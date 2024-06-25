Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Company now gearing up and actively enhancing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers with capacities up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW for all of its projects

Brossard, Quebec, June 25 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the " Company " or " CHARBONE "), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to confirm that it has executed a supply agreement of a complete containerized electrolyzer system ready for shipment to its flagship green hydrogen site, located in the City of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. After arrival on site, the system is expected to take 4-6 weeks of installation and commissioning to be in production.

This new electrolyzer has a higher capacity than originally planned for and will significantly enhance CHARBONE's initial operational capacity estimates. Coinciding with facility construction plans that remain on schedule, the Company anticipates the electrolyzer system will be delivered during the Q3-2024 timeframe.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Sorel-Tracy Green Hydrogen Project will serve as the Company's flagship facility, giving CHARBONE a first-mover advantage with production starting later this year with an initial capacity of approximately 400kg. Following a phased development approach, the project will allow to gradually scale up the production of hydrogen. The facility will target a wide array of industrial users who are abandoning fossil-fuel-driven gray hydrogen and opting for a cleaner alternative.

" Locking down the delivery of an electrolyzer that will immediately increase operational margins is a turning point and a decisive step forward in our overall growth strategy ," said Daniel Charette, COO of CHARBONE . " We have a strong strategic vision for developing and deploying our green hydrogen network and the surrounding ecosystems, and we look forward to soon introducing , new decarbonization and bankable solutions into the North American market. "

In addition to its Sorel-Tracy pursuits, the Company is planning to introduce a second green hydrogen project in 2024 in the Detroit, Michigan area as well.  In total, CHARBONE plans to deliver 16 green hydrogen production facilities across North America by 2030 and is actively securing its supply chain of fully integrated electrolyzers ranging up to 2.5 MW, 5.0 MW and 10.0 MW.

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen group focused on delivering a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy sources to produce green (H2) dihydrogen molecules and eco-friendly energy solutions for industrial, institutional, commercial and future mobility users, CHARBONE plans to scale and deliver green hydrogen production facilities in both the US and Canada by 2024, with an additional 14 facilities planned by 2030. CHARBONE is the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company with common shares trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Dave B. Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer and

Chairperson of the Board

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 844-7170

Email:

dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chief Operating Officer

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4946

Email:

dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone:

+1 438 800-4991

Email:

bv@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene Double la Capacite De Son Electrolyseur De La Phase 1 Pour Alimenter La Production D'hydrogene Vert A L'usine De Sorel-Tracy Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

La Société prépare et améliore activement sa chaîne d'approvisionnement en électrolyseurs entièrement intégrés avec des capacités allant jusqu'à 2,5 MW, 5,0 MW et 10,0 MW pour tous ses projets

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Amendment to Terms of Convertible Debentures with Finexcorp-Led Group

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - June 10, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated October 11, 2022, it has signed an agreement of principles to amend (the "Debenture Amendment" ) certain terms of the secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Debenture" ) that were issued by the Company in connection with the private placement of debentures of an aggregate principal amount of $1.2 million CAD of 14% secured convertible debentures.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Amendement aux Conditions des Debentures Convertibles Avec le Groupe Mene Par Finexcorp

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce un Amendement aux Conditions des Debentures Convertibles Avec le Groupe Mene Par Finexcorp

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 10 juin 2024 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer que suite à son communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2022, elle a signé un accord de principes visant à modifier (l' « Amendement des Débentures » ) certaines modalités des débentures convertibles garanties de la Société (chacune, une « Débenture ») qui ont été émises par la Société dans le cadre d'un placement privé de débentures d'un capital global de 1,2 millions de dollars canadiens de débentures convertibles garanties à 14 %.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T1 2024

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T1 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 30 mai 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour la période de 3 mois se terminant le 31 mars 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, MAY 30, 2024 - TheNewswire -  Charbone Hydrogen CORPORATION (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the financial and operating results for the three-month period ending March 31, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrogen pipes in a green grass field on a sunny day.

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting from cleantech sector momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing.

Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market. Grand View Research projects that the global hydrogen-generation market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching US$317.39 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investor Webinar Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Ltd (ASX:BPH) is pleased to announce its participation in the ShareCafe Small Cap "Hidden Gems" Webinar, to be held Friday 21st of June 2024 from 12:30pm AEST.

David Breeze - Executive Director will provide an overview of the Company, BPH is a diversified company holding investments in medical technology and resources. BPH holds a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd.

This webinar can be viewed live via Zoom and will provide viewers the opportunity to hear from, and engage with, a range of ASX-listed leading micro/mid cap companies.

To access further details of the event and to register at no cost, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/50L95CS4

A recorded copy of the webinar will be made available following the event



About BPH Energy Limited:

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Adds New Taroom Acreage

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as Preferred Tenderer in relation to a new exploration area in Queensland: PLR2023-1-7 (see map below). The area lies immediately adjacent to the Company’s Project Grandis in the Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
One gas powered vehicle and one electric vehicle.

From Fossil Fuels to Renewables: How the Energy Transition is Transforming the Oil and Gas Industry

The oil and gas sector has long been one of the Earth's largest and most valuable industries, but it's undergoing major changes to compete in the green energy transition and remain profitable.

At last year's COP28 summit, nations signaled a definitive shift away from fossil fuels, marking a potential "beginning of the end" for the era. While ambitious, the reality is more complex. Oil and gas aren't disappearing anytime soon — in fact, the industry is projected to rake in revenue of US$5.3 trillion in 2024, with daily consumption of 103 million barrels.

Indeed, petroleum remains the lifeblood of transportation systems, powering billions of vehicles, while natural gas heats a significant portion of the world's homes. At the same time, the industry's substantial environmental impact — accounting for 15 percent of energy-related emissions on a worldwide scale — cannot be ignored.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Elixir Energy Limited (‘EXR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EXR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 20 June 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Announces Q2 2024 Dividend of US$0.09 Per Share and Reminder of Upcoming AGM

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.09 per common share, payable in cash on July 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2024 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Tech Investing

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Begins Drilling at the Uranium-Bearing Loranger Property, Wollaston Lake, Saskatchewan, Canada

Copper Investing

Forum Commences 10,000 Metre Diamond Drilling Program on Its 100% Owned Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Lithium Investing

Expressions of Interest Submitted

×