Telephone : Toll Free: 1-888-664-6383 or International 1-416-764-8650
Webcast : www.knighttx.com or Webcast
This is a listen-only audio webcast. Media Player is required to listen to the broadcast.
Replay : An archived replay will be available for 30 days at www.knighttx.com .
________________________________________
About Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com .
Forward-Looking Statement
This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.
|Investor Contact:
|Knight Therapeutics Inc.
|Samira Sakhia
|Arvind Utchanah
|President & Chief Executive Officer
|Chief Financial Officer
|T: 514.484.4483
|T. +598.2626.2344
|F: 514.481.4116
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Email: IR@knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
|Website: www.knighttx.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its third-quarter 2023 financial results and other key updates from the quarter
"We are pleased with our solid third-quarter performance, as each of our business segments posted year-over-year revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. We remain focused on advancing our R&D pipeline, strengthening our balance sheet and executing on our commercial strategies to drive global growth," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.
Bausch Health (excl. B+L) R&D Update
___________________________________
1 This is a non-GAAP measure or a non-GAAP ratio. For further information on non-GAAP measures and non-GAAP ratios, please refer to the "Non-GAAP Information" section of this news release. Please also refer to tables at the end of this news release for a reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Third Quarter 2023 Revenue Performance
Total reported revenues were $2.24 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $2.05 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $192 million, or 9%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $6 million and acquisitions, divestitures, and discontinuations of $19 million, revenue increased by 9% organically1 compared with the third quarter of 2022.
Reported revenues by segment were as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Reported Change
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|Amount
|Pct.
Change at Constant Currency1
(Non-GAAP)
Change in Organic Revenue1
(Non-GAAP)
Total Bausch Health Revenues
|$
|2,238
|$
|2,046
|$
|192
|9
|%
|9
|%
|9
|%
Bausch Health (excl. B+L)
|$
|1,231
|$
|1,104
|$
|127
|12
|%
|10
|%
|10
|%
Salix segment
|$
|614
|$
|544
|$
|70
|13
|%
|13
|%
|13
|%
International segment
|$
|275
|$
|250
|$
|25
|10
|%
|3
|%
|4
|%
Solta Medical segment
|$
|83
|$
|72
|$
|11
|15
|%
|17
|%
|17
|%
Diversified segment
|$
|259
|$
|238
|$
|21
|9
|%
|9
|%
|9
|%
Bausch + Lomb segment
|$
|1,007
|$
|942
|$
|65
|7
|%
|8
|%
|7
|%
Salix Segment
Salix segment reported and organic1 revenues were $614 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $544 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $70 million, or 13%. Sales growth was driven by Xifaxan®, Relistor®, and Trulance®.
International Segment
International segment reported revenues were $275 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $250 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $25 million, or 10%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $17 million and divestitures and discontinuations of $1 million, segment revenues increased organically1 by 4% compared with the third quarter of 2022, led by strong performances in Latin America and Poland.
Solta Medical Segment
Solta Medical segment reported revenues were $83 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $72 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $11 million, or 15%, which was driven by growth in the Asia Pacific region. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $1 million, segment revenues increased organically1 by 17% compared with the third quarter of 2022.
Diversified Segment
Diversified segment reported revenues were $259 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $238 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $21 million, or 9% on both a reported and organic1 basis, primarily attributable to increases in sales in Generics and Neurology.
Bausch + Lomb Segment
Bausch + Lomb segment reported revenues were $1,007 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with $942 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $65 million, or 7%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $10 million, acquisitions of $15 million and divestitures and discontinuations of $3 million, the Bausch + Lomb segment revenue increased organically1 by 7%, compared with the third quarter of 2022, driven by increases across all business units.
Consolidated Operating Income
Consolidated operating income was $14 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared with operating income of $244 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $230 million. The change is primarily due to an increase in goodwill impairments, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, and investments in research and development, which were partially offset by higher revenues and associated gross profit, and lower amortization of intangible assets.
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Bausch Health
Net loss attributable to Bausch Health for the third quarter of 2023 was $378 million, compared with net income attributable to Bausch Health of $399 million for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of $777 million, primarily due to the decrease in Operating Income and a gain on extinguishment of debt of $570 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1 for the third quarter of 2023 was $377 million, compared with $277 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $100 million primarily due to higher revenues and gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and investments in research and development.
(Loss) Earnings Per Share Attributable to Bausch Health
GAAP loss per share attributable to Bausch Health for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.03, compared with earnings per share of $1.10 for the third quarter of 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)1
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP )1 was $830 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $766 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $64 million.
Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities
The Company generated $281 million of cash from operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 compared with cash used of $1,263 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in cash flow reflects improved operating results as well as the impact in 2022 of a reduction of $1.2 billion from restricted cash in connection with the settlement of legacy U.S. securities litigation.
