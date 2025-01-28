- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Chemphys Placement Participation Funds Received
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has received proceeds from Latam Resources Pty Limited (Latam), an Affiliate of Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Chemphys) in relation to the share placement (Placement) announced by the Company on 10 September 2024 and subsequently approved by shareholders at the Galan Annual General Meeting held on 15 November 2024. Chemphys agreed to subscribe for US$3 million worth of shares under the terms of the Placement.
Funds received from Latam will be applied by Galan towards ongoing Phase 1 operations at Hombre Muerto West (HMW), as parties continue to work towards finalising an offtake prepayment facility targeted financial close during the first quarter of 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Brunswick Exploration CEO Outlines Bright Future for Lithium in 2025
Despite a challenging year for lithium in 2024, optimism abounds for the sector in the new year, according to Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF).
Speaking at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, he highlighted strong growth in lithium demand driven by renewable energy developments and the increasing need for energy storage solutions.
“When you think about 2024, it definitely was a challenging year, but it's not all bad. Lithium demand grew more aggressively than what people expected,” Charles said.
He cited the daily installation of 1 gigawatt of solar power globally as a major driver for lithium batteries, which store excess energy. This growing demand, he argued, sets the stage for a healthier lithium market in the coming year.
Charles also discussed Brunswick Exploration’s key projects. The Mirage project in Québec has been a focal point, with nearly 17,000 meters drilled since its discovery in late 2023 and plans for an additional 5,000 to 7,000 meters in 2025.
“Québec is blessed with a significant number of world-class assets, and Mirage sits in one of the most exciting areas in James Bay in Québec, having some pretty interesting neighbors across the board, (like) Patriot Battery Metals (TSX:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF) and Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF),” Charles said.
Beyond Canada, Brunswick Exploration is pioneering lithium exploration in Greenland. The company staked a portfolio in 2024 and made a discovery near Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, within weeks. Charles emphasized Greenland’s untapped potential and strategic advantages, including accessibility and first-mover status.
“We're going to be going back there this year. There's a lot more work that needs to be done, so it's going to be another pretty exciting year for Brunswick Exploration, irrespective of what the lithium price does,” he said.
Watch the full interview with Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF,FWB:1XQ). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Exploration in order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Explorationand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Wealth Minerals Charges Up 64 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was largely flat with a 0.29 percent gain on the week to close at 621.25 on Friday (January 24). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 1.6 percent increase to hit 25,468.49, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) was up 1.33 percent to reach 137.31.
The week’s big news came on Monday (January 20), when Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US. On his first day in office, the president signed dozens of executive orders including two directed at the US resource sector.
The first, Unleashing American Energy, will open federal lands and waters for exploration and development in the oil, gas and uranium sectors. The order will also seek to override energy and emission regulations at the state level, and potentially eliminate electric vehicle subsidies.
The second, Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential, targets resource development in Alaska and will seek to end what the administration calls “an assault on Alaska’s sovereignty.” The order will roll back environmental protections in Alaska and work to prioritize the development of liquid natural gas and critical minerals.
Although Donald Trump did not follow through on his promise to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on day one of his presidency he did indicate they may be applied on February 1.
He addressed the topic further on Thursday (January 23) in a virtual presentation at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. In his remarks, he suggested that the US doesn’t need Canadian exports and that the country has been very difficult to deal with in the past. He also repeated his prior remarks that Canada could avoid tariffs by becoming the 51st state.
North of the border, StatsCan released its November 2024 monthly mineral production survey on Wednesday (January 22). The data shows that copper production declined to 33.23 million kilograms from 38.34 million in October. However, shipments substantially increased to 47.89 million kilograms from 36.05 million the month prior. The total value of shipments in November reached C$487.96 million.
Gold production declined slightly to 16,945 kilograms in November from 17,027 kilograms in October, but like copper, shipments increased to 14,389 kilograms from 13,575 kilograms a month earlier, representing a total value of C$1.71 billion.
Meanwhile, silver production increased to 24,959 kilograms in November compared to 24,550 kilograms in October. Silver shipment volumes were up substantially to 24,047 kilograms from 20,414 kilograms the previous month, for a total value of C$32.66 million.
Markets climbed over the course of the week. The S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) was up 1.77 percent to end Friday at 6,101.24 while the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) gained 1.45 percent to 21,774.01. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbed 2.57 percent to 44,424.25.
