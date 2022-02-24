Canex Metals Inc. is pleased to report that at its Annual & Special Meeting, held on February 24, 2022, Shane Ebert, Jean-Pierre Jutras, Lesley Hayes and Gregory Hanks were re-elected to the Board of Directors. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at four, the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as Auditors and ratified Canex's stock option planA reverse circulation drill program is currently underway ...

CANX:CA