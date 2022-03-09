Precious Metals Investing News
Canex Metals Inc. (TSXV:CANX)(OTC PINK:NOMNF)(FRA:NJM1) ("CANEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce exploration results for 670 soil samples and 42 rock samples from the Gold Range Project, Arizona. These surface sampling results combined with geologic mapping have added new exploration targets and increased our understanding of, and confidence in, the 3-kilometre-long oxide gold exploration target at Eldorado-Malco-Excelsior

Highlights

  • Surface sampling and mapping has increased the Excelsior-Malco-Eldorado trend to 3.2 kilometres of strike-length, and the zone remains open to the northeast under cover.
  • A 1000 metre long by 250 to 500 metre wide gold in soil anomaly partially overlaps the known Excelsior mineralized zone and indicates exploration potential to the east and northeast. Rock sampling within this soil anomaly has identified several mineralized outcrops including one poorly exposed zone that returned 8.06 g/t gold over 0.6 metres.
  • Forty new claims have been staked to cover the projected strike of the Excelsior mineralized trend.
  • Soil sampling is proving to be a highly effected method for identifying zones with bulk tonnage potential and understanding large scale structural features associated with mineralization.
  • 47 holes and 5216 metres of reverse circulation drilling have been completed during the current program.
  • Results for 34 drill holes are pending and will be released in batches as they are received, validated, and interpreted.

Assay results for 670 soil samples and 42 rock samples are presented in this release. Rock samples include a mix of chip and grab samples with grades ranging from below detection to 66.6 g/t gold, with an average from all 42 samples of 2.8 g/t gold. Assay results for a further 169 rock samples are pending. Soil anomalies and rock sample locations are shown on the map below. Of note is the large gold in soil anomaly extending from Eldorado to the southwest through Malco and to Excelsior in the northeast, a strike length of 3.2 kilometres.

The Excelsior soil anomaly is defined by a low-level gold in soil anomaly 1000 metres long by 250 to 500 metres wide that overlaps and extends from the known zone of mineralization at Excelsior. Prospecting within the Excelsior soil anomaly has discovered multiple mineralized outcrops with chip samples returning 8.06 g/t gold over 0.6 metres and 0.71 g/t gold over 0.7 metres. The majority of the Excelsior soil anomaly remains unexplored and the zone trends under cover to the northeast. Forty lode mining claims have recently been staked to cover the projected strike of the zone along with a second area of open ground to the south.

Surface sampling at the Malco Zone has defined a gold in soil anomaly up to 750 metres long by up to 350 metres wide within the central part of the larger Excelsior-Malco-Eldorado trend. Previous sampling has identified multiple high-grade gold veins within this zone, and recent surface work identified two more veins which returned 29.6 g/t and 5.44 g/t gold in grab samples. Malco contains multiple historic underground workings along a 500 metre strike length. The drill is currently focused on drill testing Malco over 300 metres of strike length.

Sampling at the Lillian Zone has expanded the Central Zone gold in soil anomaly to the northwest connecting it to Lillian. This combined Central-Lillian soil anomaly now covers an area 1100 metres long by up to 200 metres wide. New rock sampling within this anomaly have identified a mineralized outcrop which returned 1.15 g/t gold in a grab sample. Multiple old workings and prospect pits occur through the Central-Lillian soil anomaly and 2 recent drill holes have tested the zone, with results pending.

Highlights of Gold Range Rock Samples in this release.

Sample

Location

 Type*

Au g/t
576601

Excelsior soil anomaly

Grab

0.79
576602

Malco soil anomaly

Grab

29.60
576610

Central-Lillian soil anomaly

Grab

1.15
576617

NE part of claim block

Grab

1.06
576618

NE part of claim block

Grab

0.54
576623

Malco soil anomaly

Grab

5.44
576626

E part of claim block

Grab

66.60
576627

E part of claim block

Grab

1.31
576690

Excelsior soil anomaly

0.7m Chip

0.71
576694

Excelsior soil anomaly

grab

3.87
576696

Excelsior soil anomaly

0.6m Chip

8.06
576697

Excelsior soil anomaly

0.9m Chip

0.14

*All grab and chip samples reported here were taken by CANEX personnel with all chip samples taken perpendicular to the strike of the structures sampled. Grab samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of mineralization on the property.

Dr. Shane Ebert. President of the Company stated, "We are very pleased to see our surface exploration efforts increasing the size of our exploration targets and giving us multiple new target areas for drill testing. Surface mapping and sampling have identified additional zones of mineralized quartz stockwork veining that run parallel to the known Excelsior zone on the east side. The identification of multiple subparallel mineralized zones within the Excelsior soil anomaly certainly increase the near surface tonnage potential of the zone."

Figure 1. Soil anomaly and rock sample map for the Gold Range Property.

Drilling Summary

Forty seven holes have been completed during the ongoing drill program (holes GR21-49 to GR21-95) and the drill is currently on the 48th hole (GR22-96). Over 5216 metres (17,110 feet) have been drilled exceeding the planned program total of 5000 metres.

