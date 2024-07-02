- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chen Lin: Silver's Move to US$50 Will be Quick, How I'm Investing Now
"I hope while you're enjoying the summer you don't miss one of the greatest runs of silver," said Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management shared his outlook for silver, explaining that the white metal could move quickly to the US$50 per ounce level once market participants realize how large the divide between supply and demand really is.
When asked about the most important drivers for silver right now, he pointed to the solar industry, noting that two to three years ago it was consuming 100 million ounces of silver; that amount rose to 200 million ounces last year.
This year, the Silver Institute is projecting a further 40 million ounces of solar demand, but Lin thinks the sector may end up requiring an extra 100 million ounces, bringing its total usage to 300 million ounces for 2024.
"From all the data I get, it's 100 million ... so from 200 million to 300 million," he said. A new report out of Germany has an even higher projection, forecasting that the solar market could consume 400 million ounces of silver this year.
"My point is that once investors see the huge deficit, they truly see the huge deficit in silver, silver will go to US$50 just like that — just in a heartbeat," Lin said, adding that so far most market participants haven't gotten there.
When asked how he's getting exposure to silver, Lin said he's heavily exposed in the future market. However, he doesn't recommend that path for everyone as the leverage involved can be highly risky.
He's also looking at silver miners, which he believes are cheap. "Silver miners are going to have a huge Q2 — gold miners too, but silver in particular," he said, noting that the average silver price will be much higher than it was in Q1.
"If they are not making money at US$20 (silver), at US$30 suddenly there's a huge profit," he said.
Watch the interview above for more from Lin on his outlook for silver and ways to invest.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