Gold soared 2.56 percent this week, closing at US$2,770.89 on Friday at 5 p.m. EST. It came close to breaking its all time high earlier in the day, touching the US$2,785 mark. Silver was up as well, although to a lesser degree, closing the week up 0.89 percent at US$30.59. On the other hand, the copper price fell 3.3 percent for the week to close at US$4.31 per pound on the COMEX, and the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) was down 1.41 percent to close at 571.13.
So how did mining stocks perform against this backdrop? We break down this week’s five best-performing Canadian mining stocks below.
Data for this article was retrieved at 3:00 p.m. EST on January 24, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX, TSXV and CSE with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
1. Wealth Minerals (TSXV:WML)
Weekly gain: 63.64 percent
Market cap: C$28.55 million
Share price: C$0.09
Wealth Minerals is a lithium exploration and development company focused on advancing its Kuska and Yapuckuta projects in Chile.
The more advanced Kuska project covers 10,500 hectares in the Antofagasta region near the Bolivian border. The greenfield site has no past production or exploration, though other companies have carried out surface brine sampling and shallow auger drilling on adjacent properties since 2017.
In February 2024, Wealth Minerals released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for Kuska, which demonstrated an indicated resource of 139,000 metric tons of lithium from 8 million cubic meters of brine with an average grade of 175 milligrams per liter (mg/L) lithium, along with an additional inferred resource of 132,000 metric tons of lithium from 7.1 million cubic meters of brine with grades of 185 mg/L.
Wealth Minerals reported post-tax net present value (NPV) of US$1.15 billion, which was calculated at a discounted cash flow of 10 percent, as well as an internal rate of return (IRR) of 28 percent and a payback period of 6.9 years.
The Yapuckuta project is composed of 144 mining concessions covering an area of 46,200 hectares in the northern part of the Salar de Atacama in a region with known lithium and potassium deposits.
Wealth has not released news since September 2024, when it reported that the Chilean government had selected the Salar de Ollagüe to be among the first group of six salars considered for production licenses. Wealth said that it would apply for a special lithium operation contract for its Kuska project, which is located in the Salar de Ollagüe.
2. Star Diamond (TSX:DIAM)
Weekly gain: 60 percent
Market cap: C$18.53 million
Share price: C$0.04
Star Diamond is an exploration and development company working to advance its flagship Fort à la Corne diamond district in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The property is located 60 kilometers east of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Previously a joint venture with Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO), Star Diamond acquired Rio Tinto’s stake in the project in March 2024 in exchange for 119.32 million shares in Star Diamond, resulting in Rio Tinto holding a 19.9 percent ownership position in Star Diamond.
Fort à la Corne has seen extensive exploration of kimberlite deposits, including geophysical surveys, large-diameter drilling and micro- and macro-diamond analyses.
The Star-Orion South diamond project, the most advanced project area in Star Diamonds' portfolio, is located within the district.
In 2018, the company released a PEA for Star-Orion South, which reported a resource of 27.15 million carats of diamonds from 200.16 million metric tons with an average grade of 14 carats per 100 metric tons. The inferred resource is 5.18 million carats from 72.08 million metric tons, with an average grade of 7 carats per 100 metric tons.
At the time, the company estimated a post-tax NPV of C$2 billion, an IRR of 19 percent and a payback period of 3 years and 5 months.
The company's most recent news came on January 9, when it announced that a 70.7 million share block held by a former project partner had been sold, with 61.12 million shares purchased by an international investor interested in diamonds.
3. Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX)
Weekly gain: 58.82 percent
Market cap: C$67.67 million
Share price: C$0.135
Belo Sun Mining is an exploration and development company focused on advancing its Volta Grande gold project in Brazil.
The property covers approximately 2,400 hectares within the Tres Palmeiras greenstone belt in Para State, Brazil. The company has been working on the project since 2003, and acquired necessary development permits in 2014 and 2017.
A 2015 mineral reserve estimate demonstrated proven and probable resource of 3.79 million ounces of gold from 116 million metric tons of ore with an average grade of 1.02 grams per metric ton (g/t).