Balance Sheet Highlights as of September 30, 2023:
2023 Financial Outlook
The Company updated its full-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance:
|Previous Guidance (as of Aug. 3, 2023)
|Current Guidance (as of Nov. 2, 2023)
|BHC
BHC
(excl. B+L)
|B+L
|BHC
BHC
(excl. B+L)
|B+L
Revenues (in Billions)
|$
|8.45 - $8.65
|$
|4.50 - $4.65
|$
|3.95 - $4.00
|$
|8.585 - $8.710
|$
|4.550 - $4.625
|$
|4.035 - $4.085
Organic1 growth vs. Prior Year
|2%-5%
|4%-6%
Adjusted EBITDA1 (in Billions)
|$
|3.00 - $3.15
|$
|2.30 - $2.40
|$
|0.70 - $0.75
|$
|3.01 - $3.11
|$
|2.30 - $2.35
|$
|0.71 - $0.76
Other than with respect to GAAP revenues, the Company only provides guidance on a non-GAAP basis. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 to GAAP net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation. Because deductions (such as restructuring, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt and litigation and other matters) used to calculate projected net income (loss) vary dramatically based on actual events, the Company is not able to forecast on a GAAP basis with reasonable certainty all deductions needed in order to provide a GAAP calculation of projected net income (loss) at this time. The amount of these deductions may be material and, therefore, could result in projected GAAP net income (loss) being materially less than projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1. These statements represent forward-looking information and may represent a financial outlook, and actual results may vary. Please see the risks and assumptions referred to in the "Forward-looking Statements" section of this news release. The guidance in this news release is only effective as of the date it is given and will not be updated or affirmed unless and until the Company publicly announces updated or affirmed guidance.
Conference Call Details
Date:
|Thursday, November 2, 2023
Time:
|8:00 a.m. ET
Webcast:
|http://ir.bauschhealth.com/events-and-presentations
A replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.comand connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information and statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's: future prospects and performance, financial guidance, research and development efforts and anticipated timing or results thereof, proposed plan to separate its eye health business, including the timing thereof, management of its balance sheet, generation of cash, ability to launch and commercialize new products, including the timing of regulatory processes with respect to the Company's product pipeline, ability to enforce and defend its Xifaxan® intellectual property rights, ability to execute its growth strategies generally, and other corporate and strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and positive and negative variations or similar expressions, and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result, and similar such expressions also identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements, including the Company's 2023 financial outlook and full-year guidance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are provided for the purpose of providing additional information about such expectations and beliefs, and readers are cautioned that these statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's plan to separate its eye health business from the remainder of Bausch Health. In particular, the Company can offer no assurance that any spinoff transaction will occur at all, or that any spinoff or other separation transaction will occur on the terms and timelines anticipated by the Company. They also include risks and uncertainties related to the uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; challenges to the Company's ability to enforce and defend against challenges to its patents; the impact of patent expirations and the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans. They also include risks and uncertainties related to the challenges the Company faces as a result of the closing of the initial public offering of Bausch + Lomb (the "B+L IPO"), including the transitional services being provided by and to Bausch + Lomb, any potential actual or perceived conflict of interest of some of our directors and officers because of their equity ownership in Bausch + Lomb and/or because they also serve as directors or officers of Bausch + Lomb and our ability to timely consolidate the financial results of the Bausch + Lomb business. They also include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties caused by or relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the potential resurgence of the COVID-19 virus and any resulting reinstitution of lockdowns and other restrictions, the evolving reaction of governments, private sector participants and the public to that pandemic, and the potential effects and economic impact of the pandemic and the reaction to it, the severity, duration and future impact of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, and which may have a significant adverse impact on the Company. They also include economic factors, such as interest rate, inflation rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; and competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors.
Additional information regarding certain of these material factors and assumptions may be found in the Company's filings described above. The Company believes that the material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable in the circumstances, but readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Bausch Health undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.
Non-GAAP Information
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios to provide supplemental information to readers. Management uses these non-GAAP measures and ratios as key metrics in the evaluation of the Company's performance and the consolidated financial results and, in part, in the determination of cash bonuses for its executive officers. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures and ratios are useful to investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of the Company. In addition, these non-GAAP measures and ratios address questions the Company routinely receives from analysts and investors, and in order to assure that all investors have access to similar data, the Company has determined that it is appropriate to make this data available to all investors.
However, these measures and ratios are not prepared in accordance with GAAP nor do they have any standardized meaning under GAAP. In addition, other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures and ratios that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures and ratios. Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures and ratios may not be comparable to such similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures and ratios used by other companies. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures and ratios, but instead to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures and ratios. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation. They should be considered as a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The reconciliations of these historic non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to the most directly comparable financial measures and ratios calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below. However, as indicated above, for guidance purposes, the Company does not provide reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to projected GAAP Net income (loss), due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.