The drill has completed 12 step out holes around GR21-57 located on the southern end of the Excelsior zone and which recently intersected 1.0 g/t gold over 59.45 metres starting from surface (previously released, see December 16, 2021 news release). There is now sufficient drilling in this zone to determine if mineralization continues and widens to the south.

Two holes have recently been completed on new exploration targets, one testing a large gold in soil anomaly in the Central Zone and one testing multiple mineralized zone exposed at the historic Lillian Mine. The drill is currently focused on testing the Malco Zone in 4 deep holes testing about 300 metres of strike length.

For the current program results for 12 holes have been received and released, an additional 34 holes are in the process of being analyzed and will be released in batches as they are complete.

Quality Control and Assay Procedures

Soil and rock samples were taken by Company personnel and analysed by Skyline Assayers and Laboratories in Tucson, Arizona (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited). Soil samples were screened to minus 80 mesh and analysed for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method FA-01). The 670 soil samples reported here had gold results ranging from

Rock samples were prepared using a 1000g pulp and assayed by a 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method FA-01-50g). Standards and blanks were included with select surface sample batches.

About Canex Metals

Canex Metals (TSX.V:CANX) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing its Gold Range Project in Northern Arizona. CANEX is led by an experienced management team, which has made three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage discoveries in North America, and is sponsored by Altius Minerals (TSX: ALS) the Company's largest shareholder. CANEX has identified several bulk tonnage oxide gold targets at its Gold Range Project. Recent drilling has identified near surface bulk tonnage gold zones along a 3 km long highly prospective trend that has seen limited modern exploration. The Company's current focus is on step out drilling along strike and to depth to demonstrate the scale of the project.

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for Canex Metals and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

"Shane Ebert",

Shane Ebert
President/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699 or
Jean Pierre Jutras at 1.403.233.2636
Web: http://www.canexmetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "expects", "projects", "plans", "anticipates" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents management of Canex Metals Inc. internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things, future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of CANEX. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause CANEX's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those described in CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of CANEX shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. CANEX disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements.

Overview

Legendary investor Warren Buffet once suggested that when evaluating stocks, one of the key factors investors should look at is a company’s management team. He said, “Look at what they have accomplished.”

CANEX Metals (TSXV:CANX) CEO Dr. Shane Ebert has been involved in the discovery of three notable porphyry and bulk tonnage style deposits and he hasn’t stopped there: the Bahuerachi copper porphyry deposit in Chihuaua, Mexico, which lead to the takeover of Tyer Resource in  2008; the Viking project in Newfoundland, which paved the way for Northern Abitibi Mining to be awarded the Prospector/Explorer of the Year Award in 2010 by the Newfoundland Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum; and Surge Copper’s (TSXV:SURG) Ootsa property in British Columbia, specifically the West Seel deposit, Ootsa’s larger zone of copper-gold-molybdenum-silver mineralization.

Ebert’s newest company, CANEX Metals, is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing highly prospective explorations projects throughout North America. The company is currently developing a new gold discovery at its flagship Gold Range project in Arizona.

Arizona is currently ranked second overall in the Fraser Institute’s list of the world’s top jurisdictions for investment based on the Investment Attractiveness Index. Arizona’s favorable regulatory conditions, widespread exploratory potential and unexplored resource-rich geology combine for spectacular investment opportunities.

CANEX is in the exploration phase with ongoing work on the property already identifying a 5 kilometer long fault zone containing numerous mineralized zones and exploration targets.

Management has a good understanding of the local geology and structural controls at the Gold Range property. Of particular interest are the multiple bulk tonnage gold targets that CANEX has identified from first pass drilling and sampling on the property. Drilling into this type of target on the property is relatively low-risk and low-cost with a high reward proposition. Thus, presenting a unique opportunity for investors.

In addition, when combined, these targets have the potential to deliver an attractive project with scale that would be of interest to many. Regionally, CANEX’s Gold Range property is quickly developing into a key piece of the puzzle in what appears to be a new emerging bulk tonnage gold district in Northern Arizona.

Ebert enthusiastically discussed the next steps for the project. “The geology here is prospective for big deposits. We have multiple large mineralized footprints and indications of intrusion-related mineralization, a model that is known to host large gold deposits .”

“We are drill testing near surface bulk tonnage type targets. If successful, this type of target will be of interest to several players in the region that are looking to buy and consolidate and build these heap leach operations,” he further shared.

Regional Consolidation

Northern Vertex Mining (TSXV:NEE) owns and operates the nearby Moss mine, currently the largest pure gold and silver mine in Arizona with a low cost, open pit mine and heap leach processing. On February 16 2021, Northern Vertex agreed to combine with Nevada-based exploration company Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EGLD) to form an emerging mid-tier gold producer with a focus on growth through M&A.