Development at the site stalled in 2018 after a federal judge ruled that the Federal Brazilian Institute of the Environment (IBMA) would be the competent authority for issuing environmental permits. The decision was overturned in 2019 with the Secretariat of Environment and Sustainability of the State of Para (SEMAS) reassuming its permitting authority. The decision was once again reversed in September 2023, returning authority to IBMA.
The company's most recent news came on January 23, when it announced that the Federal Court of Appeals had reassigned SEMAS as the permitting authority for the Volta Grande project. The company said it was pleased with the decision, as the agency is familiar with the project and enjoys a constructive and transparent relationship with it.
4. Alaska Energy Metals (TSXV:AEMC)
Weekly gain: 52.38 percent
Market cap: C$23.87 million
Share price: C$0.16
Alaska Energy Metals is an exploration company working to advance its critical mineral properties in Alaska, US, and Québec, Canada.
The company’s flagship property, the Nikolai project, is located in Southeast Alaska and hosts the Eureka deposit. In a resource estimate from a technical report published in February 2024, the company reported the project hosts indicated resources of 813 million metric tons of ore containing indicated metal of 3.88 billion pounds of nickel, 1.28 billion pounds of copper, 303 million pounds of cobalt along with 4 million ounces of platinum.
The company also owns the Angliers project located in Western Québec. The site is composed of 464 mineral claims covering an area of 26,417 hectares in a region known to host mineralized bodies of nickel, copper, platinum-group metals, gold, molybdenum and zinc. The company announced on June 5 that it had entered an agreement that would allow it to acquire an option for 100 percent of the adjacent Bambino nickel and copper property, which would add 57 new claims over 3,320 hectares.
Although the company did not release news this past week, shares gained alongside news that Donald Trump had signed an executive order that would relax regulations and give more authority to the State of Alaska to permit and advance mineral projects.
5. Finlay Minerals (TSX:FYL)
Weekly gain: 44.44 percent
Market cap: C$11.21 million
Share price: C$0.065
Finlay Minerals is an exploration company working to advance a portfolio of projects in BC, Canada.
The company’s Silver Hope property covers 21,691 hectares in the Skeena Arch region of Central BC. It is home to the past-producing Equity Silver mine. The company is working on several advanced targets on the site, including the Main and West, which are home to promising zones that host deposits of copper, silver and molybdenum.
Finlay’s SAY property is a 10,587 hectare site located in the Stikine Terrane, 140 kilometers north of Smithers. It hosts multiple deposits with copper, silver and molybdenum mineralization. Its ATTY property is a 4,498 hectare site in the southern Toodoggone region. The region has known deposits of copper, gold and silver mineralization, and the company has identified two porphyry targets.
The company has been working most recently on the PIL gold property, which is also located in the Toodoggone mining district. A 2016 discovery revealed a significant copper and silver porphyry system and a silver and gold epithermal system.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) subsidiary ATAC Resources previously had an option in place to earn a 70 percent stake in the project. However, in an update released on Monday, Finlay indicated that the agreement was terminated on December 27.
The company also announced results from diamond drill holes in the PIL South target, including a broad interval that measured 0.1 percent copper, 0.05 g/t gold, 7.1 g/t silver and 0.18 percent zinc over 162 meters.
The company added that it was reviewing exploration data and would be assessing the next steps for a 2025 exploration program, with a focus on PIL South, following Amarc Resources' (TSXV:AHR,OTCQB:AXREF) significant AuRORA discovery at its Joy property, which borders PIL South.
FAQs for Canadian mining stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, and the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of June 2024, there were 1,630 companies listed on the TSXV, 925 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,806 companies, with 188 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Western Australia Supreme Court Approves Latin Resources' Pilbara Minerals Acquisition
Pilbara Minerals' (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF) AU$560 million acquisition of Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) is now legally effective, Latin said in a press release on Wednesday (January 22).
First announced this past August, the deal has already been approved by the Supreme Court of Australia.
Latin's announcement also outlines the remaining key dates of the scheme.
The transaction will give Pilbara ownership of Latin’s flagship Salinas lithium project in Brazil.
The asset is located in Minas Gerais' Bananal Valley area, 10 kilometres outside the town of Salinas. Its resource estimate, which covers the Colina and Fog's Block deposits, stands at 77.7 million tonnes at 1.24 percent lithium oxide.
