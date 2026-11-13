Chime Financial Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

- Chime Financial Inc. (NASD: CHYM) will replace NorthWestern Energy Group Inc. (NASD: NWE) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, November 18. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is acquiring NorthWestern Energy Group in a deal expected to be completed today. Post-merger, the combined company will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 and will be renamed Bright Horizon Energy Corp. (NYSE: HZN).

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 18, 2026     

S&P MidCap 400     

Addition     

Chime Financial

CHYM     

Financials          

November 18, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

NorthWestern Energy Group     

NWE

Utilities

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