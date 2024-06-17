Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cardiex Limited

Options Prospectus

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to share its Options Prospectus.

This Prospectus is being issued for an offer of up to 27,000,000 Quoted Options exercisable at $0.20 each and expiring at 5:00pm (AEST) on 30 November 2025 (Quoted Options) comprising of the following offers:

1. an offer of up to 25,000,000 Quoted Options to C2 Ventures Pty Limited; and

2. up to 2,000,000 Quoted Options to Directors, Mr Charles Taylor and Mr Randall King Nelson (or their nominees); (together, the Offer).

The Offer under this Prospectus closes at 5.00pm (AEST) on 25 June 2024.*


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CardieX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Cardiex Limited
Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Limited


Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS Documentary: Better Health for Everyone, Everywhere

Reaching more communities with healthcare technology through Medtronic LABS

Jane Muthoni faced frequent illness during her childhood before she was diagnosed with diabetes. Knowing that over half the world's population can't access essential health services - she now travels around Africa to help others live healthier lives through her work with Medtronic LABS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.

Cleo Diagnostics Revolutionises Ovarian Cancer Screening with Early Detection

Australia-based Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) is poised to offer a groundbreaking solution for ovarian cancer screening through innovative blood tests that promise accurate and early cancer detection.

In a recent interview, Cleo Diagnostics CEO Dr. Richard Allman discussed the company's path to revolutionise ovarian cancer screening.

The insidious nature of ovarian cancer, which often goes undetected until it's too late, has necessitated a fresh approach to early diagnosis. Allman explained that the prototype test from Cleo Diagnostics exhibits a 95 percent sensitivity and specificity rate, and has an accuracy of above 80 percent for detecting early stage cancer. In comparison, the accuracy of the existing biomarker CA 125 is about 50 percent, he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces Innovative Mass Spectrometer to Advance Clinical Research

The Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer combines speed and sensitivity to advance precision medicine

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today unveiled the Thermo Scientific™ Stellar™ mass spectrometer (MS), a new solution that combines fast throughput, high sensitivity, and ease of use to allow researchers to advance their translational omics research and make breakthrough discoveries more efficiently.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces closing of public offering of Euro3.0 billion of senior notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Medtronic, Inc., has closed a registered public offering (the "Offering") of €850,000,000 principal amount of 3.650% senior notes due 2029, €850,000,000 principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2036, €600,000,000 principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2043, and €700,000,000 principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2053 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic, Inc.'s obligations under the Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the indirect parent of Medtronic, Inc., on a senior unsecured basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo's Ovarian Cancer Blood Test Outperforms Current Clinical Benchmark

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the publication of a milestone article on its blood test for the accurate and early detection of ovarian cancer.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces pricing of Euro3.0 billion of senior notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, Medtronic, Inc., has priced an offering (the "Offering") of €850,000,000 principal amount of 3.650% senior notes due 2029, €850,000,000 principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2036, €600,000,000 principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2043, and €700,000,000 principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2053 (collectively, the "Notes"). All of Medtronic, Inc.'s obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the indirect parent of Medtronic, Inc., on a senior unsecured basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cardiex Limited