According to Latin Resources, there is potential to establish the deposit as the second largest spodumene concentrate producer in Brazil; it could also be among the lowest-cost spodumene concentrate producers globally.
When the purchase was announced last August, Pilbara said it forms part of its strategy to position itself “as one of the leading lithium materials suppliers globally.” The company's flagship asset is Pilgangoora, located in Western Australia's Pilbara region. Pilbara is currently completing optimisation work at Pilgangoora due to lithium market conditions.
Earlier this month, Pilbara received AU$15 million in grant funding from Western Australia's Investment Attraction Fund.
“(The funds) will be used for the Mid-Stream Demonstration Plant Project (Demonstration Plant Project) at Pilbara Minerals’ Pilgangoora lithium operation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia,” the company said.
“Completing the construction of this project would put Western Australia in a stronger position when lithium market conditions turn by increasing benefits to the state in the form of employment, royalites and economic diversification.”
Pilbara previously said that among its projects, it ranks Salinas at the top of its list “when benchmarked holistically across a range of key criteria.” The company added that it looks forward to developing Salinas to its full potential.
New Pilbara shares are expected to start trading on a normal settlement basis on February 5.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Powering the Clean Energy Revolution Begins with Lithium Exploration
As lithium becomes increasingly critical in the global transition to clean energy, the strategic importance of lithium exploration has never been more pronounced, presenting unique opportunities for investors and companies alike.
This versatile metal, often dubbed "white gold," is at the heart of the renewable energy revolution, playing a pivotal role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and grid-scale energy storage systems. Gaining an understanding of where the opportunities lie within the lithium exploration space can help investors make strategic investment decisions.
Surging demand for lithium in clean energy applications
The skyrocketing demand for lithium is driven primarily by the rapid adoption of EVs and the expansion of renewable energy infrastructure. According to the International Energy Agency, demand for lithium could potentially increase up to 42 times its 2020 levels by 2040. This staggering projection underscores the metal's critical role in the global energy transition.
EVs represent the largest driver of lithium demand. As governments worldwide implement stricter emissions regulations and automakers commit to electrifying their fleets, the need for lithium-ion batteries will only continue to surge. The demand is further amplified by the growing deployment of large-scale energy storage systems to support intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar.
Savvy investors also understand that any discussion of the growing lithium demand won’t be complete without considering the potential environmental implications of exponentially increasing the supply of this critical mineral. While lithium is essential for clean energy technologies, its extraction and processing can have environmental impacts. However, when compared against fossil fuel extraction and use, the net environmental benefit of lithium-based clean energy solutions are substantial. In addition, exploration and mining companies are increasingly recognizing the socioeconomic benefits of environmental, social and governance undertakings, and many have committed to meaningful efforts toward sustainable operations throughout the value chain.
Critical role of lithium exploration in supply chain
As demand outpaces current supply, the importance of lithium exploration cannot be overstated. Exploration companies are at the forefront of addressing the looming supply deficit, working to discover and develop new lithium resources to meet future needs. These companies play a crucial role in the lithium supply chain, acting as the first link in a process that ultimately leads to the production of batteries and other clean energy technologies.
The potential rewards for successful lithium exploration are significant. Companies that can efficiently identify and develop new lithium deposits stand to benefit from the metal's rising value and strategic importance. Investors in these exploration companies have the opportunity to participate in the early stages of what could become major lithium production projects, potentially yielding substantial returns as demand continues to grow.
Brunswick Exploration: Pioneering lithium discovery in strategic locations
Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF) is one company that exemplifies the strategic approach to lithium exploration that investors should consider. The company has positioned itself at the forefront of lithium discovery, focusing on high-potential districts in Canada and Greenland.
This strategic focus aligns with the global need for new lithium sources in politically stable jurisdictions.
Recent developments highlight Brunswick Exploration's progress and potential:
- In October 2024, Brunswick made a significant breakthrough by discovering a lithium-bearing pegmatite containing spodumene within its Nuuk License in Greenland. This marks the first such discovery in the region, underscoring Greenland's potential as a new frontier for lithium exploration.
- The company has expanded its holdings in Greenland, capitalizing on the country's favorable geological conditions, including exceptional outcrop exposure that facilitates exploration efforts.
- Previous drilling activities have yielded encouraging results, indicating promising lithium mineralization across Brunswick's project portfolio.
