Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Charbone Hydrogen

CH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
CardieX Limited

Cardiex Completes HEARTsense Wearable Study and Secures US Wearable Patent

CARDIEX Limited (ASX:CDX) (CARDIEX, the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of two significant milestones in the commercialization of its wearable biomarker technology.

Successful Completion of HEARTsense Wearable Study.

The Company has successfully completed its primary study validating the use of its SphygmoCor® biomarker technology in wearables by way of a PPG (Photoplethysmogram) sensor (the “HEARTsense Study”). The objective of the HEARTsense Study was to successfully demonstrate the ability to extract vascular biomarkers from a wearable PPG sensor that could previously only be achieved with the Company’s “gold standard” XCEL biometric monitor, and the soon to be released Pulse biometric monitor.

The XCEL biometric monitor is the market leader in measuring central non-invasive vascular biomarkers and is used by all top 20 US hospitals, global pharmaceutical companies (47 clinical trials), research (2300+ research papers), and in specialist clinical practices. The HEARTsense Study showed that that same proprietary XCEL technology can now be ported into a wearable device in a format compatible with commonly used wearable sensor devices.

Completion of the HEARTsense study is also a key step for the Company as it prepares to lodge its FDA submission for clearance of its CONNEQT Band wearable technology in Q1 FY2025, as well as being a key step towards commercialization.

Commenting on the results of the HEARTsense Study, Cardiex CEO Craig Cooper stated:

“This is a significant achievement for the Company as well as being a game changer for the medical technology industry. This is the first time that medical-grade measurements of arterial health, arterial stiffness, and vascular age have been made by way of a finger-based PPG sensor in a wearable; opening the path to commercialization in a number of device formats.

Our technology strategy has always been to produce products that can be deployed in medical and consumer settings for clinics, in the home, and when on-the-go. Importantly, it's our focus on medical-grade wearable solutions which distinguishes us from other companies. The HEARTsense Study is a strong validation of that strategy as well as being a key step towards FDA clearance of our CONNEQT Band wearable technology.”

Results of the HEARTsense Study are in the process of being submitted for publication in leading peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CardieX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

emerging tech investinglife science investingasx:cdxcardiex limitedmedical device investingMedical Device Investing
CDX:AU
The Conversation (0)
Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.

Cleo’s Biomarker Detection Tech for Ovarian Cancer is a Game Changer for Women, CEO Says

Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) CEO Richard Allman says the company’s patented blood test technology will enable the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer and increase the cancer survival rate for women.

“Ovarian cancer, like most solid tumors, can be very successfully treated with surgery if it's caught early,” he said. "The success rate for surgery for Stage 1 ovarian cancer is over 90 percent. And one of the things that we are very excited about is that our prototype test data for early stage cancer is extremely promising. And we are hoping that this technology will be a game changer for women."

As the company moves toward commercialisation of its technology, Allman said it is important to compare Cleo’s products with the existing gold standard methods through clinical studies.

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it will be recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business magazine's fifth annual Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update

  • Initiated enrollment of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating AVIM therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy) in hypertensive pacemaker patients in collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT) in December 2023
  • Orchestra BioMed and Terumo remain actively engaged to update operational plans and financial arrangements for Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion TM Balloon ("SAB") development and commercialization for treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease
  • Expected runway of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, including certain potential future proceeds sufficient into 2H 2026, beyond anticipated BACKBEAT top-line results readout

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today reported its full year 2023 financial results and provided a fourth quarter business update.

"2023 was a year of strong momentum for Orchestra BioMed as we made significant progress on our cardiovascular pipeline with the achievement of key regulatory milestones and completion of our successful Nasdaq listing," commented David Hochman, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Orchestra BioMed. "In December, we initiated the BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating our lead program, AVIM therapy, in hypertensive pacemaker patients working alongside our strategic partner Medtronic, the global market leader in cardiac pacing therapies. We see a substantial market opportunity for AVIM therapy in this patient population, as well as in other high-risk hypertension populations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces FDA approval of newest-generation Evolut TAVR system for treatment of symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

The Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system leverages market-leading valve performance with addition of larger windows to facilitate coronary access

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Evolut™ FX+ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system for the treatment of symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. The latest Evolut FX+ TAVR system maintains the valve performance benefits of the legacy Evolut TAVR platform and is designed to facilitate coronary access.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cleo Diagnostics

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce the publication of further data on its triage test for ovarian cancer.

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Patent Office rejects Axonics' latest challenge to Medtronic patents

Medtronic moves for patent infringement litigation to resume

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has affirmed the validity of claims in two of its patents in an ongoing patent infringement lawsuit filed by Medtronic against Axonics over sacral neuromodulation (SNM) technologies. Cumulatively, the PTAB has now upheld the validity of five of the Medtronic patents at issue in this lawsuit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Related News

Copper Investing

Miramar Resources Limited (ASX: M2R) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Labyrinth Gold Project Sale

Oil and Gas Investing

Additional Deeper Targets Identified in Bonito Prospect

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Awalé Resources Jumps on High-grade Gold Results

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

×