Specific Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP)
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest expense, net, (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and certain other items described below. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) is Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) as defined below.
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP), along with the GAAP measures used by management, most appropriately reflect how the Company measures the business internally and sets operational goals and incentives. In particular, the Company believes that these metrics focus management of the Company's underlying operational results and business performance. As a result, the Company uses these metrics to assess the financial performance of the Company and to forecast future results as part of its guidance. Management believes these metrics are a useful measure to evaluate current performance. These metrics are intended to show our unleveraged, pre-tax operating results and therefore reflects our financial performance based on operational factors. In addition, cash bonuses for the Company's executive officers and other key employees are based, in part, on the achievement of certain Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) targets.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is Net income (loss) (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for interest expense, net, (Benefit from) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and the following items:
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) is Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for the portion of the adjustments described above attributable to noncontrolling interest.
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) and Adjusted Net Income attributable to Bausch Health
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is Net income (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure), adjusted for asset impairments, including loss on assets held for sale, goodwill impairments, restructuring, integration and transformation costs, acquisition-related costs and adjustments excluding amortization of intangible assets, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, share-based compensation, separation and IPO costs and separation-related and IPO-related costs and other non-GAAP adjustments as these adjustments are described above, and amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs and adjustments excluding amortization of intangible assets, as described below:
Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health (non-GAAP) is Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) further adjusted to exclude the Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP). Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) adjusted for the portion of the adjustments described above attributable to noncontrolling interest.
Historically, management has used Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. This non-GAAP measure excludes the impact of certain items (as described above) that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. By disclosing this non-GAAP measure, it is management's intention to provide investors with a meaningful, supplemental comparison of the Company's operating results and trends for the periods presented. Management believes that this measure is also useful to investors as such measure allows investors to evaluate the Company's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate past performance and prospects for future performance. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) is useful to investors in their assessment of the Company's operating performance. It is also noted that, in recent periods, our GAAP Net income (loss) was significantly lower than our Adjusted net income (non-GAAP). Commencing in 2017, management of the Company identified and began using certain new primary financial performance measures to assess the Company's financial performance. In addition, subsequent to the B+L IPO, the Company began presenting Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. as it may be useful to investors in their assessment of the Company and its performance.
Organic Revenue (non-GAAP) and Change in Organic Revenue (non-GAAP)
Organic revenue (non-GAAP) and Change in organic revenue (non-GAAP), are defined as GAAP Revenue and change in GAAP Revenue (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures), adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates (if applicable) and excluding the impact of recent acquisitions, divestitures and discontinuations, as defined below. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) is impacted by changes in product volumes and price. The price component is made up of two key drivers: (i) changes in product gross selling price and (ii) changes in sales deductions. The Company uses organic revenue (non-GAAP) and change in organic revenue (non-GAAP) to assess performance of its reportable segments, and the Company in total. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors as they provide a supplemental period-to-period comparison.
The adjustments to GAAP Revenue to determine Organic Revenue (non-GAAP) and Changes in Organic Revenue (non-GAAP) are as follows:
Constant Currency
Changes in the relative values of non-U.S. currencies to the U.S. dollar may affect the Company's financial results and financial position. To assist investors in evaluating the Company's performance, we have adjusted for the effects of changes in foreign currencies. The impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined by comparing the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.
Please also see the reconciliation tables below for further information as to how these non-GAAP measures and ratios are calculated for the periods presented.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Table 1
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Revenues
Product sales
|$
|2,213
|$
|2,022
|$
|6,281
|$
|5,857
Other revenues
|25
|24
|68
|74
|2,238
|2,046
|6,349
|5,931
Expenses
Cost of goods sold (excluding amortization and impairments of intangible assets)
|612
|573
|1,824
|1,677
Cost of other revenues
|11
|11
|30
|35
Selling, general and administrative
|715
|661
|2,151
|1,959
Research and development
|153
|133
|452
|387
Amortization of intangible assets
|253
|290
|795
|902
Goodwill impairments
|402
|119
|402
|202