These milestones position Brunswick Exploration favorably in the competitive landscape of lithium exploration. The company's commitment to exploring new high-grade spodumene deposits strategically responds to the anticipated surge in lithium demand, making it a potentially attractive option for investors looking to gain exposure to the lithium market's growth potential.
Key investment considerations
For investors considering the lithium sector, companies like Brunswick Exploration offer an opportunity to participate in the ground level of the lithium supply chain. While exploration companies inherently carry higher risk compared to established producers, they also offer the potential for significant returns if successful in their endeavors.
Key factors for investors to consider include:
- The company's exploration strategy and the geological potential of its project areas
- Management team experience and track record in mineral exploration
- Financial position and ability to fund ongoing exploration activities
- Geopolitical factors affecting the regions where exploration is conducted
As the global demand for lithium continues to rise, driven by the clean energy transition, the importance of companies engaged in lithium exploration is likely to grow. Successful explorers will play a crucial role in ensuring the availability of lithium to meet future needs, potentially offering significant value to investors who recognize this opportunity early.
Investor takeaway
The strategic value of lithium exploration in the context of the global shift towards clean energy cannot be overstated. For investors, the lithium exploration sector offers a unique opportunity to participate in the clean energy revolution from the ground up, with the potential for substantial returns as the world increasingly embraces sustainable technologies.
Moving forward, the success of lithium exploration efforts will be crucial in determining our ability to meet the ambitious goals set for clean energy adoption and climate change mitigation.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF,FWB:1XQ). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Brunswick Explorationin order to help investors learn more about the company. Brunswick Exploration is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Brunswick Exploration and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Lithium Brine Projects Present Growth Opportunity in Clean Energy Market
The accelerated global shift towards clean energy solutions continues to shine a spotlight on sustainable and cost-effective mineral extraction methods, and lithium brine projects are emerging as a compelling investment opportunity with the potential for attractive returns.
The surging demand for lithium, driven primarily by the electric vehicle (EV) revolution and the growing need for renewable energy storage systems, has created a projected supply deficit that savvy investors are keen to capitalise on.
Lithium brine projects, particularly those located in the renowned Lithium Triangle of South America, offer a unique combination of high-grade resources and cost-effective extraction methods, positioning them favourably to address the looming supply shortfall while providing substantial returns on investment.
Lithium demand landscape
The global push for decarbonisation has placed lithium at the forefront of the clean energy transition. Electric vehicles, which rely heavily on lithium-ion batteries, are experiencing unprecedented growth.
According to industry forecasts, EV sales are expected to increase from 6.6 million units in 2021 to over 20 million annually by 2025. This exponential growth, coupled with the expanding renewable energy sector's need for large-scale storage solutions, is creating a substantial lithium supply deficit.
Lithium brine projects have emerged as a promising solution to meet this surging demand efficiently. These projects, particularly those located in the renowned Lithium Triangle of South America, offer a combination of high-grade resources and cost-effective extraction methods that position them favourably to address the looming supply shortfall.
Benefits of lithium brine extraction
Lithium brine extraction stands out for its economic and environmental advantages compared to traditional hard-rock mining. This method leverages natural evaporation processes, making it particularly suitable for arid regions like the Lithium Triangle, known for its high-grade brine resources.
Key benefits of lithium brine extraction include:
- Lower operational costs due to the use of natural solar evaporation
- Reduced environmental footprint compared to hard-rock mining
- Higher lithium recovery rates in many cases
- Potential for additional revenue streams from by-products like potassium and boron
These advantages make lithium brine projects not only cost-effective, but also align them with the growing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices.
Why brine projects appeal to investors
Lithium brine projects have garnered significant investor interest due to their compelling economic and strategic advantages. The lower operational costs associated with brine extraction methods translate to potentially higher profit margins, making these projects particularly attractive in a market with strong demand fundamentals.
