Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (ASX: COV) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Cleo Diagnostics Ltd (‘COV’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of COV, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Sam Dorland
Adviser, Listings Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CLEO Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

COV:AU
Cleo Diagnostics
Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV)

Cleo Diagnostics


Medtronic Wins U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2023 Citizens Award

Medtronic

This recognition honors Medtronic's impactful and expansive work to drive equity and be a good corporate citizen

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, November 9, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, November 9, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results

  • Revenue of $2.24 billion, up 9% on both a Reported and Organic1 basis
  • Year-over-year revenue growth in all segments on both a Reported and Organic Basis
  • GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. of $378 Million
  • Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Bausch Health Companies Inc. (non-GAAP)1 of $830 Million, up 8%
  • Provides updated full-year Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 guidance
  • Received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval for CABTREOTM (IDP-126), the first and only FDA-approved fixed-dose, triple-combination topical treatment for acne

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company" or "we" or "our") today announced its third-quarter 2023 financial results and other key updates from the quarter

"We are pleased with our solid third-quarter performance, as each of our business segments posted year-over-year revenue growth on both a reported and organic basis. We remain focused on advancing our R&D pipeline, strengthening our balance sheet and executing on our commercial strategies to drive global growth," said Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer, Bausch Health.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BHC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Bausch Health Companies Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Commences Tender Offer for All Outstanding Common Shares and ADSs of Olink

Shareholders to Receive $26.00 per Common Share and ADS in Cash

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) ("Thermo Fisher"), the world leader in serving science, and Olink Holding AB (publ) ("Olink") (Nasdaq: OLK), a leading provider of next-generation proteomics solutions, today announced that Thermo Fisher has commenced the previously announced tender offer (the "Offer") through a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Thermo Fisher (the "Buyer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares and all of the outstanding American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Olink for $26.00 per common share and per ADS, in cash.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics

September 2023 Quarterly Activities Report

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to provide the market with an update on activities in the September 2023 quarter as it develops its simple and accurate blood test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics
×