Asset impairments
|4
|1
|54
|15
Restructuring, integration, separation and IPO costs
|14
|10
|40
|58
Other expense, net
|60
|4
|-
|6
|2,224
|1,802
|5,748
|5,241
Operating income
|14
|244
|601
|690
Interest income
|6
|3
|19
|8
Interest expense
|(339)
|(385)
|(965)
|(1,157)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|570
|-
|683
Foreign exchange and other
|(7)
|7
|(38)
|4
(Loss) income before income taxes
|(326)
|439
|(383)
|228
Provision for income taxes
|(56)
|(36)
|(181)
|(30)
Net (loss) income
|(382)
|403
|(564)
|198
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|4
|(4)
|11
|(13)
Net (loss) income attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|$
|(378)
|$
|399
|$
|(553
|$
|185
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Table 2
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) income to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
|For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net (loss) income
|$
|(382)
|$
|403
|$
|(564)
|$
|198
Non-GAAP adjustments:(a)
Amortization of intangible assets
|253
|290
|795
|902
Goodwill impairments
|402
|119
|402
|202
Asset impairments
|4
|1
|54
|15
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
|31
|13
|85
|38
Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|60
|4
|77
|2
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(570)
|-
|(683)
IT infrastructure investment
|8
|2
|22
|10
Separation costs, separation-related costs, IPO costs and IPO-related costs
|6
|27
|20
|114
Legal and other professional fees
|4
|4
|17
|27
Gain on sale of assets, net
|(5)
|-
|(4)
|(3)
Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries
|24
|-
|(55)
|7
Other
|2
|-
|9
|8
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|(17)
|(2)
|36
|(69)
Total non-GAAP adjustments
|772
|(112)
|1,458
|570
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|390
|291
|894
|768
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)
|(13)
|(14)
|(26)
|(27)
Adjusted net income attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)
|$
|377
|$
|277
|$
|868
|$
|741
(a) The components of and further details respecting each of these non-GAAP adjustments and the financial statement line item to which each component relates can be found on Table 2a.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Table 2a
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Cost of goods sold reconciliation:
GAAP Cost of goods sold (excluding of amortization and impairments of intangible assets)
|$
|612
|$
|573
|$
|1,824
|$
|1,677
Fair value inventory step-up resulting from acquisitions(a)
|(2)
|-
|(2)
|-
Adjusted cost of goods sold (excluding of amortization and impairments of intangible assets) (non-GAAP)
|$
|610
|$
|573
|$
|1,822
|$
|1,677
Selling, general and administrative reconciliation:
GAAP Selling, general and administrative
|$
|715
|$
|661
|$
|2,151
|$
|1,959
IT infrastructure investment(b)
|(8)
|(2)
|(22)
|(10)
Legal and other professional fees(c)
|(4)
|(4)
|(17)
|(27)
Separation-related and IPO-related costs(d)
|(3)
|(20)
|(16)
|(84)
Transformation costs(e)
|(19)
|(10)
|(48)
|(10)
Adjusted selling, general and administrative (non-GAAP)
|$
|681
|$
|625
|$
|2,048
|$
|1,828
Research and development reconciliation:
GAAP Research and development
|$
|153
|$
|133
|$
|452
|$
|387
Separation-related costs(d)
|(1)
|-
|(1)
|-
Adjusted research and development (non-GAAP)
|$
|152
|$
|133
|$
|451
|$
|387
Amortization of intangible assets reconciliation:
GAAP Amortization of intangible assets
|$
|253
|$
|290
|$
|795
|$
|902
Amortization of intangible assets(f)
|(253)
|(290)
|$
|(795)
|(902)
Adjusted amortization of intangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
Goodwill impairments reconciliation:
GAAP Goodwill impairments
|$
|402
|$
|119
|$
|402
|$
|202
Goodwill impairments(g)
|(402)
|(119)
|(402)
|(202)
Adjusted goodwill impairments (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
Asset impairments:
GAAP Asset impairments
|$
|4
|$
|1
|$
|54
|$
|15
Asset impairments(h)
|(4)
|(1)
|(54)
|(15)
Adjusted asset impairments (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
Restructuring, integration, separation and IPO costs reconciliation:
GAAP Restructuring, integration, separation and IPO costs
|$
|14
|$
|10
|$
|40
|$
|58
Restructuring and integration costs(e)
|(12)
|(3)
|(37)
|(28)
Separation and IPO costs(d)
|(2)
|(7)
|(3)
|(30)
Adjusted restructuring, integration, separation and IPO costs (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Table 2a (continued)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Other expense, net reconciliation:
GAAP Other expense, net
|$
|60
|$
|4
|$
|-
|$
|6
Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries(i)
|(24)
|-
|55
|(7)
Acquisition-related contingent consideration(j)
|(26)
|(4)
|(40)
|(2)
Gain on sale of assets, net(k)
|5
|-
|4
|3
Acquisition-related costs(l)
|(15)
|-
|(18)
|-
Other(m)
|(1)
|-
|(1)
|-
Adjusted other expense, net (non-GAAP)
|$
|(1)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
Gain on extinguishment of debt reconciliation:
GAAP Gain on extinguishment of debt
|$
|-
|$
|570
|$
|-
|$
|683
Gain on extinguishment of debt(n)
|-
|(570)
|-
|(683)
Adjusted gain on extinguishment of debt (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
Interest expense reconciliation:
GAAP Interest expense
|$
|(339)
|$
|(385)
|$
|(965)
|$
|(1,157)
Acquisition-related financing costs(o)
|(16)
|-
|(16)
|-
Adjusted Interest expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|(355)
|$
|(385)
|$
|(981)
|$
|(1,157)
Foreign exchange and other reconciliation:
GAAP Foreign exchange and other
|$
|(7)
|$
|7
|$
|(38)
|$
|4
Other(p)
|(2)
|-
|(9)
|(8)
Adjusted foreign exchange and other (non-GAAP)
|$
|(9)
|$
|7
|$
|(47)
|$
|(4)
Provision for income taxes reconciliation:
GAAP Provision for income taxes
|$
|(56)
|$
|(36)
|$
|(181)
|$
|(30)
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(q)
|(17)
|(2)
|36
|(69)
Adjusted provision for income taxes (non-GAAP)
|$
|(73)
|$
|(38)
|$
|(145)
|$
|(99)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest reconciliation:
GAAP Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|$
|4
|$
|(4)
|$
|11
|$
|(13)
Noncontrolling interest portion of amortization of intangible assets(r)
|(5)
|(7)
|(17)
|(11)
Noncontrolling interest portion of all other adjustments(s)
|(12)
|(3)
|(20)
|(3)
Adjusted net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)
|$
|(13)
|$
|(14)
|$
|(26)
|$
|(27)
(a) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Cost of goods sold" (see Table 2).
