Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

galan lithiumgln:auasx:glnbattery metals investingBattery Metals Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

Galan Lithium Limited: A$20 million Placement to Strategic Partner

 
 

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) ( Galan or the Company ) is pleased to announce it has secured a binding commitment for a A$20 million placement ( Placement ) at A$0.11 per share, a 21% premium to the last closing price of A$0.091 as at 19 June 2025 from an existing shareholder, The Clean Elements Fund ( Clean Elements ). Additionally, Clean Elements will receive one unlisted option for every two shares issued under the Placement, with an exercise price of A$0.15 per option and an expiry date that is three years from the date of issue.

 

The Placement is subject to Clean Elements' satisfactory completion of due diligence over a period not longer than 77 days. Full completion of the Placement will require shareholder approval which will be sought at a Galan general meeting, expected to be held in early September 2025 .

 

 

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced A$20 Million Placement to Strategic Partner

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced HMW Phase 1 Funding & Offtake Secured with US Based Partner

Download the PDF here.

Reinstatement to Quotation

Reinstatement to Quotation

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Reinstatement to Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Green Technology Metals (GT1:AU) has announced Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Altech Batteries Ltd Cerenergy Battery Project Funding Progressing Well

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce an update on funding of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid-state battery project in Saxony, Germany.

DEBT PROCESS

As previously mentioned, Altech has engaged ten commercial banks and two venture debt funds in the first round of financing discussions, receiving largely positive initial feedback. Based on this feedback, the Company has selected a preferred financial institution- a European bank with a proven track record in providing debt funding for technology-driven projects, particularly those within the innovation sector.

Although the mandate has not yet been formally executed, Altech intends to make an official announcement once this step is complete.

Meanwhile, the bank's commercial and technical teams have been diligently conducting a comprehensive review of the Cerenergy projects and its technology. The technical due diligence process is critical for ensuring that the project meets the bank's financing and risk criteria. As part of this process the onsite Altech experts are in detailed discussions with the bank's representative. The banks have visited Dresden and the Fraunhofer testing facilities and visit Hermsdorf, Germany where the prototype production is located in the coming weeks, which will be a key step in concluding the technical evaluation.

In parallel with these efforts, Altech is progressing discussions for securing a federal government guarantee, which would further strengthen its ability to secure the necessary debt funding for the project. Officials from the Ministry of Finance have already been briefed on the initiative, and the due diligence process for the application is actively underway. This federal guarantee will serve as an underwriter and therewith derisk any debt funding for the project substantially.

EQUITY FUNDING

In parallel with ongoing debt financing efforts, the Group has engaged several equity advisers to assist in securing the equity component of the project's funding package. As part of this strategy, Altech plans to divest a minority interest in the project to one or two strategic investors. This partial divestment is intended to attract investors who can contribute not only capital, but also strategic value, aligning with the CERENERGY(R) project's long-term goals of growth and sustainability.

The Group on one hand is specifically targeting large utility companies, data centre operators, investment funds, and corporations that are deeply committed to the green energy transition and on the other hand industrial partners with access and know-how and resources relevant to Cerenergy battery production, implementation or market access. These potential partners are seen as ideal due to their strong alignment with the project's sustainable energy focus and their ability to provide significant financial support. Progress in equity discussions has been promising, with several Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) signed, enabling deeper engagement with prospective investors. Additionally, draft term sheets have been circulated to interested parties, outlining the key terms and conditions for investment. These documents provide a foundation for negotiations and facilitate more detailed discussions around the equity stake and partnership structure.

The decision to divest part of the project is strategically aimed at easing the Company's financial burden while bringing in experienced partners who can contribute to the project's success. By securing both equity and debt financing, Altech aims to finalize the full funding package, ensuring the timely construction and commissioning of the CERENERGY(R) battery plant. Moving forward, the focus will be on advancing these discussions and converting interest into formal commitments, which are critical for the project's progression.

GRANT APPLICATIONS

Altech has been actively applying for various grants offered by the State of Saxony, Federal Government of Germany, and the European Union. The State of Saxony and Brandenburg, along with the European Union, offer substantial support for renewable energy projects, including grants aimed at converting lignite coal to renewable energy sources. These grants are part of broader efforts to transition regions dependent on fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. Altech's site, located in these areas, stands to benefit from various funding programs designed to support clean energy projects, including EU grants for energy transformation and innovation. Altech has applied for several of these grants to advance its CERENERGY(R) project, securing essential financial backing for technology development, high-tech industries, expert employment and infrastructure upgrades.

OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS

Altech has secured three key Offtake Letters of Intent (LOIs) for 100% of its CERENERGY(R) production.

1. Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP): An agreement was signed on 13 September 2024 for ZISP to purchase 30 MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The purchase is contingent on performance tests and battery specifications meeting customer requirements.

2. Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH (RefLau): A second LOI was executed with RefLau, a joint venture between Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH. RefLau will buy 30 MWh of CERENERGY(R) storage n the first year, increasing to 32 MWh annually for the next four years. Additionally, Altech will purchase green electricity for its planned production plant.

3. Axsol GmbH: A third LOI was signed with Axsol, a leading renewable energy solutions provider. Axsol will exclusively distribute CERENERGY(R) batteries to the Western defense industry, facilitating early market entry and sales. These agreements are crucial for financing and advancing the CERENERGY(R) project.

 

About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC,OTC:ALTHF) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

 

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe (LU7:AU) has announced Completion of PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Download the PDF here.

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Lithium Universe Ltd Completes PV Solar Cell Recycling Acquisition

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is pleased to announce that further to its announcements dated 18 June 2025 and 2 July 2025, it has successfully completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital New Age Minerals Pty Ltd (NAM) which is party to an exclusive licensing agreement with Macquarie University in respect to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology (the Acquisition).

Highlights

- Completion of the acquisition of 100% of the issued capital of New Age Minerals Pty Ltd

- Acquisition gives Lithium Universe exclusive rights to patented photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling technology known as Microwave Joule Heating Technology

Further details regarding the Microwave Joule Heating Technology are set out in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2025.

Commenting on the Acquisition, Lithium Universe's Executive Chairman, Iggy Tan said:

"We are pleased to have completed this important milestone, which now allows us to begin working more closely with the Macquarie University team. This next phase will focus on developing a robust research program to enhance the Microwave Joule Heating Technology and unlock its full commercial potential. We believe this collaboration will play a pivotal role in advancing sustainable recycling solutions and position Lithium Universe as a leader in critical metal recovery from end-of-life solar panels."

 

About Lithium Universe Ltd:  

Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7,OTC:LUVSF) (FRA:KU00) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) is a forward-thinking company on a mission to close the "Lithium Conversion Gap" in North America and revolutionize the photovoltaic (PV) solar panel recycling sector. The company is dedicated to securing the future of green energy by addressing two major strategic initiatives: the development of a green, battery-grade lithium carbonate refinery in Quebec, Canada, and pioneering the recycling of valuable metals, including silver, from discarded solar panels.

 

 

Source:
Lithium Universe Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

Trading Halt

Large High Grade Rubidium Resource Identified at Seymour

Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement

Related News

lithium investing

EUR Sells 0.5m CRML Shares for U$1.8m (A$2.7m)

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Critical Metals Investing

Advances Halleck Creek Demonstration Plant-$15 placement

uranium investing

Lo Herma Drilling Permit & Contract Confirmed

Gold Investing

Joe Cavatoni: Gold's Key Driver Now, Catalyst for Next Leg Higher

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Best-performing Canadian Oil and Gas Stocks of 2025

Gold Investing

Falco Resources Eyes Governmental Decree for Horne 5 Gold Project Before Year End

×