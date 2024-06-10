Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Silver Investing

Chris Marcus: Can the Silver Price Hit US$50 in 2024?

There's a chance the silver price could hit US$50 in 2024, but it's not likely, said Chris Marcus of Arcadia Economics. In the short term he expects the white metal to be fairly volatile.

Chris Marcus: Can the Silver Price Hit US$50 in 2024?

Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics and author of "The Big Silver Short," broke down silver's rise above US$30 per ounce, outlining the wide array of factors that are driving the metal right now.

He said that silver has followed gold, which started to move around mid-February and early March, spurred on by expectations that the US Federal Reserve was going to cut interest rates. It still has not done so.

"It's been interesting that you would see gold start rallying then, and then silver follow," said Marcus. "I wonder if there's some degree to which, when you have forces like the US debt and the deficits, and the Fed's balance sheet growing over time ... eventually there's going to be some times where you see (gold and silver) start to move."

Also around that time, the US discussed seizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine.

"I wonder if it was the culmination of a lot of these things that have been building for awhile," Marcus suggested.

There's also the fact that the Silver Institute is projecting that 2024 will be the silver market's fourth consecutive deficit.

"I don't think we're at a shortage of silver yet, but certainly we have a tight market," Marcus explained during the conversation. "I think all these things add up, and that's traditionally been the way that it happens in gold, but especially silver — where they build up for awhile, and then at some point you see the impact of that."

When asked how high silver could go in 2024, he said that US$50 is possible, but not likely.

"I think silver in the long term — everything that we've talked about is why it's still to me a good long-term bet," Marcus said. "In the short term I would expect you're going to see it pretty darn volatile. I mean, is there a chance for US$50 this year? There are scenarios in which that could happen, but I don't know that I would say that we're in a guarantee of that. But certainly with some of the things that are building beneath the surface, yeah it's possible."

Watch the interview above for more from Marcus on what could be in store for silver this year.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

