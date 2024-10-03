CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

(TheNewswire)
Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - October 3, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to have entered into a special consultancy agreement with Enki GéoSolutions Inc. to advise CHARBONE executive team on potential partnership proposals as a co-operator and distributor of this emerging form of clean and renewable hydrogen, known as "white hydrogen or natural hydrogen".
CHARBONE is thrilled to welcome Mr. Stephan Séjourné, P.Geo., a leading Quebec exploration geologist and President of Enki GéoSolutions Inc., to its scientific team . Mr. Séjourné is a well-known and highly respected Quebec exploration geologist who initially worked as an independent consultant in the petroleum industry, before founding Enki GéoSolutions to apply his experience to other resources. He turned his attention to Natural Hydrogen in 2017 and recently spearheaded, with the INRS-ETE, a series of six groundbreaking research reports on Natural Hydrogen in Quebec prepared for and funded by the Quebec government.
Mr. Séjourné will provide scientific advice to CHARBONE's executive team on white hydrogen collaboration decisions. With a future network of at least 16 strategically located facilities throughout Canada and the U.S., CHARBONE will streamline the process of receiving, purifying, compressing, and distributing hydrogen to meet the growing demand. This capability will allow CHARBONE to become a key player in the clean hydrogen supply chain, offering solutions that drive both innovation and efficiency.
"Mr. Séjourné is a world-class recognized geologist who brings tremendous complementary scientific experience to the Company executive team, while the Natural Hydrogen sector has incredibly exciting possibilities and may change how we think about that source of energy," said Dave Gagnon, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Charbone Hydrogen. "Our goal as always, is to maximize our portfolio, our revenues and our shareholder value ."
CHARBONE's green hydrogen production is set to begin later this year at its Sorel-Tracy, Quebec facility, with plans to launch a second site near Detroit, Michigan by year-end. The Company is also actively expanding its workforce and targeting additional high-potential markets, including New York, Ontario, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin, and California. Additionally, CHARBONE has been invited to propose projects in two large-scale Requests for Information (RFIs). By 2030, the Company aims to establish 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America.
CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). Learn more at www.charbone.com