(b) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "IT infrastructure investment" (see Table 2).
(c) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Legal and other professional fees" (see Table 2).
(d) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Separation and IPO costs and separation-related and IPO-related costs" (see Table 2).
(e) Represents the two components of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Restructuring, integration and transformation costs" (see table 2).
(f) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Amortization of intangible assets" (see Table 2).
(g) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Goodwill impairments" (see Table 2).
(h) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Asset impairments" (see Table 2).
(i) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries" (see Table 2).
(j) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)" (see Table 2).
(k) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net" (see Table 2).
(l) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Acquisition-related costs" (see Table 2).
(m) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Other" (see Table 2).
(n) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Gain on extinguishment of debt" (see Table 2).
(o) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Interest expense" (see Table 2).
(p) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Other" (see Table 2).
(q) Represents the sole component of the non-GAAP adjustment of "Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments" (see Table 2).
(r) Represents the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments above attributable to noncontrolling interest (see Table 2).(s) Represents the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments above attributable to all other adjustments (see Table 2).
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Table 2b
|Reconciliation of GAAP Net (Loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net (loss) income
|$
|(382)
|$
|403
|$
|(564)
|$
|198
Interest expense, net
|333
|382
|946
|1,149
Provision for income taxes
|56
|36
|181
|30
Depreciation and amortization
|301
|335
|935
|1,034
EBITDA
|308
|1,156
|1,498
|2,411
Adjustments:
Goodwill impairments
|402
|119
|402
|202
Asset impairments
|4
|1
|54
|15
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
|31
|13
|85
|38
Acquisition-related costs and adjustments (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|45
|4
|62
|2
Gain on extinguishment of debt
|-
|(570)
|-
|(683)
Share-based compensation
|29
|33
|103
|91
Separation costs, separation-related costs, IPO costs and IPO-related costs
|6
|27
|20
|114
Other adjustments:
Litigation and other matters, net of insurance recoveries
|24
|-
|(55)
|7
IT infrastructure investment
|8
|2
|22
|10
Legal and other professional fees(a)
|4
|4
|17
|27
Gain on sale of assets, net
|(5)
|-
|(4)
|(3)
Other
|2
|-
|9
|8
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|858
|789
|2,213
|2,239
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)(b)
|(28)
|(23)
|(68)
|(40)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)
|$
|830
|$
|766
|$
|2,145
|$
|2,199
(a) Legal and other professional fees incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 in connection with recent legal and governmental proceedings, investigations and information requests related to, among other matters, our distribution, marketing, pricing, disclosure and accounting practices.
(b) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP) is Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest adjusted for the noncontrolling interest portion of the adjustments above as follows:
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
(in millions)
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interest
|$
|4
|$
|(4)
|$
|11
|$
|(13)
Noncontrolling interest portion of adjustments for:
Interest expense, net
|(9)
|(4)
|(21)
|(6)
Depreciation and amortization
|(9)
|(11)
|(29)
|(17)
All other adjustments
|(14)
|(4)
|(29)
|(4)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (non-GAAP)
|$
|(28)
|$
|(23)
|$
|(68)
|$
|(40)
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Organic Growth (non-GAAP) - by Segment
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
Table 3a
|Calculation of Organic Revenue for the Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
Change in
GAAP Revenues
Change in
Organic Revenue
Revenue
as
Reported
|Changes in Exchange Rates(a)
|Acquisitions
Organic Revenue
(Non-GAAP)(b)
Revenue
as
Reported
|Divestitures and Discontinuations
|Organic Revenue (Non-GAAP)(b)
|Amount
|Pct.
|Amount
|Pct.
