AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2026. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Cash on hand at March 31, 2026, was $35,852,002 compared to $36,968,923 at December 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company reported working capital of $29,355,544 compared to $30,417,979 at December 31, 2025.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 increased 36% compared to Q4 2025 and increased 19% compared to Q1 2025. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the first quarter of 2026 increased compared to Q1 2025, primarily due to operating expenses associated with the restart of lease originations.

Jeff Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriTrust, commented:

"I am pleased to report that AmeriTrust commenced both lease originations in late January and the initial testing of AmeriTrust Auto remarketing operations in the first quarter. The results to date have outperformed internal expectations and conform to our strategic long-term plan to become one of the largest new and used-vehicle leasing platforms in the U.S."

During the first quarter, with a focused group of active dealers, AmeriTrust's proprietary portal received 1,430 applications representing approximately $56 million in potential funding opportunities, approved or conditionally approved 191 consumer applications, and funded 16 lease contracts.

With a focus on testing, systems and processes following the launch, AmeriTrust was extremely selective in initial approvals and funded deals. The Company applied a disciplined underwriting strategy to build a prime+ portfolio of high-quality initial lease contracts. During the first quarter, the weighted average credit score of funded customers was 752, the weighted average contract rate was 8.71%, and the weighted average net capitalized cost (amount financed) of the lease contracts was $88,059. Over time the Company anticipates a materially higher look to book ratio (funded deals/applications), resulting in better closing ratios and significantly stronger originations.

Total funded contracts increased sequentially each month during the quarter and generated $101,985 in lease origination income, while the total contracted cash flows associated with those contracts is $1,783,472 over the terms of the respective leases.

Shareholders reviewing the Company's financial statements should note that the accounting treatment for lease contracts has changed from the prior ‘off-balance-sheet' accounting used prior to Q4 2025 to an ‘on-balance-sheet' treatment until contracts are sold into the market. A more detailed description of effects of the accounting treatment change can be found on page 5 of the Company's MD&A in the section titled "Financing Model: Transition from Flow Model to Warehouse Model."

Momentum continued into the second quarter. In April alone, lease originations nearly matched the total number of funded deals and aggregate funding volume generated during the entire first quarter.

AmeriTrust is now licensed in 41 states and Washington, D.C. As part of a methodical, nationwide ramp in the first quarter, the Company added more than 151 new dealers to its platform, collectively representing 348 store fronts including franchise dealer and used car locations. Additionally, the Company has hired five experienced dealer representatives to support the Company's geographic expansion and accelerate lease origination activity across new territories.

In addition, the Company completed initial testing of its AmeriTrust Auto remarketing operations for off-lease vehicles. Early results exceeded internal expectations, including an approximate 83% increase in gross revenue per transaction. The Company is evaluating a strategy to expand its first AmeriTrust Auto location in the coming months and is also pursuing ancillary product sales initiatives to further increase revenue generation. Those product contracts are currently under third party negotiation.

About AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt markets, is a finance solution and fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. AmeriTrust's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, and funders. AmeriTrust's platform is being made available across the United States.

For further information, please visit the AmeriTrust website or contact:

Shibu Abraham
Chief Financial Officer and Director
E: info@ameritrust.com
P: 1-800-600-6872

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Non-IFRS Measures:

This news release makes reference to "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBIDTA" which are non-IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of its business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating its business. Although management believes these financial measures are important in evaluating the Company's performance, they are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures used by other companies. For certain non-IFRS financial measures, there are no directly comparable amounts under IFRS. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be viewed as alternatives to measures of financial performance determined in accordance withIFRS. Moreover, presentation of certain of these measures is provided for period-over-period comparison purposes, and investors should be cautioned that the effect of the adjustments thereto provided herein have an actual effect on the Company's operating results.

"EBITDA" is defined as Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation and Amortization. Management believes this is a useful metric in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of the Company.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as Earnings before Interest, Taxation, Depreciation, Amortization, Share Based Compensation expense, Provision for expected credit loss on lease contracts and revision to the provision, foreign exchange loss, and other one-time costs is an additional measure used by management to evaluate cash flows and the Company's ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and should not be considered an alternative to operating income or net income (loss) in measuring the Company's performance.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, the intention to grow the business, operations, and existing and potential activities of the Company, future prospects of the Company, the ability of the Company to execute on its business plan and the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plan, negotiations with potential funding partners and the ability of the Company to secure additional funding, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.



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