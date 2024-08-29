Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, August 29, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;

OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the financial and operating results for the three and six-month periods ending June 30, 2024.

Forward progress continues to be reflected in both 2024 quarter-end financials and in project advancements, as CHARBONE's priority plan to start producing green hydrogen during the second half of 2024 remain on track.

Q2 2024 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Spending decreased 19% to $1,243,876 in the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 compared to $1,536,019 in the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 (activities refocus and tightening of general and administrative expenses).

  • Revenue increased 48% to $182,143 in the six-month period ending June 30, 2024 compared to $123,391 in the six-month period ending June 30, 2023 (generated from the Wolf River acquisition on December 1, 2022).

  • The Company has closed a private financing for gross proceeds amounting to $849,622, Units for debt settlement of $352,214 and exercises of warrants/options of $245,878;

  • The Company also received an additional $100,000 in 2024 from Finexcorp secured convertible debentures at a deemed price of $0.10 and agreed on an extension of the $1.2 million CAD 14% (now 12%) secured convertible debentures maturity date that were issued by the Company in reducing significantly the current liabilities and with better terms; and

  • The Company made acquisitions of storage hydrogen equipment and upgraded its Sorel-Tracy electrolyzer capacity to 1.75MW.

Located near Montreal, Quebec, CHARBONE's Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with plans to commence production later this year.

"Management's efforts to shore up and strengthen our balance sheet have been focused and deliberate. We've made significant cost-reduction headway in recent months, while still driving forward with our near-term plans to deliver a network of North American green hydrogen production facilities," said Benoit Veilleux, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of CHARBONE . "The recent discussion with strategic partners is advancing well to help to execute CHARBONE's growth potential with our financial partners and investors, and the team feels supported and is advancing on all fronts."


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Units for debt

Further to its news release dated May 22, 2024 announcing the closing of Units for debt settlement for a total of $302,213 of suppliers' payables, the Company is pleased to announce that it has received all approval from TSX Venture Exchange to issue the shares and warrants and can confirm settlement of the debts. Also, the nature of services provided were $222,213 for accounting fees, $40,000 for legal fees and $40,000 for consulting work.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 29 août 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour les périodes de 3 et 6 mois se terminant le 30 juin 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 24 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'arrivée de sa première remorque tubulaire qui sera utilisée pour le transport et la livraison en vrac de l'hydrogène vert comprimé, produit à partir du projet phare de la société de la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, aux client locaux et nationaux.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Electrolysis North America free webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America on July 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen? (Updated 2024)

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×