(in millions)
Bausch Health (excl. B+L)
Salix
|$
|614
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|614
|$
|544
|$
|-
|$
|544
|$
|70
|13
|%
|$
|70
|13
|%
International
|275
|(17
|)
|-
|$
|258
|250
|(1
|)
|249
|25
|10
|%
|9
|4
|%
Solta Medical
|83
|1
|-
|$
|84
|72
|-
|72
|11
|15
|%
|12
|17
|%
Diversified
Neuro
|136
|-
|-
|136
|126
|-
|126
|10
|8
|%
|10
|8
|%
Dermatology
|61
|-
|-
|61
|61
|-
|61
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|%
Generics
|38
|-
|-
|38
|26
|-
|26
|12
|46
|12
|46
|%
Dentistry
|24
|-
|-
|24
|25
|-
|25
|(1
|)
|(4
|)%
|(1
|)
|(4
|)%
Total Diversified
|259
|-
|-
|259
|238
|-
|238
|21
|9
|%
|21
|9
|%
Bausch Health (excl. B+L) revenues
|1,231
|(16
|)
|-
|$
|1,215
|1,104
|(1
|)
|1,103
|127
|12
|%
|112
|10
|%
Bausch + Lomb
Vision Care
|648
|13
|(12
|)
|649
|597
|(2
|)
|595
|51
|9
|%
|54
|9
|%
Surgical
|185
|(3
|)
|(3
|)
|179
|172
|(1
|)
|171
|13
|8
|%
|8
|5
|%
Pharmaceuticals
|174
|-
|-
|174
|173
|-
|173
|1
|1
|%
|1
|1
|%
Total Bausch + Lomb revenues
|1,007
|10
|(15
|)
|$
|1,002
|942
|(3
|)
|939
|65
|7
|%
|63
|7
|%
Total Bausch Health Companies Inc. revenues
|$
|2,238
|$
|(6
|)
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|2,217
|$
|2,046
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|2,042
|$
|192
|9
|%
|$
|175
|9
|%
(a) The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.
(b) To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the body of the news release to which these tables are attached. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 is calculated as revenue as reported adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates (previously defined in this news release) and acquisitions. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the three months ended September 30, 2022 is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.
|Bausch Health Companies Inc.
Organic Growth (non-GAAP) - by Segment
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited)
Table 3b
|Calculation of Organic Revenue for the Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2023
|September 30, 2022
Change in
GAAP Revenues
Change in
Organic Revenue
Revenue
as
Reported
|Changes in Exchange Rates(a)
|Acquisitions
Organic Revenue
(Non-GAAP)(b)
Revenue
as
Reported
|Divestitures and Discontinuations
|Organic Revenue (Non-GAAP)(b)
|Amount
|Pct.
|Amount
|Pct.
(in millions)
Bausch Health (excl. B+L)
Salix
|$
|1,667
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|1,667
|$
|1,509
|$
|-
|$
|1,509
|$
|158
|10
|%
|$
|158
|10
|%
International
|781
|(15
|)
|-
|766
|727
|(8
|)
|719
|54
|7
|%
|47
|7
|%
Solta Medical
|244
|7
|-
|251
|201
|-
|201
|43
|21
|%
|50
|25
|%
Diversified
Neuro
|353
|-
|-
|353
|375
|-
|375
|(22
|)
|(6
|)%
|(22
|)
|(6
|)%
Dermatology
|165
|-
|-
|165
|178
|-
|178
|(13
|)
|(7
|)%
|(13
|)
|(7
|)%
Generics
|92
|-
|-
|92
|96
|-
|96
|(4
|)
|(4
|)%
|(4
|)
|(4
|)%
Dentistry
|74
|-
|-
|74
|73
|-
|73
|1
|1
|%
|1
|1
|%
Total Diversified
|684
|-
|-
|684
|722
|-
|722
|(38
|)
|(5
|)%
|(38
|)
|(5
|)%
Bausch Health
(excl. B+L) revenues
|3,376
|(8
|)
|-
|3,368
|3,159
|(8
|)
|3,151
|217
|7
|%
|217
|7
|%
Bausch + Lomb
Vision Care
|1,881
|48
|(12
|)
|1,917
|1,745
|(2
|)
|1,743
|136
|8
|%
|174
|10
|%
Surgical
|563
|4
|(7
|)
|560
|530
|(5
|)
|525
|33
|6
|%
|35
|7
|%
Pharmaceuticals
|529
|7
|-
|536
|497
|-
|497
|32
|6
|%
|39
|8
|%
Total Bausch + Lomb revenues
|2,973
|59
|(19
|)
|3,013
|2,772
|(7
|)
|2,765
|201
|7
|%
|248
|9
|%
Total Bausch Health Companies Inc. revenues
|$
|6,349
|$
|51
|$
|(19
|)
|$
|6,381
|$
|5,931
|$
|(15
|)
|$
|5,916
|$
|418
|7
|%
|$
|465
|8
|%
(a) The impact for changes in foreign currency exchange rates is determined as the difference in the current period reported revenues at their current period currency exchange rates and the current period reported revenues revalued using the monthly average currency exchange rates during the comparable prior period.(b) To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information about the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the body of the news release to which these tables are attached. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 is calculated as revenue as reported adjusted for the impact for changes in exchange rates (previously defined in this news release) and acquisitions. Organic revenue (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 is calculated as revenue as reported less revenues attributable to divestitures and discontinuances during the twelve months prior to the day of divestiture or discontinuance, as there are no revenues from those businesses and assets included in the comparable current period.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.