Key factors driving investor appeal include:
- Cost effectiveness: Lower OPEX compared to hard-rock lithium mining
- Sustainability alignment: Reduced environmental impact aligns with ESG investment criteria
- Scalability: Potential for phased expansion to meet growing demand
- Strategic location: Jurisdictions like Argentina, where the Lithium Triangle is located, offer a stable mining environment
The strategic importance of lithium brine projects in Argentina has been further validated by recent industry developments. For instance, Rio Tinto's US$6.7 billion acquisition of Arcadium Lithium underscores the value major mining companies place on high-quality brine assets in the region
Galan Lithium: A case study
A prime example of high-potential lithium brine projects can be found in Galan Lithium's (ASX:GLN) Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and Candelas projects in Argentina. These projects, situated in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, showcase the immense potential of brine extraction in meeting global lithium demand.
Galan Lithium's projects have an impressive profile:
- A combined resource estimate of 8.6 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent
- High-grade lithium concentrations averaging 859 mg/l
- Low levels of impurities, enhancing processing efficiency
- Strategic location with excellent infrastructure access
The company is making significant strides towards production, with Phase 1 at HMW targeted for completion by 2025. This rapid progress demonstrates how lithium brine projects can support near-term lithium supply needs, a critical factor in addressing the projected supply deficit.
Galan Lithium stands out as a compelling player in the lithium brine sector, offering a strong value proposition to investors and the global battery market. The company's focus on high-grade, low-impurity lithium brine projects in Argentina positions it favourably to capitalise on the growing demand for lithium.
Key elements of Galan's value proposition include:
- High-quality resources: Galan's projects in the Hombre Muerto salar are known for their exceptional lithium grades and low impurity levels, factors that contribute to more efficient and cost-effective production.
- Strategic location: The projects benefit from their position in Argentina's portion of the Lithium Triangle, an area renowned for its lithium-rich brines and supportive mining environment.
- Phased development approach: Galan's strategy of phased development, starting with HMW Phase 1, allows for managed growth and the potential for rapid scaling as market demand increases.
- Strong economic fundamentals: Projected low operating costs and high-grade resources contribute to robust project economics, enhancing the company's competitiveness in the global lithium market.
- Advanced project status: With HMW Phase 1 progressing towards production by 2025, Galan is well positioned to contribute to near-term lithium supply, addressing the critical supply/demand imbalance.
Investor takeaway
As the global battery market continues to expand, driven by the electrification of transport and the growth of renewable energy storage, lithium brine projects like those developed by Galan Lithium offer a cost-effective and sustainable solution to meet this surging demand. The combination of favourable economics, strategic location, and high-quality resources positions these projects as key players in shaping the future of the global lithium supply chain.
As investors delve deeper into the specifics of lithium brine extraction, the compelling investment case becomes clear as more investors look to participate in the sustainable energy transition and potentially reap significant financial rewards.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Galan Lithiumin order to help investors learn more about the company. Galan Lithium is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Galan Lithiumand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Ioneer Closes US$996 Million American Government Loan for Rhyolite Ridge
Ioneer (ASX:INR,NASDAQ:IONR) has received a US$996 million loan from the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) to develop an on-site processing facility at its Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.
Filed under the DOE's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, the investment is part of the LPO's work to build a critical minerals supply chain in the US, while creating rural jobs and supporting American manufacturers.
The US$996 million loan has a principal of US$968 million, with the remaining US$28 million as capitalised interest. It also represents a US$268 million principal increase from a conditional loan provided in January 2023.
Ioneer said it has engaged with the LPO for more than three years, with the timing of the transaction driven by its receipt of a positive record of decision from the Department of the Interior in October 2024.
“The need for domestically sourced and processed lithium and boron has never been greater,” said Ioneer Executive Chairman James Calaway in a Monday (January 20) press release. “The United States requires Rhyolite Ridge and more projects like it if we want secure domestic critical mineral production. It's as simple as that."
Rhyolite Ridge is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, and the company believes that once operational it will increase the nation’s lithium supply by four times, reducing reliance on foreign sources.
Ioneer also notes that the asset is North America's only known lithium-boron deposit, and one of only two such deposits worldwide. It could power upward of 50 million electric vehicles over a 26 year mine life.
Managing Director Bernard Rowe added that the project is fully permitted and construction ready.
“(It) will not only create new jobs in Nevada but foster innovation across the country," he said.
The US Bureau of Land Management released a final environmental impact statement for the project in September 2024.
At the time, Ioneer said Rhyolite Ridge was the first lithium project to reach this stage of the environmental permitting review process under the Biden administration.
Construction is targeted for late 2025, and is expected to last an average of 36 months.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
