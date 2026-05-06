CARFAX Launches Homegrown Badge for Vehicles Consistently Cared for by One Dealership

New golden badge helps shoppers find vehicles sold new and serviced at the same dealership

CARFAX is making it easier for car shoppers to find vehicles that a single dealership has known since Day 1. The new CARFAX Homegrown™ badge that appears on eligible CARFAX Reports, signals that a specific vehicle was sold new and received consistent care from the same dealership. These CARFAX Homegrown™ vehicles can offer greater long-term reliability and value, helping shoppers feel more confident in their buying, shopping, selling, and trade-in process."The CARFAX Homegrown™ badge on a CARFAX Report means this is a used car the dealer knows personally," said Paul Nadjarian, Chief Product Officer at CARFAX. "These vehicles have been serviced time and time again at the same dealership, which often reflects a higher level of care and familiarity. That can make a real difference for the next owner."

According to CARFAX data, CARFAX Homegrown™ vehicles, which are typically maintained by the same technicians, command higher value and often sell more quickly. CARFAX Lifetime Dealers, who are committed to transparency and long-term care for their customers, have played a key role in making these insights possible. Their participation provides shoppers with access to detailed vehicle history information when they shop for a new vehicle.

CARFAX Lifetime Dealers support consumers across three key areas:

  • CARFAX Reports (CARFAX Advantage): Comprehensive accident and service records help buyers make more informed decisions.
  • CARFAX Car Listings: New and used vehicle listings all come with a free CARFAX Report, making it easier for shoppers to compare options before visiting a dealership.
  • CARFAX Car Care (CARFAX for Life): Consumers can stay connected with their preferred dealerships throughout the lifetime of the vehicle. More than 53 million users in the U.S. receive free timely maintenance reminders from the CARFAX Car Care app.

CARFAX Lifetime Dealer Blaine Birner, Sales Manager at Gillman Subaru North, said introducing CARFAX into conversations with consumers immediately changes the energy on the floor.  

"The more [the customer] understood the history, the more comfortable he became. It wasn't just about picking a car anymore—it was about feeling sure. He ended up choosing a vehicle he felt genuinely good about," said Birner. "A few months later, [the customer] came back… just for a routine service. He mentioned how helpful it had been to keep track of everything through CARFAX for Life."

With a database powered by more than 177,000 sources and more than 38 billion records, CARFAX delivers trusted insights to millions of people, supporting smarter decisions at every stage of the vehicle journey.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carfax-launches-homegrown-badge-for-vehicles-consistently-cared-for-by-one-dealership-302763565.html

SOURCE CARFAX

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