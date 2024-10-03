Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to have entered into a special consultancy agreement with Enki GéoSolutions Inc. to advise CHARBONE executive team on potential partnership proposals as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen or natural hydrogen".

CHARBONE is thrilled to welcome Mr. Stephan Séjourné, P.Geo., a leading Quebec exploration geologist and President of Enki GéoSolutions Inc., to its scientific team . Mr. Séjourné is a well-known and highly respected Quebec exploration geologist who initially worked as an independent consultant in the petroleum industry, before founding Enki GéoSolutions to apply his experience to other resources. He turned his attention to Natural Hydrogen in 2017 and recently spearheaded, with the INRS-ETE, a series of six groundbreaking research reports on Natural Hydrogen in Quebec prepared for and funded by the Quebec government.

Mr. Séjourné will provide scientific advice to CHARBONE's executive team on white hydrogen collaboration decisions. With a future network of at least 16 strategically located facilities throughout Canada and the U.S., CHARBONE will streamline the process of receiving, purifying, compressing, and distributing hydrogen to meet the growing demand. This capability will allow CHARBONE to become a key player in the clean hydrogen supply chain, offering solutions that drive both innovation and efficiency.

"Mr. Séjourné is a world-class recognized geologist who brings tremendous complementary scientific experience to the Company executive team, while the Natural Hydrogen sector has incredibly exciting possibilities and may change how we think about that source of energy," said Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Charbone Hydrogen. "Our goal as always, is to maximize our portfolio, our revenues and our shareholder value ."

CHARBONE's green hydrogen production is set to begin later this year at its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility, with plans to launch a second site near Detroit, Michigan by year-end. The Company is also actively expanding its workforce and targeting additional high-potential markets, including New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and California.  Additionally, CHARBONE has been invited to propose projects in two large-scale Requests for Information (RFIs). By 2030, the Company aims to establish 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Learn more at www.charbone.com  

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

Charbone Hydrogene etend son expertise grace a un partenariat strategique pour mener le secteur de l'hydrogene blanc

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 3 octobre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'avoir conclu une entente de consultation spécial avec Enki GéoSolutions Inc. pour conseiller l'équipe de direction de Charbone sur des propositions de partenariat potentielles en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ou hydrogène naturel ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

CHARBONE Hydrogen Initiates Discussion with Natural Hydrogen Exploration Companies, is Reviewing and Exploring the Potential to Create an Added-Value

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 18, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is thrilled t o announce its receipt of multiple partnership proposals from natural hydrogen exploration companies. These proposals position CHARBONE as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen".

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

Charbone Hydrogene entame des discussions avec des societes d'exploration de l'hydrogene naturel, examine et explore le potentiel de creation d'une valeur ajoutee

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 18 septembre 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la réception de plusieurs propositions de partenariat avec des sociétés d'exploration d'hydrogène naturel. Ces propositions positionnent Charbone en tant que co-opérateur et distributeur de cette forme émergente d'hydrogène propre et renouvelable, aussi connue sous le nom d'« hydrogène blanc ».

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 29 août 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour les périodes de 3 et 6 mois se terminant le 30 juin 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, August 29, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogen
×