|Table 4
Other Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in millions)
|September 30,
2023
|December 31, 2022
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|760
|$
|564
Restricted cash
|20
|27
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|780
|$
|591
Debt Obligations
Senior Secured Credit Facilities:
Revolving Credit Facilities
|$
|175
|$
|470
AR Credit Facility
|350
|-
Term Loan Facilities
|5,312
|4,925
Senior Secured Notes
|9,305
|7,905
Senior Unsecured Notes
|5,798
|5,798
Other
|12
|12
Total long-term debt and other, net of premiums, discounts and issuance costs
|20,952
|19,110
Plus: Unamortized premiums, discounts and issuance costs
|1,478
|1,656
Total long-term debt and other
|$
|22,430
|$
|20,766
Maturities of Debt Obligations (at principal amount)
Remainder of 2023
|$
|39
|$
|150
2024
|155
|150
2025
|2,794
|2,789
2026
|896
|891
2027
|6,648
|6,938
2028
|7,218
|4,990
2029 - 2032
|3,202
|3,202
Total debt obligations
|$
|20,952
|$
|19,110
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|281
|$
|(1,263)
|$
|642
|$
|(1,203)
|Investor Contacts:
Media Contact:
|Lisa Wilson
Kevin Wiggins
|ir@bauschhealth.com
|(877) 281-6642 (toll free)
|(908) 541-3785
SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Trading resumes in:
Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.
TSX Symbol: BHC
All Issues: No
Resumption (ET): 10:33:02 AM
CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/01/c8644.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Shareholders to Receive $26.00 per Common Share and ADS in Cash
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, and Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions, today announced that Thermo Fisher has commenced the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") through a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher (the "Buyer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Olink for $26.00 per common share and per ADS, in cash.
The Offer and withdrawal rights will expire at 6:00 p.m., New York time, on November 30, 2023, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Offer is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and a minimum tender condition. The conditions to the Offer are set forth in their entirety in the Offer to Purchase, the ADS letter of transmittal and the acceptance form for shares (including the instructions attached thereto), which Thermo Fisher has filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").
After careful consideration, the board of directors of Olink has recommended that Olink shareholders accept the Offer and tender their common shares and ADSs to the Buyer pursuant to the Offer.
As part of the transaction, Summa Equity AB, Olink's largest shareholder, and additional Olink shareholders and management, in aggregate holding approximately 66% of Olink's shares, have entered into support agreements agreeing to tender into the tender offer.
Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase, the ADS letter of transmittal and the acceptance form for shares (including the instructions attached thereto) and other tender offer materials may be directed to the call service of Georgeson LLC at +1-866-821-2550 (U.S. toll-free), +1-781-222-0033 (outside U.S. & Canada) or +46-846-007-389 (Sweden), or via email at olink@georgeson.com . A copy of these documents may be obtained at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov .
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .
About Olink
Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq:OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but other statements that are not historical facts may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to develop new products and adapt to significant technological change; implementation of strategies for improving growth; general economic conditions and related uncertainties; dependence on customers' capital spending policies and government funding policies; the effect of economic and political conditions and exchange rate fluctuations on international operations; use and protection of intellectual property; the effect of changes in governmental regulations; any natural disaster, public health crisis or other catastrophic event; and the effect of laws and regulations governing government contracts, as well as the possibility that expected benefits related to recent or pending acquisitions, including the proposed acquisition, may not materialize as expected; the proposed acquisition not being timely completed, if completed at all; regulatory approvals required for the transaction not being timely obtained, if obtained at all, or being obtained subject to conditions; prior to the completion of the transaction, Olink's business experiencing disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, customers, licensees, other business partners or governmental entities; difficulty retaining key employees; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed acquisition; and the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies or to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies within the expected time-frames or at all. Additional important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in Thermo Fisher's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available in the "Investors" section of Thermo Fisher's website, ir.thermofisher.com, under the heading "SEC Filings", and in any subsequent documents Thermo Fisher files or furnishes with the SEC, and in Olink's Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent interim reports on Form 6-K, which are on file with the SEC and available in the "Investor Relations" section of Olink's website, https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations , under the heading "SEC Filings", and in any subsequent documents Olink files or furnishes with the SEC. While Thermo Fisher or Olink may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Thermo Fisher and Olink specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even if estimates change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing either Thermo Fisher's or Olink's views as of any date subsequent to today.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any common shares or American Depositary Shares of Olink or any other securities, nor is it a substitute for the tender offer materials that Thermo Fisher or the Buyer has filed with the SEC. The terms and conditions of the tender offer are published in, and the offer to purchase common shares and American Depositary Shares of Olink is made only pursuant to, the offer document and related offer materials prepared by Thermo Fisher and the Buyer and is filed with the SEC in a tender offer statement on Schedule TO. In addition, Olink has filed a solicitation/recommendation statement on Schedule 14D-9 with the SEC with respect to the tender offer.
