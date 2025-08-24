Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20M Placement To Proceed

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Successful Due Diligence Ends - $20m Placement To Proceed

GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Developing high-grade lithium brine projects in Argentina

Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Final At-The-Market Raise for 2025

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Galan Lithium Limited: Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN,OTC:GLNLF) (" Galan " or " the Company ") is pleased to advise that the Comite Evaluador de Proyectos RIGI, responsible for awarding the Argentine Government's Régimen de Incentivo para Grandes Inversiones (the incentive regime for large-scale investments referred to as the " RIGI "), has approved the RIGI for Galan's flagship Hombre Muerto West (" HMW" ) Project in Catamarca Province, Argentina . Galan now expects to receive official approvals relating to the RIGI in due course.

The RIGI is a landmark investment framework introduced as part of the Government of Argentina's new economic reform agenda, aimed at encouraging large-scale investment in key sectors, including mining. The RIGI provides long-term certainty on tax and foreign exchange regulations, as well as streamlined permitting, both critical enablers for project financing, efficient construction and operation of the HMW Project over its multi-decade life.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Incentive Regime for HMW Project in Argentina

Trading Halt

Galan Lithium (GLN:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

European Lithium (EUR:AU) has announced Outstanding New 2024 Diamond Drill Results Tanbreez Project

Two people in suits shaking hands, symbolizing agreement or partnership.

Livium and Mineral Resources Form Joint Venture to Advance LieNA Technology

Livium (ASX:LIT) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) said on Monday (August 11) that they have agreed to a 50/50 joint venture regarding the LieNA lithium-processing technology.

LieNA, the joint venture entity, was formerly a subsidiary of Livium, the owner of the intellectual property for the LieNA technology — an innovative process designed to recover lithium from spodumene.

The joint venture's formation comes after the completion of Stage 1A activities under a joint development deal. The companies first began working together in August 2023, and agreed to additional Stage 1A work in January.

Rusty metal gate secured with a chain and padlock.

Lithium Prices Surge After CATL Halts Major Mine in China

Lithium prices and mining stocks around the world soared this week after Chinese battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) (SZSE:300750,HKEX:3750) suspended operations at one of the world’s largest lithium mines.

The halt at the Jianxiawo lepidolite mine in Jiangxi province’s Yichun city, a hub for China’s lithium production, came after the mine’s permit expired on August 9.

Wooden blocks spell "lithium" with mini figures mining and scaling.

New Study Highlights Western Australia's Lithium Leadership and Future Potential

Western Australia has a strong lithium history, and a recent study could help inform future exploration.

Put together by researchers from the Geological Survey of Western Australia (GSWA), Curtin University and the University of Western Australia, the report focuses on the formation of high-grade lithium deposits.

It states that Western Australia supplies around 35 percent of the world's lithium, with much of that coming from pegmatite, a coarse-grained rock commonly found in the state's Archean terrains.

Assorted battery tops in various sizes and colors, arranged closely together.

AI Uncovers Five Potential Lithium Alternatives for Next-generation Batteries

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has helped a group of scientists identify five new materials that could power the next wave of batteries without relying on lithium.

The study, published on June 26 in Cell Reports Physical Science, focuses on materials that could enable multivalent-ion batteries — a technology long touted for its potential, but hindered by practical challenges.

Text saying "lithium" overlaid on stock chart with a globe in the background.

Top 9 Global Lithium Stocks of 2025

Lithium prices continued their downward trajectory in 2025's second quarter, with battery-grade lithium carbonate hitting a four year low of US$8,329 per metric ton in late June.

Lithium hydroxide followed suit as oversupply and bearish sentiment weighed on the market.

Despite strong electric vehicle (EV) demand, mine supply — driven largely by China, Australia, Argentina and emerging African producers — has outpaced consumption, with Fastmarkets forecasting a 260,000 metric ton surplus for 2025.

Latest News

Galan Lithium