In July 2020, Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR) acquired the Nevada-based oxide gold heap leach project Florida Canyon, through its acquisition of Alio Gold (TSX:ALO). Over the last decade, Argonaut has successfully developed and operated several open pit heap leach mines.  Argonaut’s strategy involves harvesting cashflows from current operations and using them for sustainable growth and replacement of resources. Argonauts’ current operations are in Western USA, Canada and Mexico.

Other notable regional developers and operators of gold heap leach projects include:

Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA) is a high-growth North American focused precious metals mining company.  The company’s newest asset, the Relief Canyon gold heap leach project in Nevada is expected to reach commercial production by mid 2021.

Fiore Gold (TSXV:F) is a growth-oriented US gold producer. Its flagship asset is the Pan mine, a heap leach gold project based in Nevada. Fiore’s goal is to build a mid-tier US gold mining company through internal growth and strategic M&A.

CANEX Metals’ Company Highlights

  • The company’s flagship Gold Range project in Arizona leverages the state’s resource-rich history and mineralization.  The company could see large bulk tonnage and high-grade gold resources that mimic nearby deposits.
  • The relatively underexplored gold mining district in Northern Arizona presents CANEX with a first-mover advantage for gold discovery and the development of potential exploration targets.
  • CANEX completed its Phase Two drill project at Gold Range in 2021. The first phase drilling program has indicated favorable heap-leach potential.
  • The company is headed by a world-class technical and geology team, which primes Gold Range for expert analysis and expert targeting.

CANEX Metals’ Key Project

gold range location map

Gold Range Property

The Gold Range property is located in Mohave County, Arizona, which has seen widespread small-scale lode and placer gold production but limited modern lode gold exploration. The 1,415 hectare property consists of 192 lode mining claims and leverages great geological structuring, multiple bulk tonnages, high-grade gold targets and useful resource networks.

A gold system footprint has been identified and mapped over 5 kilometers by 3 kilometers. Over this mapping, the company has identified several large gold targets, including the Eldorado Zone, Central Zone and Excelsior mine. Additionally, the property’s Adit shear zone has returned 8.47 g/t gold grade over 5.6 meters from a favorably large quartz vein.

In January 2021, CANEX Metals signed a letter of intent to option the Excelsior Mine property, which adds three historic past producing gold mines to the Gold Range property and provides multiple drill ready targets. In a recent interview, Ebert shared, “There’s a zone at Excelsior that’s seen historic underground mining and then some more recent open pit mining. It’s got a beautifully exposed high-grade vein with a 20 to 50 meter wide halo   of veining and good alteration and mineralization that could really have some bulk tonnage potential, as well as that high-grade element.” He further stressed, “We’re not just a high-grade target, we’re really a high value, heap leach type, low-cost mining target.”

In March 2021, the company completed Phase Two of the project’s drill program with 34 holes. The project’s next steps include additional testing of the Excelsior mine and developing a larger deposit definition program.

CANEX Metals’ Management Team

Dr. Shane W. Ebert, P.Geo. — President & Director

Dr. Shane W. Ebert has 30 years of gold, copper and base metal exploration experience in North America, South America, Australia and Europe. Dr. Ebert was involved in discovering a large copper deposit in Mexico, a gold deposit in eastern Canada and copper-gold porphyry in British Columbia and has worked with numerous major and junior exploration companies. His experience includes exploration and research on epithermal and porphyry deposits in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Europe, reduced intrusion-related gold deposits in Yukon and Alaska and polymetallic carbonate-hosted deposits in Peru. Dr. Ebert is also president and director of Surge Copper Corp. and a director of Jade Leader Corp. Dr. Ebert was VP of Exploration and a director of Tyler Resources Inc. until March 2008, when the company was sold to a large multinational mining consortium. He is a registered professional geoscientist with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.

Jean Pierre Jutras, P.Geol. — Vice President & Director

Jean Pierre Jutras is a professional mineral exploration geologist with 30 years of experience in the exploration industry. He has worked in over 15 countries on four continents, with numerous public companies, including Placer dome, Prism Resources, Golden Star Resources and Jade Leader Corp. He was the president and director of Tyler Resources Inc. from 2001 until March 2008, when Jinchuan Group Ltd. of China took over Tyler for C$214 million. Jutras then remained as Feasibility Study coordinator from 2008 to 2010 for Tyler Resources Inc., post-takeover transaction. He is also currently a president and director of Jade Leader Corp.

Barbara O’Neill — Corporate Secretary

Barbara O’Neill has been corporate secretary for several TSX and TSX Venture corporations, primarily in the mining industry, both nationally and internationally, for the last 30 years. She has extensive experience in public offerings, public listings and Exchange matters, share and asset acquisitions and dispositions, restructurings, securities regulatory requirements for public issuers and other related business transactions. She is currently corporate secretary of Jade Leader Corp., Canex Metals Inc. and CanadaBis Capital Inc.

Chantelle Collins, CPA, CGA — CFO

Chantelle Collins holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Association of BC (CPA, CGA). Collins has over 12 years of experience working in the public sector and is well versed in the financial reporting requirements of public companies and currently serves as an officer for three other public companies.