THE TENDER OFFER MATERIALS (INCLUDING AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, A ADS LETTER OF TRANSMITTAL, ACCEPTANCE FORM FOR SHARES AND CERTAIN OTHER TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS) AND THE SOLICITATION/RECOMMENDATION STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14D-9, AS THEY MAY BE AMENDED FROM TIME TO TIME, CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF OLINK ARE URGED TO READ THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY, AND NOT THIS DOCUMENT, GOVERN THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF THE TENDER OFFER, AND BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT SUCH PERSONS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING TENDERING THEIR COMMON SHARES AND AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES.
The tender offer materials, including the offer to purchase, the related ADS letter of transmittal and acceptance form for shares and certain other tender offer documents, and the solicitation/recommendation statement and other documents filed with the SEC by Thermo Fisher or Olink, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , at Olink's website https://investors.olink.com/investor-relations , at Thermo Fisher's website at www.thermofisher.com or by contacting Thermo Fisher's investor relations department at 781-622-1111. In addition, Thermo Fisher's tender offer statement and other documents it will file with the SEC will be available at https://ir.thermofisher.com/investors .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031498968/en/
Media Contact Information:
Sandy Pound
Phone: 781-622-1223
E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com
Website: www.thermofisher.com
Investor Contact Information:
Rafael Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the September 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.
Highlights
The granted Patent (U.S. Patent No: US 11,725,048, "CXCL10 Binding Proteins and Compositions Thereof”) covers CLEO proprietary biomarkers and antibody formulations, which comprise the core technology of the Company’s ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test. This Patent family is directed towards C-X-C motif chemokine ligand 10 (CXCL10) binding proteins and methods of diagnosing a condition, such as a malignancy, comprising determining a level of CXCL10 in a subject. Determination of the level of CXCL10 may also be utilised to monitor tumour burden, malignancy progression or likelihood of tumour recurrence in a subject.
The U.S. Patent expands the Company’s Intellectual Property (IP) portfolio, adding to the patent granted in Australia earlier this year (patent number 2020404453). Additional patent applications are currently pending in Europe, China, India, Japan, Korea, Israel, New Zealand and Singapore.
U.S. MARKET OPPORTUNITY
The U.S. is the largest diagnostic market in the world, and represents the Company’s primary target market for its potentially lifesaving simple diagnostic blood test. Ovarian cancer survival rates are much lower than other cancers that affect women, largely due to the fact that existing testing is insufficient to identify early stage cancers or differentiate from benign disease. Diagnosis is only made following radical surgery to remove the ovaries. The 5 year survival rate for ovarian cancer is 49%, compared to 92% for breast cancer1 where early detection screening exists.
A significant unmet clinical need exists and CLEO plans to bring to market a suite of ovarian cancer diagnostic blood tests based on the novel patented CXCL10 biomarker, which is expressed early and at high levels by ovarian cancers, but not in non-malignant disease. The tests aim to distinguish benign from malignant growths in a standard format that will be readily compatible with existing equipment used by pathology laboratories worldwide.
The U.S. Patent complements CLEO’s regulatory approval strategy designed to access target markets and secure a path to reimbursement approvals in the future. The Company is also currently preparing for the submission of a 510(k) U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application.
CLEO is initially targeting the delivery of its blood test for the surgical triage market, however has a staged execution strategy that de-risks a pathway to all ovarian cancer diagnostic markets:
Early detection is vital. When ovarian cancers are diagnosed at stage 1, patients have over a 90% 5 year survival rate. However, this rate reduces rapidly to <40% if diagnosed once the cancer has spread beyond the ovaries.
TEST-KIT BIOMARKERS PANEL FINALISED
Cleo has finalised the selection of biomarkers to be used in its ovarian cancer test-kit, along with completing the development for a prototype of the proprietary scoring algorithm. The performance metrics of the test were evaluated in a clinical study of 334 patients, the results of which are being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal. The Company expects the publication outcome to be reported to the market by the end of CY2023. The data cannot be released prior to publication due to the nature of the peer-review process. Concurrently, Cleo is also preparing a further patent application based on the findings.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.